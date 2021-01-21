LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc

(the “Company”)

Interest Rate reset on the £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds (the "Bonds")

Key points:

In accordance with the terms of the Bonds, the interest rate payable on the Bonds is subject to a resetting process from time to time, with the next reset becoming effective from and including 7 March 2021.

Following the procedure set out in the terms of the Bonds, the interest rate has today been reset by the Company’s appointed Agent Bank, Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt").

The revised rate of interest which shall be payable from and including 7 March 2021 is 3.4323%

This rate will remain the effective rate payable on the Bonds until the next reset of interest rate, which is due to take effect on 7 March 2026.

Interest Rate Reset

The Company today announces the result of the interest resetting process applicable to its £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds.

Under the terms of the Bonds, the interest rate is due to be reset with effect from 7 March 2021 and thereafter on each fifth anniversary of that date.

The procedure for resetting the interest rates is set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds and involves the Company's appointed Agent Bank fixing the rate by reference to the gross yield to redemption applicable on a Benchmark Gilt as chosen by the Agent Bank in accordance with the terms and conditions. Peel Hunt has been appointed as the Agent Bank for these purposes and chose the UK Treasury 0.125% 30 January 2026 as the Benchmark Gilt.

Following the methodology set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Agent Bank has determined the Gross Redemption Yield applicable on the Benchmark Gilt to be 0.0323%. The terms and conditions of the Bonds require the interest rate on the Bonds to be set at the rate of 3.4% per annum plus the Gross Redemption Yield on the Benchmark Gilt. Accordingly, it has determined the new rate of interest as being 3.4323% per annum. This rate will apply to the Bonds from and including 7 March 2021.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate t: 01634 838 973

Group Head of Investor Relations

Nickesha Graham-Burrell

Group Head of Company Secretariat t: 01634 835 796

Brunswick

Robin Wrench/Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

Notes to Editors



About OSB GROUP PLC

OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (CCFS) and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. OSB is a specialist lending and retail savings Group authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.

OneSavings Bank

OneSavings Bank primarily targets market sub-sectors that offer high growth potential and attractive risk-adjusted returns in which it can take a leading position and where it has established expertise, platforms and capabilities. These include private rented sector Buy-to-Let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding lines and asset finance.

OneSavings Bank originates mortgages organically via specialist brokers and independent financial advisers through its specialist brands including Kent Reliance for Intermediaries and InterBay Commercial. It is differentiated through its use of highly skilled, bespoke underwriting and efficient operating model.

OneSavings Bank is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through the long-established Kent Reliance name, which includes online and postal channels as well as a network of branches in the South East of England. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.



Charter Court Financial Services (CCFS)

CCFS focuses on providing Buy-to-Let and specialist residential mortgages, mortgage servicing, administration and credit consultancy and retail savings products. It operates through its three brands – Precise Mortgages, Exact Mortgage Experts and Charter Savings Bank.

It is differentiated through risk management expertise and best-of-breed automated technology and systems, ensuring efficient processing, strong credit and collateral risk control and speed of product development and innovation. These factors have enabled strong balance sheet growth whilst maintaining high credit quality mortgage assets.

CCFS is predominantly funded by retail savings originated through its Charter Savings Bank brand. Diversification of funding is currently provided by securitisation programmes, the Term Funding Scheme, Term Funding Scheme for SMEs and the Bank of England Indexed Long-Term Repo operation.