PISCATAWAY, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DALI Alliance and the Zhaga Consortium will jointly host a webinar to provide details on how to achieve Zhaga-D4i certification of lighting components and luminaires.



The webinar will take place on Thursday, February 18th at 13:00 CET, and all interested parties are invited to attend. Speakers will include experts from the DALI Alliance, Zhaga and Dekra. Registration is now open.

The Zhaga-D4i product ecosystem includes luminaires for both outdoor use (as specified in Zhaga Book 18) and indoor use (Book 20). Zhaga-D4i luminaires have a powered Zhaga receptacle, which can accommodate a Zhaga-D4i control device such a sensor or communication node. Also, Zhaga-D4i luminaires contain D4i components such as LED drivers.

The webinar will describe how to achieve Zhaga-D4i certification for different product types, covering the technical requirements as well as the key testing and verification steps.

The DALI Alliance will discuss D4i certification of control devices and LED drivers, as well as the D4i requirements for luminaires, and the Zhaga Consortium will explain the Book 18 and 20 specifications that lead to Zhaga-D4i certification of luminaires and control devices. Both organizations will discuss the membership requirements for certification. Also, Dekra, a testing organization, will describe how it can support Zhaga and DALI Alliance members to achieve product certification.

The webinar will last for approximately 60 minutes, including plenty of time for our experts to answer any questions you may have.

More webinar information can be found on the DALI Alliance and Zhaga websites.

About the DALI Alliance

The DALI Alliance (also known as the Digital Illumination Interface Alliance or DiiA) is an open, global consortium of lighting companies that drives the growth of lighting-control solutions based on internationally-standardized Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI) technology. The organization operates the DALI-2 and D4i certification programs to boost levels of cross-vendor interoperability. As lighting continues to evolve and converge with the IoT, the DALI Alliance is also driving the standardization of wireless and IP-based connectivity solutions. For more information, visit www.dali-alliance.org.

About Zhaga

Zhaga is a global association of lighting companies that is standardizing interfaces of components of LED luminaires, including LED light engines, LED modules, LED arrays, holders, electronic control gear (LED drivers) and connectivity fit systems. This helps to streamline the LED lighting supply chain, and to simplify LED luminaire design and manufacturing. Zhaga continues to develop specifications based on the inter-related themes of interoperable components, smart and connected lighting, and serviceable luminaires. For more information, visit www.zhagastandard.org.

Contact Details

Dee Denteneer

Secretary General, Zhaga Consortium

Email: secgen@zhagastandard.org

Paul Drosihn

General Manager, DiiA

Email: GM@digitalilluminationinterface.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98778c1e-f8ab-4835-844b-b0ba390902bc