New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for probiotic ingredients registered a grand value of USD 267.2 Million in the year 2019 and has been predicted to be worth USD 497.0 Million by 2027, growing at an 8.9% CAGR. The term ‘probiotic’ is used to name bacteria with several beneficial effects for animals as well as humans. The wide array of advantages of food with added microbes or probiotics on human health, and in specific children’s milk products and other considerable population with high-risks, are being highly encouraged by medical professionals/health experts. Probiotics can play a crucial role in digestive, immunological, and distinct respiratory functions, having a significant effect towards easing children’s infectious diseases. Many dairy products are used for probiotics. A few examples of such dairy-based products include; regular milk, buttermilk, flavored liquid milk, fermented dairy beverage, fermented milk, milk powder, yogurt drink, whey-protein-based drinks, ice cream, yogurt, sour cream, and a few probiotic cheese products.

Probiotics in different beverages help in maintaining the salt balance along with reducing dehydration by regulating the digestive juices’ flow, triggering demand in the industry. Regular consumption of beverages with probiotic aids in keeping the intestines, stomach, and colon clean, thus promoting proper digestion of various essential nutrients as well as reducing acid reflux symptoms. This factor is further contributing to the market’s growth. Additionally, the probiotic strains’ application in different fermented meat products such as ham and salami enhance the dough’s elasticity, making it suitable for stomach acids in breaking down of complex protein, easing digestion.

Get FREE Sample Copy with TOC of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2916

North America region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the high occurrence of food and beverages and pharmaceutical manufacturers; leading to a great emphasis on applying several probiotic ingredients within their broad range of end products. Furthermore, high consumer awareness regarding gut diseases, and stringent government rules about the livestock conservation have further accelerated the market’s growth in the region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

There are ample evidences come from standard clinical trials regarding the probiotics’ beneficial effects on human health in different clinical conditions.

In normal circumstances, probiotics are added to foods as a part of the process of fermentation. The emphasis for prolonged probiotics’ survival in the food matrix has led to the efficacy and functionality alteration in the food product.

Probiotic bacteria show diverse and multiple influences on the host. Different microorganisms can influence the environment of intestinal luminal, mucosal and epithelial barrier function, and the immune system.

The various cell types affected by a wide range of probiotics include dendritic cells, epithelial cells, monocytes/macrophages, T cells, and B cells.

The probiotics’ effectiveness is related to their survival ability in the alkaline and acidic environment of gut and their adherence in the colon.

The Asia Pacific region has been presumed to hit USD 101.49 Million by the year 2027 in this industry. several product manufacturers are highly established in Asia Pacific.

The application sub-segment of probiotic dietary supplements is predicted to occupy an 8.0% CAGR during the period of 2020-2027.

Key market players include DowDuPont (U.S.), Kerry (Ireland), CHR. Hansen (Denmark), Biena (U.S.), Probi (Sweden), Biogaia (Sweden), Glac Biotech (Taiwan), Lallemand (Canada), Bifodan (Denmark), and UAS Laboratories (U.S.).

Buy Your Copy Now (Customized Report Delivered as per Your Specific Requirement)@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2916

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2017 to 2027. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data has segmented the Probiotic Ingredients Market based on source, application, end-use, form, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Bacteria

Lactobacilli

Bifidobacterum

Streptococcus

Other Genus

Yeast

Spore Formers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Probiotic Food & Beverages

Probiotic Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed Probiotic

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Human Probiotics

Animal Probiotics

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2027)

Dry Form

Liquid Form

Bran and fiber

Click on the link to read key highlights of the report and look at projected trends for years to come: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/probiotic-ingredients-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017 - 2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Agricultural Biostimulants Market Analysis By Type (Acid-based, Extract-based, Others), By Application (Soil, Foliar, Seed and Others) And Segment Forecasts, 2017-2026

Potash Fertilizers Market Share, Size & Analysis, By Product Type (Potassium Chloride, Potassium Nitrate, Sulfate of Potash), By Mode of Application (Foliar, Broadcasting, Fertigation), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses), 2017-2027

Seed Treatment Market Size, Share & Demand, By Type (Chemical Seed Treatment, Biological Seed Treatment), By Crop Type, By Application Technique, By Function And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Biopesticides Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product Type (Bioherbicides, Bioinsecticides, Bionematicides), By Crop Type, By Mode of Application, By Source, By Formulation, And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

Phosphate Fertilizer Market Demand, Share & Outlook, By Product Type (Superphosphate, Monoammonium Phosphate, Diammonium Phosphate), By Application, By Distribution Channel And By Region, Forecasts To 2027

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs