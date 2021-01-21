PUNE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Chromatography Resin Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts, 2020-2030 provides insights on key developments, business strategies, research & development activities, supply chain analysis, competitive landscape, and market composition analysis.



Chromatography refers to the process of separating specific components in a mixture. It consists of two phases i.e., mobile phase and stationary phase. In mobile phase mixture is dissolved in a fluid which is then passed through a substance in stationary phase. Stationary phase is the phase where actually the components in the mixture get separated as they travel at different speeds as per their viscosity. A resin which is also called as a media is used in liquid chromatography in stationary phase, which mainly decides the efficiency of purification process. Depending upon the type of resin there are four major types of chromatography i.e., affinity chromatography, ion exchange chromatography, hydrophobic interaction chromatography, and size exclusion chromatography. Chromatography resin is also used for purification of monoclonal antibody which is used to treat cancer, dementia, diabetes, arthritis, and many other chronic diseases.

Protein Purification capabilities contributes to growth of chromatography resin market growth

Protein purification refers to the process of isolation and extraction of pure proteins from the complex mixture which also has impurities such as yeast, bacteria, etc. There are two types of protein purification processes i.e., preparative purification and analytical purification. The objective of preparative purification is to obtain large quantity of purified protein for applications such as production of enzymes, insulin, nutritional medicines, and biopharmaceuticals. Analytical Purification is done to obtain small amount of proteins and is mostly carried to perform experimental study and analysis on its structure and biochemical function. These capabilities will help in many drug discovery research processes that can be used while treating the patients with chronic diseases. As Chromatography allows the researchers to analyze each component briefly, it becomes a preferred choice for the purification processes. This would support the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Monoclonal Antibody Production also contributes to the growth of chromatography resin

Monoclonal antibodies are made by cloning a white blood cell. Monoclonal antibody binds itself to a single antigen (harmful/foreign substance in body) identified by the body and its main objective is to remove the particular antigen from the body. These antibodies are used in treatments for cancer, arthritis, etc. Increasing number of people with chronic diseases is increasing the demand for monoclonal antibodies all over the globe. Cancer is the second largest disease causing the death of people. According to world health organization, globally one in six deaths is due to cancer. Chromatography is one of the powerful tools for the separation of such monoclonal antibodies. Standard process for purification of monoclonal antibodies consists of at least two chromatography steps i.e., Protein A Affinity and Ion Exchange Resin Chromatography. Thus production of such monoclonal antibodies will also drive the demand for chromatography resin market all over the world during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

High upfront cost coupled with lack of skilled workforce may restrain the growth of the market

As the chromatography materials and techniques have made advancements over the years, the cost to carry out this process has also skyrocketed. The systems used to carry out chromatography include bulky machinery as well as expensive sensors are required. Along with this the operational and maintenance costs are also at the higher end. A typical high-end system used for chromatography may cost around US$ 30,000. This makes it difficult for the smaller laboratories to carry out their clinical trials using chromatography. Along with this a skilled professional is required to carry out this tedious process. People carrying out this process should be knowledgeable about what kind of resins to use specifically, while also being skilled at analytical calculations. Lack of skilled workforce in this field could also restrain the growth of the market in coming few years. However, companies are looking forward to set some employee training initiatives that would help them to have a trained workforce. Also with all the advancements being done in the medical technology keeping in mind the motive of affordability, would also lead to decline in the total deployment and maintenance cost of equipment required in the process.

Major players active in the global chromatography resin market include Merck KGaA, GE Healthcare Lifesciences, Purolite, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Danaher, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., and Tosoh Corporation. COVID vaccine related demand is growing all over the world. Life Science companies are grabbing this opportunity to contribute their best in encoding the proteins that can be used for purification of vaccines.

