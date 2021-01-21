GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced full year 2020 net income of $52.5 million or $0.543 diluted earnings per share, and net income of $13.8 million or $0.143 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. Average residential loan growth increased 5.9% or $209.1 million to a record $3.8 billion for the fourth quarter 2020.

Summary
Robert J. McCormick, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer noted, “As a bank built upon Home Town values, we continue to prioritize strengthening our communities and adapting our offerings to address the changing needs of our customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo’s commitment to supporting its communities and front line workers remains steadfast. In an effort to ensure families had a safe place to celebrate the holidays, Trustco Bank launched the “Home for the Holidays” program, donating $40,000 to local housing agencies and community loan funds across New York, New Jersey and Florida. This is just one example of ways we have prioritized giving back. In addition, TrustCo partnered with local communities to offer custom merchant loan programs to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic. Lastly, TrustCo donated over 2,000 turkeys to food banks in New York and Florida to help ensure families who experienced economic challenges had a warm meal for Thanksgiving.”

We also continue to closely monitor the impact of the pandemic on our business and results of operations. As of December 31, 2020, we had 8 residential loans in deferral totaling $2 million, and no installment or commercial loans in deferral. This represents 0.04% of total outstanding loans. As of September 30, 2020, we had 24 residential and installment loans in deferral totaling $5 million, and 6 commercial loans in deferral totaling $2 million. This represented 0.2% of total outstanding loans. As of June 30, 2020, we had 668 residential and installment loans in deferral totaling $145 million, and 84 commercial loans in deferral totaling $45 million. This represented 4.5% of total outstanding loans. We have been encouraged to see that most of our residential and commercial borrowers who had payment deferral arrangements with us have returned to making regular loan payments. Additionally, the Bank had funded 663 Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans totaling $46 million, as of December 31, 2020, 514 PPP loans totaling $29 million remain outstanding.

The fourth quarter of 2020 saw continued loan and deposit growth. Our focus on traditional lending criteria and conservative balance sheet management has produced consistent earnings while maintaining strong liquidity and growing capital. This approach allowed us to continue to expand our business and take advantage of changes in market and competitive conditions. As mentioned in prior quarters, the pandemic has created an uncertain future, and we believe we continue to be well-positioned to help our customers through this economic disruption and turmoil. We also continue to hire across our locations for all levels of staff. As we enter the new year, management views the Bank as well-positioned to deploy its existing liquidity into our residential loan portfolio, and we will continue to closely monitor how the current market conditions change.

Details

Average loans were up $214.9 million or 5.3% in the fourth quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $209.1 million, or 5.9%, in the fourth quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019. Average deposits were up $494.1 million or 11.1% for the fourth quarter 2020 over the same period a year earlier. The increase in deposits was the result of a $632.1 million or 21.0% increase total average core deposit accounts, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits, offset by a decrease in average time deposits of $138.0 million or 9.7%, for the fourth quarter 2020 over the same period in 2019. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $357.6 million or 27.1% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were up $127.1 million or 21.8%, and savings balances were up $147.4 million or 13.3%. We believe the increase in core deposits continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.  

The cost of interest bearing liabilities decreased to 0.35% in the fourth quarter 2020 from 0.90% in the fourth quarter 2019. A significant portion of our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced during 2020, which resulted in a decrease in average rates to 0.95% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from 2.10% in the fourth quarter of 2019, as a result of the ongoing market conditions. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2020 was 2.79%, down 23 basis points from 3.02% in the fourth quarter of 2019. This was primarily due to the decrease in market rates over the same period resulting in less interest earned on our short-term funds, residential and variable rate loans.

The Bank continued to demonstrate its ability to grow shareholders’ equity as average equity was up $33.5 million or 6.3% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the fourth quarter 2020 were 0.95% and 9.75%, respectively, compared to 1.06% and 10.41% for the fourth quarter 2019. Improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus.

