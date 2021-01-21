TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for December 2020.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.78 trillion at the end of December 2020. Assets increased by $37.6 billion or 2.2% compared to November 2020. Mutual funds recorded net sales of $7.3 billion in December 2020.

ETF assets totalled $257.3 billion at the end of December 2020. Assets increased by $7.2 billion or 2.9% compared to November 2020. ETFs recorded net sales of $3.9 billion in December 2020.



Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2019 2020 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 2,987 2,761 1,873 854 2,757 Equity 3,371 3,829 (1,152) 6,725 (13,768) Bond 1,659 250 1,244 15,345 18,892 Specialty 500 414 476 5,950 6,847 Total Long-term Funds 8,517 7,253 2,441 28,874 14,728 Total Money Market Funds (1,182) (1,060) 416 2,080 2,176 Total 7,336 6,193 2,857 30,954 16,903



Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 874.4 859.6 821.8 Equity 593.4 573.5 532.5 Bond 246.4 243.4 218.2 Specialty 35.0 34.0 27.3 Total Long-term Funds 1,749.3 1,710.4 1,599.8 Total Money Market Funds 34.4 35.7 30.6 Total 1,783.7 1,746.1 1,630.4

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.



ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2019 2020 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 310 202 182 2,034 1,867 Equity 1,937 2,012 2,160 23,791 10,219 Bond 1,072 975 1,614 11,052 12,060 Specialty (27) 186 102 1,803 1,218 Total Long-term Funds 3,292 3,375 4,059 38,680 25,365 Total Money Market Funds 568 (171) 547 2,782 2,596 Total 3,859 3,204 4,606 41,461 27,961



ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class Dec. 2020 Nov. 2020 Dec. 2019 Long-term Funds Balanced 7.2 6.8 4.9 Equity 158.4 153.6 126.2 Bond 79.3 77.9 65.9 Specialty 5.2 5.0 3.7 Total Long-term Funds 250.0 243.4 200.6 Total Money Market Funds 7.3 6.7 4.5 Total 257.3 250.1 205.1

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 86% of total mutual fund industry assets) is complemented by data from Investor Economics to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. ETF data is not adjusted to remove double counting arising from ETFs that invest in other ETFs. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317