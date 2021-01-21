Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Control Transformers - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Industrial Control Transformers Market to Reach $1 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Industrial Control Transformers estimated at US$818 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Single Phase, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$307.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Three Phase segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U. S. Market is Estimated at $220.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.4% CAGR

The Industrial Control Transformers market in the U. S. is estimated at US$220.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$219.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • Dongan Electric Manufacturing Company
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • General Electric Company
  • Hubbell, Inc.
  • MCI Transformer Corporation
  • Rockwell Automation, Inc.
  • Schneider Electric SA
  • Siemens AG

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Industrial Control Transformer: Market Dynamics
  • Growing Power Sector Drives Growth in the Market
  • Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market
  • INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS
  • Technology Innovations for the Future
  • Advancements Lead to Maintenance Reduction
  • Hybrid Technology in Vogue
  • Key Industry Developments Shape the Market
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • Transformer, Types and Theory of Operation
  • Applications of Transformers
  • Control Transformer Defined
  • Performance Specifications
  • Phase, Output Voltage, and Winding Turns
  • Form Factor
  • Use and Selection of Control Transformer
  • Control Transformer Applications
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Industrial Control Transformer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Recent Trends in the Transformer Market
  • International Standards and Mandatory Compliance Influence Demand

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Industrial Control Transformer Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Industrial Control Transformer Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

  • Total Companies Profiled: 41