Asset quality and loan loss reserve measures have stayed consistent. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $21.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $20.9 million at December 31, 2019. NPLs were 0.50% of total loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 0.51% at December 31, 2019. The coverage ratio, or allowance for loan losses to NPLs, was 235.2% at December 31, 2020, compared to 212.4% at December 31, 2019. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $22.4 million at December 31, 2019. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.17% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 1.09% at December 31, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $49.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $44.3 million at December 31, 2019. The provision for loan losses increased to $600 thousand for the fourth quarter 2020 compared to $200 thousand in the same period in the prior year, primarily driven by the continued uncertainty in the current economic environment resulting from COVID-19. The Company had previously elected to delay its adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments” (“CECL”), as provided by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (“CARES Act”) until the date on which the National Emergency concerning COVID-19 was terminated or December 31, 2020, whichever occurred first.  The December 31, 2020 adoption date under the CARES Act was extended to January 1, 2022 as a part of the COVID-19 Relief Bill, which became law in December 2020, and therefore the Company now intends to adopt CECL on January 1, 2022.

Net chargeoffs for the fourth quarter 2020 were $128 thousand versus net chargeoffs in the fourth quarter 2019 of $212 thousand. The annualized net chargeoffs ratio was 0.01% and 0.02% for the fourth quarter 2020 and 2019, respectively.

At December 31, 2020 the tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 9.62%, compared to 10.30% at December 31, 2019. Book value per share at December 31, 2020 was $5.89, up 6.1% compared to $5.55 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $5.9 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 148 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2020.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2020 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 22, 2021. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free 1-888-339-0764. International callers must dial 1-412-902-4195. Please ask to be joined into the TrustCo Bank Corp NY / TRST call. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088 for international callers), Conference Number 10151410. The call will also be audio webcast at: https://services.choruscall.com/links/trst210122.html, and will be available for one year.

Safe Harbor Statement
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2020, including our expectations regarding the effects of COVID-19 on our financial results and our ability to assist our customers in addressing the effects of COVID-19, our expectations with respect to our online and mobile banking product offerings, our expectations for the repricing of our CD portfolio, the impact of Federal Reserve actions regarding interest rates and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from those discussed, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations; the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain COVID-19 or address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board, inflation, interest rates, market and monetary fluctuations; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; unanticipated effects from the Tax Cut and Jobs Act that may limit its benefits or adversely impact our business; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending and saving habits; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings.

 
TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Three months ended
  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019
Summary of operations    
   Net interest income (TE)$39,182 38,166 38,243
   Provision for loan losses 600 1,000 200
   Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions 4,069 4,341 4,115
   Noninterest expense 24,830 22,674 23,891
   Net income13,814 14,071 13,907
       
Per common share    
   Net income per share:    
       - Basic$0.143 0.146 0.143
       - Diluted0.143 0.146 0.143
   Cash dividends0.068 0.068 0.068
   Book value at period end 5.89 5.81 5.55
   Market price at period end 6.67 5.22 8.67
       
At period end     
   Full time equivalent employees 778 771 814
   Full service banking offices 148 148 148
       
Performance ratios    
   Return on average assets 0.95%0.98 1.06
   Return on average equity 9.75 10.04 10.41
   Efficiency (1)57.31 53.61 57.31
   Net interest spread (TE) 2.72 2.63 2.86
   Net interest margin (TE) 2.79 2.73 3.02
   Dividend payout ratio 47.55 46.68 47.48
       
Capital ratios at period end    
   Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 9.62%9.76 10.30
   Consolidated equity to assets 9.63%9.77 10.31
       
Asset quality analysis at period end   
   Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.50 0.52 0.51
   Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37 0.39 0.43
   Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17 1.17 1.09
   Coverage ratio (3) 2.4x 2.3x 2.1x
       
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income.
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets.
(3) Calculated as allowance for loan losses divided by total nonperforming loans.
 
