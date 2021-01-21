Vancouver, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global quantum computing for enterprise market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 3,907.4 Million by 2027, with a steady reveunue growth rate, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Growing need for simultaneous calculation of vast data volume has been resulting in rapidly inclining demand for and deployment of these solutions, which is a major factor driving growth of the global quantum computing for the enterprise market.
This trend is expected to continue to gain traction during the forecast period, thereby resulting steady increase in market size growth. In addition, rising need for optimal solutions to help to mitigate business related difficulties and improve business value is expected to further fuel growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market during the forecast period. Growing application of quantum cryptography for digital payments is expected to fuel global quantum computing for enterprise market revenue growth during the forecast period.
Concerns regarding breaking public-key encryption by quantum computing is a primary factor expected to hamper preference, and in turn impact growth of the global quantum computing for enterprise market to a certain extent over the forecast period.
Emergen Research has segmented the global quantum computing for enterprise market on the basis of component, deployment, application, end-use, and region.
