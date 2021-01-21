doTERRA's Roam Diffuser offers a portable aromatic experience that you can take with you to any room.

doTERRA's Roam Diffuser offers a portable aromatic experience that you can take with you to any room.

Whatever it is you're wanting to improve this year, give yourself time to breathe.

Pleasant Grove, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3…2…1...Happy New Year! It’s probably safe to say we all hope 2021 will free us from many of the unsavory experiences of 2020. No matter what the year brings, make sure that taking care of your personal health and wellness is at the top of your priority list. The following are a few suggestions for how to make sure essential oils play a part in your new year resolutions and lifestyle.

Out with the Old, In with the New

Take a deep breath. You made it through 2020. Whatever it is you’re wanting to improve this year, make sure to give yourself time to breathe. doTERRA’s Breathe Respiratory Blend provides a refreshing blended aroma of Peppermint, Eucalyptus, Laurel Leaf, Lemon and other essential oils that can help create feelings of clear, easy breathing.

Ring in the New Year

Everyone welcomes the New Year in different ways. Some celebrate with a glass of bubbly and family, others running on a treadmill, or taking a long, hot bath. This year, add some of doTERRA’s Peppermint and On Guard Beadlets to the New Year’s traditions mix. These beadlets help you conveniently capture the benefits of several potent essential oils in a tiny vegetable beadlet. With these in hand, you’ll be ready to ring in the new year in every sort of fashion.

New Year, New You

This is YOUR year. (Repeat that to yourself until you believe it). No matter the changes or improvements you are anticipating this year, it is your time to shine, and there’s no better way to do that than with doTERRA’s Copaiba essential oil. This spicy, woody oil enhances, supports, and promotes both internal and external health. Copaiba could become your new secret weapon for health and wellness in 2021.

Goals, Goals, Goals

Goal setting is synonymous with “Happy New Year” and setting resolutions are both a welcome and unwelcome ritual every 365 days. Uncap your pens and write your goals while diffusing our “goal setting” blend in doTERRA’s beautiful Roam Diffuser. With a powerful rechargeable battery and charging dock, the Roam Diffuser offers a portable aromatic experience that you can take with you to any room.

Goal Setting Diffuser Blend:

-2 drops Frankincense

-2 drops Peppermint

-1 drop Ylang Ylang

There is so much more that we could share, but here’s to you finding the right combination of essential oils, nutrition and exercise to make 2021 the best year ever.

