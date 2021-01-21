Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)
21 January 2021
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 21 January 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 630,173 Ordinary shares at a price of 115.1p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company is now 146,694,559 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803
Octopus AIM VCT PLC
London, UNITED KINGDOM