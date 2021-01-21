Dublin, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market to Reach $29.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$29.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 20.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Ethylene Carbonate, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19.8% CAGR and reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Phosphorous Trichloride segment is readjusted to a revised 22.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.8% CAGR



The Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery market in the U. S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 19.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.6% and 17.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.1% CAGR.



Phosphorous Pentachloride Segment to Record 19.4% CAGR



In the global Phosphorous Pentachloride segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 19.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$426.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.7 Billion by the year 2027.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

A123 Systems LLC

Benergy Tech Co., Ltd.

Bharat Power Solutions

BYD Co., Ltd.

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited

Electric Vehicle Power System Technology Co., Ltd. (EVPST)

HeFei GuoXuan High-Tech Power Energy Co Ltd

Johnson Matthey Battery Systems

OptimumNano Energy Co., Ltd.

Pihsiang Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

Pylon Technologies Co., Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Ethylene Carbonate (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Ethylene Carbonate (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Phosphorous Trichloride (Raw Material) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Phosphorous Trichloride (Raw Material) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027

Phosphorous Pentachloride (Raw Material) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Phosphorous Pentachloride (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Graphite (Raw Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Graphite (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Lithium Fluoride (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Lithium Fluoride (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Lithium Iron Phosphate (Raw Material) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Lithium Iron Phosphate (Raw Material) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Raw Material) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Polyvinylidene Fluoride (Raw Material) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Other Raw Materials (Raw Material) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Consumer Electronics (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Consumer Electronics (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Electric vehicles & Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Electric vehicles & Hybrid Electric Vehicles (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Renewable Power Generation (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Renewable Power Generation (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027

Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



Market Facts & Figures

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Raw Material: 2020 to 2027

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Share Breakdown by Raw Material: 2020 VS 2027

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

