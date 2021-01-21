CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) today announced results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.



“The entire Eguana team worked tirelessly throughout the year under very difficult and often changing conditions, complicated by a global pandemic, to achieve a number of milestones: record revenues, record order book, and multiple product and certification completions,” stated Eguana Chief Executive Officer, Justin Holland.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Fiscal year ended 2020 revenue of $7.95 million, a 132% increase relative to 2019

Fiscal year ended 2020 gross margins of $0.9 million from product and engineering sales, relative to $0.07 million in 2019

Q4 2020 revenue of $1.33 million, a 61% increase relative to Q4 2019

Q4 2020 gross margin from product sales of $0.01 million relative to negative $0.03 million in Q4 2019

Fiscal year ended 2020 operating loss of $5.14 million relative to a $7.46 million operating loss in 2019



Fiscal 2020 Business Highlights

Itochu Corporation strategic partnership and investment Development contract including Moixa Gridshare AI integration $5.0M strategic investment with ITOCHU Battery Supplier Agreement and working capital support

New Products and Certifications Certified and launched cobalt-free LFP Evolve in North America Certified and launched Evolve Hub into North America

Dealer Network expanded to 239 (195 United States & 44 Australia)

Expanded credit with Export Development Canada



Fiscal 2021

“Significant growth is expected for the residential energy storage markets through 2021 and beyond, with a record order book and back log, higher margin products, as well as a diversified battery module supply chain, Eguana is poised to deliver its best results to date,” Holland added.

The Consolidated Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis thereof are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

To learn more, visit www.EguanaTech.com or follow us on Twitter @EguanaTech

