Global Industrial Control Transformers Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Control Transformers estimated at US$818 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.



Single Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$307.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $220.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR



The Industrial Control Transformers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$220.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$219.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Dongan Electric Manufacturing Company

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Hubbell, Inc.

MCI Transformer Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Schneider Electric SA

Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Industrial Control Transformer: Market Dynamics

Growing Power Sector Drives Growth in the Market

Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market

INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Technology Innovations for the Future

Advancements Lead to Maintenance Reduction

Hybrid Technology in Vogue

Key Industry Developments Shape the Market

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Transformer, Types and Theory of Operation

Applications of Transformers

Control Transformer Defined

Performance Specifications

Phase, Output Voltage, and Winding Turns

Form Factor

Use and Selection of Control Transformer

Control Transformer Applications

Global Competitor Market Shares

Industrial Control Transformer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Recent Trends in the Transformer Market

International Standards and Mandatory Compliance Influence Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Industrial Control Transformer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Industrial Control Transformer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

