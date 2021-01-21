• The airline agreed on benefits for customers with the medical laboratories of CHOPO and LAPI.



• Both laboratories offer PCR tests and rapid antigen testing.

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To support customers who wish to get a COVID-19 detection test, Aeromexico has signed agreements with two of the largest medical laboratories in the country: Lapi Laboratorio Medico and Laboratorio Medico del Chopo. Both labs will offer discounts and other exclusive benefits for travelers with a valid reservation with Aeromexico or partner Delta Air Lines.

The tests with access to special discounts are: Detection of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 by PCR) and Rapid test for Antigen Detection.

Laboratorio Médico del Chopo has labs in 23 states in Mexico and has about 60 branches that offer a COVID-19 testing. The company will also enable Aeromexico or Delta Air Lines customers access to an exclusive helpline where they can schedule an appointment and pay for this service. The helpline will be available from January 22 in Guadalajara and Monterrey at 33 8995 2360, in Cancun at 99 8800 2157, Mexico City, and the rest of the country at 55 8650 8509.

Lapi Laboratorio Médico, -accredited by the College of American Pathologists- as of today, will offer special discounts for travelers and exclusive services for Club Premier members. The purchase can be made 24 hours a day on their website, guaranteeing appointments for the next day. Both tests will be available at special COVID-19 branches, Lapi Autoexpress (drive-through), and at-home services. Also, results can be requested in either English or Spanish. Their helplines are (55) 5593 7517 for all travelers and (55) 5351 1623 for Club Premier Concierge Service.

Details of these benefits can be found at the following link: Aeromexico Landing Page

For passengers who will take an international trip, Aeromexico recommends consulting the country requirements here. The countries that Aeromexico currently operates to that require a COVID test are Canada, Guatemala, El Salvador, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Holland/The Netherlands, France, South Korea, and recently the United States, as of January 26.

The efforts of Aeromexico, Lapi, and Chopo are contributing to the fight against the spread of the virus through safety protocols and services.

Aeromexico is working with local, federal, and airport authorities and prestigious institutions to continue implementing protocols and facilities so that travel remains safe.

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline has its main hub at Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, Asia and Europe. The Group's operating fleet is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and Embraer 190 models. Aeromexico is a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which celebrated its 20th anniversary, and serves in 170 countries by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners.

Media Contact: amcomunicacioncorporativa@aeromexico.com