TE = Taxable equivalent
       


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Year ended
  12/31/2020 12/31/2019
Summary of operations  
   Net interest income (TE)$153,583 155,812
   Provision for loan losses 5,600 159
   Net gain on securities transactions 1,155 -
   Noninterest income, excluding net gain on securities transactions 16,015 18,591
   Noninterest expense 95,704 97,730
   Net income52,452 57,840
     
Per common share  
   Net income per share:  
       - Basic$0.544 0.597
       - Diluted0.543 0.597
   Cash dividends0.273 0.273
   Book value at period end 5.89 5.55
   Market price at period end 6.67 8.67
     
Performance ratios  
   Return on average assets 0.94 1.12
   Return on average equity 9.47 11.26
   Efficiency (1)56.38 56.13
   Net interest spread (TE) 2.73 2.94
   Net interest margin (TE) 2.84 3.10
   Dividend payout ratio 50.12 45.60
     
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income (excluding net gain on securities transactions).
     
TE = Taxable equivalent.
     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)      
(Unaudited)         
  Three months ended
  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
Interest and dividend income:     
   Interest and fees on loans$40,906 41,330  41,665  42,063 42,002 
   Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:   
       U. S. government sponsored enterprises 27 14  106  421 609 
       State and political subdivisions 2 1  2  1 2 
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage    
          obligations - residential 1,172 1,319  1,527  2,113 2,334 
       Corporate bonds 349 646  488  238 295 
       Small Business Administration - guaranteed      
          participation securities 212 216  229  245 253 
       Other securities 7 5  5  6 6 
   Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 1,769 2,201  2,357  3,024 3,499 
           
Interest on held to maturity securities:      
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage    
          obligations - residential 129 138  162  175 184 
   Total interest on held to maturity securities 129 138  162  175 184 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 70 77  192  82 203 
           
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 246 242  193  1,267 1,635 
   Total interest income 43,120 43,988  44,569  46,611 47,523 
           
Interest expense:      
   Interest on deposits:      
       Interest-bearing checking 51 55  26  16 21 
       Savings156 161  166  233 271 
       Money market deposit accounts 447 637  862  1,096 1,175 
       Time deposits3,053 4,749  5,599  6,391 7,468 
   Interest on short-term borrowings 232 221  235  322 347 
   Total interest expense 3,939 5,823  6,888  8,058 9,282 
           
   Net interest income 39,181 38,165  37,681  38,553 38,241 
           
   Less: Provision for loan losses 600 1,000  2,000  2,000 200 
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses 38,581 37,165  35,681  36,553 38,041 
           
Noninterest income:        
   Trustco Financial Services income 1,527 1,784  1,368  1,600 1,454 
   Fees for services to customers 2,365 2,292  1,807  2,315 2,377 
   Net gain on securities transactions - -  -  1,155 - 
   Other 177 265  251  264 284 
      Total noninterest income 4,069 4,341  3,426  5,334 4,115 
           
Noninterest expenses:        
   Salaries and employee benefits 11,727 10,899  11,648  11,373 11,743 
   Net occupancy expense 4,551 4,277  4,385  4,306 4,399 
   Equipment expense 1,621 1,607  1,606  1,802 1,768 
   Professional services 1,644 1,311  1,182  1,481 1,449 
   Outsourced services 1,925 1,875  1,875  2,075 1,925 
   Advertising expense 527 305  601  488 464 
   FDIC and other insurance 657 660  609  294 259 
   Other real estate expense (income) , net 45 (115) (32) 194 (385)
   Other 2,133 1,855  2,058  2,255 2,269 
      Total noninterest expenses 24,830 22,674  23,932  24,268 23,891 
           
Income before taxes 17,820 18,832  15,175  17,619 18,265 
Income taxes4,006 4,761  3,921  4,306 4,358 
           
Net income$13,814 14,071  11,254  13,313 13,907 
           
Net income per common share:     
  - Basic$0.143 0.146  0.117  0.138 0.143 
           
  - Diluted0.143 0.146  0.117  0.138 0.143 
           
Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,433 96,433  96,433  96,727 96,919 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,442 96,440  96,437  96,750 97,015 
           
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$39,182 38,166  37,681  38,554 38,243 
           


