TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2020.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.78 trillion at the end of December 2020. Assets increased by $37.6 billion or 2.2% compared to November 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $7.3 billion in December 2020.  

ETF assets totalled $257.3 billion at the end of December 2020. Assets increased by $7.2 billion or 2.9% compared to November 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.9 billion in December 2020.


Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassDec. 2020Nov. 2020Dec. 201920202019 
Long-term Funds     
Balanced2,987 2,761 1,873 8542,757 
Equity3,371 3,829 (1,152) 6,725(13,768) 
Bond1,659 250 1,244 15,34518,892 
Specialty500 414 476 5,9506,847 
Total Long-term Funds8,517 7,253 2,441 28,87414,728 
Total Money Market Funds(1,182) (1,060) 416 2,0802,176 
Total 7,336 6,193 2,857 30,95416,903 


Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassDec. 2020Nov. 2020Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds   
Balanced874.4859.6821.8
Equity593.4573.5532.5
Bond246.4243.4218.2
Specialty35.034.027.3
Total Long-term Funds1,749.31,710.41,599.8
Total Money Market Funds34.435.730.6
Total 1,783.71,746.11,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.


ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassDec. 2020Nov. 2020Dec. 201920202019
Long-term Funds     
Balanced310 202 1822,0341,867
Equity1,937 2,012 2,16023,79110,219
Bond1,072 975 1,61411,05212,060
Specialty(27) 186 1021,8031,218
Total Long-term Funds3,292 3,375 4,05938,68025,365
Total Money Market Funds568 (171) 5472,7822,596
Total 3,859 3,204 4,60641,46127,961


ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassDec. 2020Nov. 2020Dec. 2019
Long-term Funds   
Balanced7.26.84.9
Equity158.4153.6126.2
Bond79.377.965.9
Specialty5.25.03.7
Total Long-term Funds250.0243.4200.6
Total Money Market Funds7.36.74.5
Total 257.3250.1205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 86% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:

Pira Kumarasamy
Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs
pkumarasamy@ific.ca
416-309-2317