Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Molecular Diagnostics Market By Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Genetic Testing, Oncology Testing), By Technology (PCR, In-situ Hybridization, Chips and Microarrays, Others), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, FY 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market stood at an estimated $920 million in FY 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% until FY 2026, predominantly on account of rising cases of fatal and chronic diseases.
Moreover, spread of COVID-19 pandemic is expected to create more opportunities, which is anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives of raising funds for the country's molecular department is also expected to positively influence the market in the coming years.
However, since the department requires high competence and professional skillset, absence of the same can pose a hurdle. Also, with over 25% of the country's population being below poverty line and the rest of the population is either middle-class or lower middle-class, lack of funds and high cost of molecular diagnostics is also expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.
The Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market is segmented into application, technology, end-user, and region. Based on application, the market is further fragmented into infectious disease, blood screening, genetic testing and oncology testing, out of which oncology testing segment is expected to dominate the market until FY 2026, followed by the infectious disease segment.
Major players operating in the Indian Molecular Diagnostics Market include Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Abbott India Limited, Qiagen India Pvt Ltd, bioMerieux India, Becton Dickinson Private Limited, Biocartis, Bio-Techne India Private Limited, Danaher, Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt.Ltd, Cleaver Scientific, etc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Voice of Customer
5. India Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook
5.1. Market Size & Forecast
5.1.1. By Value
5.2. Market Share & Forecast
5.2.1. By Application (Infectious disease, Blood screening, Genetic testing, Oncology testing)
5.2.2. By Technology (PCR, In-situ hybridization, Chips and microarrays, Mass spectrometry, Sequencing, Others)
5.2.3. By End User (Hospitals, Academic & Reference Laboratories)
5.2.4. By Region (North, East, West, South)
5.2.5. By Company (FY2020)
5.3. Market Attractiveness Index
6. India PCR Technology Based Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Application
6.2.2. By End User
7. India In-Situ Hybridization Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Application
7.2.2. By End User
8. India Chips and microarrays Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Application
8.2.2. By End User
9. India Mass spectrometry Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Application
9.2.2. By End User
10. India Sequencing Molecular Diagnostics Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Application
10.2.2. By Technology
10.2.3. By End User
11. Market Dynamics
11.1. Drivers
11.2. Challenges
12. Market Trends & Developments
13. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
14. India Economic Profile
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competition Outlook
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd
15.2.2. Abbott India Limited
15.2.3. Qiagen India Pvt Ltd
15.2.4. bioMerieux India Pvt. Ltd.
15.2.5. Becton Dickinson Private Limited
15.2.6. Biocartis Group
15.2.7. Bio-Techne India Private Limited
15.2.8. Danaher Corporation
15.2.9. Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt.Ltd
15.2.10. Cleaver Scientific
16. Strategic Recommendations
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