     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
  Year ended
  12/31/2020 12/31/2019
Interest and dividend income:
  Interest and fees on loans$165,964 166,610 
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:
     U. S. government sponsored enterprises 568 3,209 
     State and political subdivisions 6 8 
     Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage
        obligations - residential 6,131 8,219 
     Corporate bonds 1,721 1,096 
     Small Business Administration - guaranteed
        participation securities 902 1,121 
     Other securities 23 22 
        Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale 9,351 13,675 
     
Interest on held to maturity securities:
       Mortgage-backed securities-residential 604 797 
   Total interest on held to maturity securities 604 797 
     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 421 568 
     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments 1,948 10,478 
   Total interest income 178,288 192,128 
     
Interest expense:
   Interest on deposits:
       Interest-bearing checking 148 288 
       Savings716 1,338 
       Money market deposit accounts 3,042 4,297 
       Time deposits19,792 28,930 
   Interest on short-term borrowings 1,010 1,468 
   Total interest expense 24,708 36,321 
     
   Net interest income 153,580 155,807 
     
   Less: Provision for loan losses 5,600 159 
   Net interest income after provision for loan losses 147,980 155,648 
     
Noninterest income:  
   Trustco Financial Services income 6,279 6,387 
   Fees for services to customers 8,779 10,110 
   Net gain on securities transactions 1,155 - 
   Other 957 2,094 
      Total noninterest income 17,170 18,591 
     
Noninterest expenses:  
   Salaries and employee benefits 45,647 46,630 
   Net occupancy expense 17,519 16,666 
   Equipment expense 6,636 7,068 
   Professional services 5,618 6,174 
   Outsourced services 7,750 7,600 
   Advertising expense 1,921 2,521 
   FDIC and other insurance 2,220 1,787 
   Other real estate expense (income), net 92 (166)
   Other 8,301 9,450 
      Total noninterest expenses 95,704 97,730 
     
Income before taxes 69,446 76,509 
Income taxes16,994 18,669 
     
Net income$52,452 57,840 
     
Net income per common share:
  - Basic$0.544 0.597 
     
  - Diluted0.543 0.597 
     
Average basic shares (in thousands) 96,506 96,849 
Average diluted shares (in thousands) 96,517 96,927 
     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income$153,583 155,812 
     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019
ASSETS:          
       
Cash and due from banks$47,196  47,703  44,726  43,362  48,198 
Federal funds sold and other short term investments 1,059,903  908,616  908,110  492,691  408,648 
        Total cash and cash equivalents 1,107,099  956,319  952,836  536,053  456,846 
           
Securities available for sale:        
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises 19,968  29,996  -  54,970  104,512 
   States and political subdivisions 103  111  111  112  162 
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage     
      obligations - residential 316,158  309,768  331,469  352,067  389,517 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed      
      participation securities 42,217  44,070  45,998  46,768  48,511 
   Corporate bonds 59,939  70,113  54,439  48,564  30,436 
   Other securities686  685  685  685  685 
        Total securities available for sale 439,071  454,743  432,702  503,166  573,823 
           
Held to maturity securities:        
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage     
      obligations-residential 13,824  15,094  16,633  17,720  18,618 
        Total held to maturity securities 13,824  15,094  16,633  17,720  18,618 
           
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506  5,506  5,506  9,183  9,183 
           
Loans:          
   Commercial212,492  231,663  231,212  195,805  199,499 
   Residential mortgage loans 3,780,167  3,724,746  3,681,898  3,627,121  3,583,774 
   Home equity line of credit 242,194  248,320  254,445  265,753  267,922 
   Installment loans 9,617  9,826  10,006  10,713  11,001 
Loans, net of deferred net costs 4,244,470  4,214,555  4,177,561  4,099,392  4,062,196 
           
Less: Allowance for loan losses 49,595  49,123  48,144  46,155  44,317 
   Net loans4,194,875  4,165,432  4,129,417  4,053,237  4,017,879 
           
