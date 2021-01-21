WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky Law, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to IHS Markit’s agreement to be acquired by S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, IHS Markit’s shareholders will receive 0.2838 shares of S&P common stock per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-ihs-markit-ltd.

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: PS) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Pluralsight’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Vista Equity Partners VII, L.P. Under the terms of the agreement, Pluralsight’s shareholders will $20.26 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-pluralsight-inc-merger.

Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ GS: CATM) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Cardtronics’ agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, Inc. and Hudson Executive Capital LP. Under the terms of the agreement, Cardtronics’ shareholders will receive $35.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-cardtronics-plc.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ GS: ANCN) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Anchiano Therapeutics’ agreement to merge with Chemomab Ltd. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rl-legal.com/cases-anchiano-therapeutics-ltd.

You may also contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra cost and obligation free at (888) 969-4242 or info@rl-legal.com.

Rigrodsky Law, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

