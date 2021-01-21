Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Actuators and Valves - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Actuators and Valves Market to Reach $442.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Actuators and Valves estimated at US$342.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the period 2020-2027.
Actuators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$200.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Valves segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $92.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Actuators and Valves market in the U. S. is estimated at US$92.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Actuators and Valves Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Actuators and Valves Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Actuators and Valves Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Actuators and Valves Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Actuators (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Actuators (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Actuators (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Valves (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Valves (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Valves (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Mining (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Mining (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Mining (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Chemical and Petrochemical (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Chemical and Petrochemical (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Chemical and Petrochemical (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Automotive (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Automotive (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Automotive (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Energy and Power (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Energy and Power (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
- Energy and Power (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
- Oil and Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Oil and Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Oil and Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Water & Waste Water (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Water & Waste Water (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Water & Waste Water (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Other Applications (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Other Applications (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Actuators and Valves Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Actuators and Valves Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2020 to 2027
- Actuators and Valves Market by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Actuators and Valves Market Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Actuators and Valves Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
- Actuators and Valves Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Actuators and Valves Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 31
