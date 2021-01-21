Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Actuators and Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Actuators and Valves Market to Reach $442.8 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Actuators and Valves estimated at US$342.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.



Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$200.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $92.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Actuators and Valves market in the U. S. is estimated at US$92.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Actuators and Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AVK Holding A/S

Burkert GmbH & Co. KG

Emerson Electric Company

Flowserve Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

KITZ Corporation

Pentair PLC

Rotork PLC

Schlumberger Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Actuators and Valves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Actuators and Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Actuators and Valves Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Actuators (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Actuators (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Actuators (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Valves (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Valves (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Valves (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Mining (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Mining (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Mining (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Chemical and Petrochemical (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Chemical and Petrochemical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Chemical and Petrochemical (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Energy and Power (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Energy and Power (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019

Energy and Power (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Oil and Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Oil and Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Oil and Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Water & Waste Water (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Water & Waste Water (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Water & Waste Water (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Actuators and Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Actuators and Valves Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027

Actuators and Valves Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Actuators and Valves Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Actuators and Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Actuators and Valves Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Actuators and Valves Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eg3i8a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900