Bank premises and equipment, net 34,412  34,417  34,042  34,428  34,622 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 47,885  47,174  48,712  49,955  51,475 
Other assets59,124  57,244  57,155  52,905  58,876 
           
        Total assets$5,901,796  5,735,929  5,677,003  5,256,647  5,221,322 
       
LIABILITIES:         
Deposits:         
   Demand$652,756  635,345  612,960  480,255  463,858 
   Interest-bearing checking 1,086,558  1,024,290  1,001,592  895,254  875,672 
   Savings accounts 1,285,501  1,235,259  1,191,682  1,122,116  1,113,146 
   Money market deposit accounts 716,005  699,132  666,304  617,198  599,163 
   Time deposits1,296,373  1,305,024  1,392,769  1,367,005  1,398,177 
      Total deposits5,037,193  4,899,050  4,865,307  4,481,828  4,450,016 
           
Short-term borrowings 214,755  193,455  177,278  148,090  148,666 
Operating lease liabilities 52,784  52,125  53,710  54,998  56,553 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,903  30,771  27,287  23,546  27,830 
           
        Total liabilities 5,333,635  5,175,401  5,123,582  4,708,462  4,683,065 
           
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:        
Capital stock100,205  100,205  100,205  100,205  100,205 
Surplus 176,442  176,441  176,437  176,431  176,427 
Undivided profits313,974  306,741  299,239  294,553  288,067 
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 11,936  11,537  11,936  11,392  4,461 
Treasury stock at cost (34,396) (34,396) (34,396) (34,396) (30,903)
           
        Total shareholders' equity 568,161  560,528  553,421  548,185  538,257 
           
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,901,796  5,735,929  5,677,003  5,256,647  5,221,322 
           
Outstanding shares (in thousands) 96,433  96,433  96,433  96,433  96,922 
           



NONPERFORMING ASSETS
       
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
  12/31/20209/30/20206/30/20203/31/202012/31/2019
Nonperforming Assets      
       
   New York and other states*      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial$452 491 571 630 816 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 19,379 19,977 20,215 18,570 18,407 
       Installment 43 49 6 24 3 
   Total non-accrual loans 19,874 20,517 20,792 19,224 19,226 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 23 25 26 27 29 
   Total nonperforming loans 19,897 20,542 20,818 19,251 19,255 
   Other real estate owned 541 423 830 1,284 1,579 
   Total nonperforming assets$20,438 20,965 21,648 20,535 20,834 
       
   Florida      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial$- - - - - 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 1,614 
       Installment - - - - - 
   Total non-accrual loans 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 1,614 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family - - - - - 
   Total nonperforming loans 1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 1,614 
   Other real estate owned - - - - - 
   Total nonperforming assets$1,187 1,254 1,111 1,492 1,614 
       
   Total      
   Loans in nonaccrual status:      
       Commercial$452 491 571 630 816 
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family 20,566 21,231 21,326 20,062 20,021 
       Installment 43 49 6 24 3 
   Total non-accrual loans 21,061 21,771 21,903 20,716 20,840 
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family 23 25 26 27 29 
   Total nonperforming loans 21,084 21,796 21,929 20,743 20,869 
   Other real estate owned 541 423 830 1,284 1,579 
   Total nonperforming assets$21,625 22,219 22,759 22,027 22,448 
       
       
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs      
       
   New York and other states*      
   Commercial$32 (1)(6)1 (1)
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (27)4 (27)140 146 
   Installment 109 18 44 4 67 
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$114 21 11 145 212 
       
   Florida      
   Commercial$- - - - - 
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (1)- - (2)(1)
   Installment 15 - - 19 1 
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$14 - - 17 - 
       
   Total      
   Commercial$32 (1)(6)1 (1)
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family (28)4 (27)138 145 
   Installment 124 18 44 23 68 
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs$128 21 11 162 212 
       
       
Asset Quality Ratios      
       
Total nonperforming loans (1)$21,084 21,796 21,929 20,743 20,869 
Total nonperforming assets (1) 21,625 22,219 22,759 22,027 22,448 
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) 128 21 11 162 212 
       
