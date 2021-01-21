LOS ANGELES, CA, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized announced today that one of Northern California's School Districts has evaluated Kronos' patented, eco-friendly smart air purifiers and purchased sufficient quantities to keep the air pure in 55 of their classrooms. The district yesterday requested a second purchase after installing our air filtration units in 55 of their classrooms.

This order resulted from Kronos launching a community program to help provide safer indoor air to schools after donating air purifiers to several local schools. We will now donate our newest sensor detection devices to these same schools, which is the first of its kind personal smart sensor optimized to detect micro bio-aerosols and air quality. Bio-aerosols are airborne particles that are living (bacteria, viruses, and fungi) that may originate from living organisms. The health effects of bio-aerosols, including infectious diseases, acute toxic effects, allergies, and cancer coupled with the threat of bioterrorism and SARS and the recent COVID-19 Pandemic, have led to increased awareness on the importance of bio-aerosols.

As kids return to school and teachers, principals, and school district management are looking for solutions to make the air in their classrooms as safe as possible. In many cases, they face the difficulty of finding solutions that are immediately available as well as economical and safe.

Most of 13,000 public school districts nationwide are looking for that immediate solution while trying to comply with ever-changing local, state, and federal guidelines. The Northern California School District, after evaluating other air purifiers, decided to purchase Kronos Air Purifiers and thereby providing safer air quality in the classrooms. Kronos air purifiers are registered with The California Air Resources Board (CARB) and meet CARB guidelines. CARB is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution and developing programs and actions to fight climate change. From requirements for clean cars and fuels to adopting innovative solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, California has pioneered a range of effective approaches that have set the standard for effective air and climate programs for the nation and the world.

The best deployable and immediate solution schools are considering is portable air purifiers placed in classrooms that provide students and teachers a much safer air quality environment.

According to the National Center of Education Statistics (NCES): About 56.4 million students are projected to attend elementary, middle, and high schools across the United States in 2021.

As outlined in THE BIDEN PLAN FOR EDUCATORS, STUDENTS, AND OUR FUTURE: Make sure teachers and students can work and learn in safe and healthy environments. Public school facilities received a grade of D+ from the American Society of Civil Engineers. In fact, each year, the U.S. underfunds school infrastructure by $46 billion, resulting in thousands of schools that are outdated, unsafe, unfit, and – in some cases – making kids and educators sick. President Biden will include in federal infrastructure legislation funding specifically for improving public school buildings. First and foremost, these funds will be used to address health risks. Additional funds will be used to build cutting-edge, energy-efficient, innovative schools with technology and labs to prepare our students for the jobs of the future.

There are numbers of reasons a school district selected Kronos Air Purifiers over other vendors, mainly because of its patented technology, also being whisper quiet -an important consideration for classrooms. Another benefit of Kronos technology is that our products are filter-less and energy-efficient -saving schools thousands of dollars per year in maintenance expenses. Patented Kronos® air purifiers are easy to operate and require minimal maintenance and utilize washable filters that do not need to be replaced, making this an ideal air purifier choice for schools due to the lowest cost of maintenance and extremely low energy consumption. We have a variety of products designed for classrooms of different sizes, hallways, libraries, and school buses. All our products can eliminate bacteria, viruses, gases, smoke, and allergens.

Kronos Air Purifiers are sustainable and eco-friendly due to our unique patented permanent washable filters. Outdated HEPA filters aren't recyclable, and they don't biodegrade. Reportedly 6000 tons of HEPA filters find their way into landfills each year, and they take millennia to decompose.

Kronos strictly follows and supports the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) guidelines on Healthy Indoor Environments in Schools during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Kronos is offering several products to address indoor and outdoor air pollution for residential and in-school use.

The Kronos Car Air Purifier is an innovative purifier designed to also remove pollen, pet dander, allergens, TVOCs, bacteria, and viruses. Two Pole Active (TPA) technology as an active filtration technology differs from HEPA passive filtration technology. TPA is based on Ionic wind and optimized for air filtration. The electrical filtration enables its high collection efficiency and bacteria-killing capabilities. This patented TPA® technology not only captures but also annihilates particles via cold plasma field creation.

Kronos products for safer indoor air quality include Model 5 and Model 8 (also marketed as Airdog® products), available for purchase now online from Walmart.com

MODEL 5 (MSRP $599): Ideal for classrooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space every hour (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $999.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft., (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30" (H) x 15" (W) x 15", weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA.

Our manufacturer's CEO, Dr. Zhang Yan, recently featured in a glowing Forbes review, commented that in the marketing materials: "Airdog air purifiers have proven to be a strong fighter against the coronavirus (COVID-19) and any airborne bio-aerosols. Third-party lab tests have shown that Airdog X5 kills 99.9 percent of H3N2 viruses in a 30 cubic meter sealed testing room over the course of an hour. The H3N2 virus has the same shape and bio-characteristics as the COVID-19. The high voltage inside the Airdog X5, much like bug zappers, kills and destroys viruses and bacteria." The Company claims the purifier is a waste-free solution to dirty air problems, eliminating particles down to 0.0146 microns. It's designed to clean a 1,400 square foot area in one hour."

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ -Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

