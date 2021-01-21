New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global soda ash market is projected to attain a significant market value of USD 37.51 Billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.9%. Soda ash is a flammable, non-toxic inorganic compound, usually available in the form of an odorless white powder. Also known as sodium carbonate, the compound is traditionally derived from the ashes of plants growing in soils that are rich in sodium. Based on its density, it is available in two main types – dense soda ash and light soda ash.
One of the most fundamental applications of soda ash is glass manufacturing. The compound is extensively used to manufacture fiberglass containers or flat glass, which is mostly used in the residential and commercial construction sectors. Besides aiding in purifying air and softening water, soda ash is utilized as an intermediate in the manufacturing processes sweetened soft drinks, food products, and toiletries. Hence, it is used in household detergents and various paper-based products.
The global soda ash market has gained significant momentum over the last few years, owing to various market growth-inducing factors. Escalating demand across the glass manufacturing industry for making flat glass and glass containers, increasing use in soaps and detergents, rising adoption across the water and wastewater treatment industry, and growing demand in the buildings & construction sector are the pivotal factors boosting the global market growth. However, the surging availability of alternatives, such as sodium silicate and caustic soda, and their gradually rising adoption among manufacturers are some factors that might impede the market growth in the near future.
Key findings of the report:
For the purpose of this report, the global soda ash market has been segmented on the basis of density, production process, end-use, and region:
By Density (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
By Production Process (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
By End-Use (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
By Region (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