Allowance for loan losses (1) 49,595﻿﻿
 49,123 48,144 46,155 44,317 
        
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.50%0.52%0.52%0.51%0.51%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37%0.39%0.40%0.42%0.43%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.17%1.17%1.15%1.13%1.09%
Coverage ratio (1) 235.2%225.4%219.5%222.5%212.4%
Annualized net chargeoffs to average loans (2) 0.01%0.00%0.00%0.02%0.02%
Allowance for loan losses to annualized net chargeoffs (2) 96.9x584.8x1094.2x71.2x52.3x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the period ended
 


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Three months ended  Three months ended 
  December 31, 2020  December 31, 2019 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises$25,761  27 0.42%$127,284  609 1.91%
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential 314,022  1,172 1.49  396,335  2,334 2.36 
   State and political subdivisions 108  3 7.89  165  4 9.70 
   Corporate bonds 64,534  349 2.17  37,795  295 3.12 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
      participation securities 41,562  212 2.05  49,787  253 2.03 
   Other 685  7 4.09  685  6 3.50 
             
          Total securities available for sale 446,672  1,770 1.59  612,051  3,501 2.29 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 916,198  246 0.11  395,311  1,635 1.65 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential 14,406  129 3.58  19,185  184 3.84 
             
          Total held to maturity securities 14,406  129 3.58  19,185  184 3.84 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 5,506  70 5.09  9,183  203 8.84 
             
Commercial loans 224,838  3,009 5.35  192,427  2,517 5.23 
Residential mortgage loans 3,756,304  35,368 3.77  3,547,219  36,179 4.08 
Home equity lines of credit 245,401  2,361 3.83  270,766  3,110 4.59 
Installment loans 9,416  168 7.09  10,682  196 7.34 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,235,959  40,906 3.86  4,021,094  42,002 4.18 
             
          Total interest earning assets 5,618,741  43,121 3.07  5,056,824  47,525 3.76 
             
Allowance for loan losses (49,426)     (44,320)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 201,371      188,605     
             
             
Total assets$5,770,686     $5,201,109     
             
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
  Interest bearing checking accounts$1,036,808  51 0.02%$864,774  21 0.01%
  Money market accounts 710,105  447 0.25  583,048  1,175 0.81 
  Savings 1,258,666  156 0.05  1,111,259  271 0.10 
  Time deposits 1,284,075  3,053 0.95  1,422,049  7,468 2.10 
             
    Total interest bearing deposits 4,289,654  3,707 0.34  3,981,130  8,935 0.90 
Short-term borrowings 200,028  232 0.46  154,898  347 0.90 
             
   Total interest bearing liabilities 4,489,682  3,939 0.35  4,136,028  9,282 0.90 
             
Demand deposits 640,190      454,585     
Other liabilities 77,197      80,386     
Shareholders' equity 563,617      530,110     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,770,686     $5,201,109     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   39,182      38,243   
             
Net interest spread    2.72%    2.86%
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.79%    3.02%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   (1)     (2)  
             
Net interest income   39,181      38,241   
             
             
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
             
(dollars in thousands)            
(Unaudited) Year ended  Year ended 
  December 31, 2020  December 31, 2019 
  Average InterestAverage  Average InterestAverage 
  Balance  Rate  Balance  Rate 
Assets            
             
Securities available for sale:            
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises$38,508  568 1.48%$156,292  3,209 2.05%
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential 333,093  6,131 1.84  345,718  8,219 2.38 
   State and political subdivisions 111  9 7.82  167  13 7.78 
   Corporate bonds 50,982  1,721 3.38  34,637  1,096 3.16 
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed            
      participation securities 44,379  902 2.03  53,269  1,121 2.10 
   Other 686  23 3.35  685  22 3.21 
             
          Total securities available for sale 467,759  9,354 2.00  590,768  13,680 2.32 
             
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments 748,085  1,948 0.26  477,181  10,478 2.20 
             
