New York City, NY , Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People choose to wear wigs for many different reasons. For some, it is a creative expression of who they are and their own style. Recently Chrissy Teigan was seen on Instagram rocking her own purple wig, captioning ‘the wig life … chose me’. The opportunity to drastically change your style, though not permanently, can be a powerful tool in helping women express themselves and achieve self-confidence.

In Jewish Orthodox communities, women are required to cover their hair after marriage which means many choose wigs over scarves or hats. For others, wigs are less of a choice and more of a necessity as a result of hair loss from alopecia, female pattern baldness or chemotherapy treatment. New York based company Dini Wigs provides wigs for women from all walks of life, giving them the confidence and self-esteem, they deserve or just the new beauty boost they want for a fresh new look.

Dini Wigs is committed to luxury, quality and cutting-edge fashion, driven by the pursuit of perfection. Many businesses have struggled during the pandemic, but fashion and beauty industries in particular are suffering from the lack of human contact that is so crucial in being able to deliver top quality service. Before the pandemic, customers would fly in from all over the world to get their custom Dini wigs, but now the business has completely pivoted since the start of the pandemic, providing an at home wig service which doesn’t require any in person contact.

Finding the right wig that is comfortable, natural looking and high quality is extremely important for anyone who chooses to wear them. It usually involves in person consultation and hand applied details that simply has not been able to continue through the pandemic. Founder Dini has recently revolutionized a key part of her business, creating ‘Dini From Home’ allowing customers to receive the same incredible quality without the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The service consists of a preliminary Zoom appointment to get an idea of the wig of your dreams. This is followed by a package with all the tools you need to complete a 3D scan. A second Zoom appointment helps customers properly prepare for the scan which is done via a phone app. An exact replica of the customer’s head is then built and used to create the wig which is followed up with a final Zoom appointment to make sure everything is perfect.

Women who are experiencing hair loss in particular rely on the kind, empathetic and patient service of Dini Wigs. Hair loss is traumatic, no matter what the reason. Whether it is alopecia, cancer, hormones or other medical reasons, a woman can find herself extremely self-conscious when she loses her hair. Our hair feels like a part of identity, almost like a safety blanket that allows us to feel like ourselves. But losing it does not have to define you. The choice to wear a wig is up to the individual alone, but it may be the thing that makes you feel confident and back to yourself again.

While customers may be thousands of miles away, Dini Wigs still delivers the top-quality service that has made them world renowned. Each wig is expertly crafted and completely natural looking, using high quality untreated European hair. Dini first started her hairstylist journey in Jerusalem, Israel, before moving to New York where she has continued her legacy as a hair visionary with a truly special touch. The business is also family run, helping to keep the personable and loving touch that is so hard to find these days.

The pandemic has put a halt to so many important industries, forcing people to tap into creativity and innovation they didn’t even know they had. Dini Wigs has pushed through the adversity facing the haircare industry and offers their expert services with revolutionary new methods.

Media Contact: diniwigs@diniwigs.com









