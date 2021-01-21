REGULATORY RELEASE



CANCELLATION OF

KLÉPIERRE SHARES

Paris – January 21, 2021

On January 19, 2021, the Klépierre Executive Board decided to cancel 5,091,144 Klépierre shares with effect as of January 19, 2021. These shares had been acquired between February 15, 2019 and June 18, 2019, as part of the share buyback program initiated in February 2019.

The Klépierre Executive Board took this decision in accordance with existing financial authorizations, specifically the one pertaining to capital reduction as per Resolution No. 18 approved by shareholders at the Combined General Meeting of April 30, 2020.

Pursuant to this decision, Klépierre’s issued share capital now stands at €412,787,275.60, consisting of 294,848,054 shares, each with a par value of €1.40 and one theoretical voting right.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

