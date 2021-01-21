Bedminster, NJ, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the elevation of Gregory M. Smith to President of Commercial Banking and Stuart Vorcheimer to Market President and Head of Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Lending at Peapack-Gladstone Bank.



In his new role Greg Smith will lead commercial banking across the organization, including C&I, commercial real estate and multifamily lending, equipment finance, investment banking and corporate advisory, the Bank’s platinum service team and professional services group, residential lending, the small business administration (SBA) team, and treasury management and escrow services. He will continue the Company’s focus and momentum on providing advice-led solutions to the Bank’s large-level commercial clients. Greg is a seasoned business banking professional who joined Peapack-Gladstone Bank from Capital One Bank where, for seven years, he served as the group sales executive for the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, responsible for the $2 - $25 million business banking segment from Virginia to Massachusetts. During his more than 15 years with Capital One Bank, Greg held several senior-level strategic, sales and team leadership roles, where he was responsible for generating millions in new business, including both loan and deposit generation. Prior to Capital One Bank, he worked at Summit Bank for 15 years, moving up the ranks to senior regional vice president, responsible for directing a significant segment of the NJ market.

Greg holds an MBA in Business Administration/Finance from Rider University, where he graduated Suma Cum Laude, and a BS in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University, where he also graduated with distinction.

As Market President and Head of C&I Lending, Stuart Vorcheimer is responsible for leading the Bank’s team of commercial private bankers, who are focused on providing high-touch, personal client service in the Bank’s C&I lending business, while also providing wealth and deposit solutions for commercial businesses in northern NJ and the Tri-State.

Stuart has 27 years of experience in the financial services industry, with a focus on middle market companies, ensuring long-term achievement of their financial goals. Prior to Peapack-Gladstone Bank, he served as senior vice president, senior relationship manager, middle market and commercial banking at Capital One Bank, growing business revenues through commercial banking relationship and portfolio management, cross sell strategies and new client acquisition. Additionally, he was responsible for the contractor lending specialty team, which led to relationship success throughout NJ. Previously, as senior vice president at Bank of America, Stuart was instrumental in the growth, profitability and cross sell of all bank products, achieving the Bank’s Pinnacle Award for five consecutive years.

Stuart holds a BS in Business Administration from the University of Hartford. A resident of Wayne, NJ, Stuart is a current member of the board of directors and the former board chairman of the Metropolitan YMCA, the largest YMCA association in NJ. Additionally, he serves as co-chair of the Metropolitan YMCA’s annual Kids Care golf tournament and serves on the executive, investment, and executive compensation committees and the YMCA merger task force.

“Both Greg and Stuart are proven, highly skilled leaders with exceptional performance, management and strategy expertise in building and managing cross-functional teams, with an approach to banking focused on teamwork, dedication and commitment,” said Doug Kennedy, President and Chief Executive Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank.

About Peapack-Gladstone Bank

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.0 billion and wealth management assets under management and/or administration of $7.6 billion as of September 30, 2020. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment