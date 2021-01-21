High Performance Compute as a Service (HPCaaS) Denvr’s ultra-efficient infrastructure is the basis of our highly effective operation of HPCaaS. Denvr’s compute is designed for data or processor intensive applications such as GPU Accelerated Data Science, AI, and related applications, with seamless support for hybrid cloud and edge computing scenarios. The result... we offer our services at a much lower price point than comparable services while remaining at the forefront of industry compute performance.

San Francisco, California, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- US Capital Global Securities LLC, an affiliate of US Capital Global, is offering to eligible investors an investment opportunity of up to $10.65 million in a series A financing round for Denvr Dataworks Corp. (“Denvr”). Denvr utilizes high-efficiency, liquid cooled data centers designed for energy conservation to deliver high-performance computing.

The additional capital will be used primarily to deploy and operate an initial five megawatts of data center infrastructure in Alberta, Canada, where Denvr services a sophisticated niche marketplace of data-storage customers focusing on artificial intelligence and machine learning. The company’s solutions are easily scalable in a national market where they currently do not have significant competition.

With offices in San Francisco and London, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in providing corporate finance and asset management. All securities are offered through the group’s FINRA-member broker-dealer division, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

“We are strengthened by our collaboration with US Capital Global Securities on this $10.65 million offering” said Geoff Gordon, Chairman at Denvr Dataworks. “With the support of US Capital Global Securities, we are expanding our service capacity while we continue to lead the way in maximizing our energy efficiency, lowering our operational costs, and reducing our carbon footprint. Our data centers are 39% more efficient than the industry average, saving 4,500 metric tonnes of CO2 per year per megawatt of operational data center. Our high efficiency allows us to offer our HPC services at a lower price point to a global, high-in-demand, and growing market.”

“It is an honor to be supporting an innovative enterprise like Denvr, which is breaking new ground in its industry,” said Charles Towle, CEO at US Capital Global Securities. “Denvr focuses its platform on customers utilizing artificial intelligence, data science, and related technologies, with the goal of offering its services at a price point that is 40% lower than that of their competitors, all while remaining highly profitable. If you are interested in Denvr, the opportunity to participate in this $10.65 million convertible preferred stock offering is now open to eligible investors.”



About Denvr Dataworks Corp.

With offices in Calgary, Alberta and data centers in Alberta, Canada, Denvr Dataworks Corp. (“Denvr”) utilizes high-efficiency liquid cooled data centers designed for energy conservation to deliver Cloud Computing and High Performance Computing as a Service (HPCaaS). By operating a simplified power supply chain alongside cutting-edge technology, Denvr runs industry-leading Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) ratings while benefiting clients with industry prices in North America that are substantially lower than its competition, making it a technology leader at the forefront of industry compute performance. www.denvrdata.com



About US Capital Global

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital formation services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA- member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com.