Held to maturity securities:            
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage            
      obligations - residential 16,376  604 3.69  20,643  797 3.86 
             
          Total held to maturity securities 16,376  604 3.69  20,643  797 3.86 
             
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,381  421 5.70  9,123  568 6.23 
             
Commercial loans 219,328  10,788 4.92  191,636  10,243 5.35 
Residential mortgage loans 3,678,536  144,212 3.92  3,445,940  141,964 4.12 
Home equity lines of credit 255,583  10,259 4.01  277,905  13,551 4.88 
Installment loans 9,952  705 7.08  10,718  852 7.95 
             
Loans, net of unearned income 4,163,399  165,964 3.99  3,926,199  166,610 4.24 
             
          Total interest earning assets 5,403,000  178,291 3.30  5,023,914  192,133 3.82 
             
Allowance for loan losses (47,330)     (44,639)    
Cash & non-interest earning assets 197,966      182,545     
             
Total assets$5,553,636     $5,161,820     
             
Liabilities and shareholders' equity            
             
Deposits:            
  Interest bearing checking accounts$971,385  148 0.02%$874,700  288 0.03%
  Money market accounts 662,107  3,042 0.46  555,547  4,297 0.77 
  Savings 1,191,532  716 0.06  1,134,050  1,338 0.12 
  Time deposits 1,350,163  19,792 1.47  1,417,487  28,930 2.04 
             
   Total interest bearing deposits 4,175,187  23,698 0.57  3,981,784  34,853 0.88 
Short-term borrowings 180,065  1,010 0.56  159,220  1,468 0.92 
             
   Total interest bearing liabilities 4,355,252  24,708 0.57  4,141,004  36,321 0.88 
             
Demand deposits 567,265      427,276     
Other liabilities 77,487      80,051     
Shareholders' equity 553,632      513,489     
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$5,553,636     $5,161,820     
             
Net interest income, tax equivalent   153,583      155,812   
             
Net interest spread    2.73%    2.94%
             
Net interest margin (net interest income to            
total interest earning assets)    2.84%    3.10%
             
Tax equivalent adjustment   (3)     (5)  
             
Net interest income   153,580      155,807   
             

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, but excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, but excluding net gains on the sale of securities and other non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible common equity, tangible book value per share, efficiency ratio, net income and net income per share to the underlying GAAP numbers is set forth below.

 
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
         
Tangible Book Value Per Share 12/31/20209/30/202012/31/2019    
         
Equity (GAAP)$568,161 560,528 538,257     
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553     
   Tangible equity (Non-GAAP) 567,608 559,975 537,704     
           
Shares outstanding 96,433 96,433 96,922     
Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) 5.89 5.81 5.55     
Book value per share (GAAP) 5.89 5.81 5.55     
         
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets        
         
Total Assets (GAAP)$5,901,796 5,735,929 5,221,322     
Less: Intangible assets 553 553 553     
   Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) 5,901,243 5,735,376 5,220,769     
           
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 9.62%9.76%10.30%    
Equity to Assets (GAAP) 9.63%9.77%10.31%    
         
  Three months ended  Year ended
Efficiency Ratio 12/31/20209/30/202012/31/2019  12/31/202012/31/2019
         
Net interest income (GAAP)$39,181 38,165 38,241  $153,580 155,807 
Taxable equivalent adjustment 1 1 2   3 5 
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP) 39,182 38,166 38,243   153,583 155,812 
Non-interest income (GAAP) 4,069 4,341 4,115   17,170 18,591 
Less: Net gain on securities - - -   1,155 - 
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 43,251 42,507 42,358   169,598 174,403 
         
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) 24,830 22,674 23,891   95,704 97,730 
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net 45 (115)(385)  92 (166)
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) 24,785 22,789 24,276   95,612 97,896 
         
Efficiency Ratio 57.31%53.61%57.31%  56.38%56.13%
              

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

Contact:

Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President and        
Chief Risk Officer
(518) 381-3693