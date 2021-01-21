WALLA WALLA, Wash., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Banner Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: BANR) (“Banner”), the parent company of Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, today reported net income of $39.0 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2020, a 7% increase compared to $36.5 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter and a 16% increase compared to $33.7 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Net income for 2020 was $115.9 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, compared to $146.3 million, or $4.18 per diluted share for 2019. Full year 2020 results include $64.3 million in provision for credit losses primarily resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to $10.0 million in provision for credit losses in 2019. The 2020 results also include $2.1 million of merger and acquisition-related expenses, compared to $7.5 million of merger and acquisition-related expenses for 2019.

Banner also announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.41 per share. The dividend will be payable February 16, 2021, to common shareholders of record on February 4, 2021.

“The historic events of 2020 brought serious economic, health and personal challenges to everyone in our footprint and beyond, and our team of professional bankers rose to meet those challenges to support our clients and the communities we serve,” said Mark Grescovich, President and CEO. “Our core performance for the fourth quarter and for the year reflects the continued execution of our super community bank strategy. That strategy supports growing new client relationships, adding to our core funding position by growing core deposits, and promoting client loyalty and advocacy through our responsive service model.”

“To provide support for our clients, we have made available several assistance programs,” continued Grescovich. “During the year, Banner committed $1.5 million to selected Community Development Financial Institutions in support of minority-owned small businesses as well as businesses located in economically disadvantaged rural and urban communities. Additionally, we funded SBA Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans totaling nearly $1.15 billion to 9,103 businesses as of year-end, and we are actively participating in the latest SBA PPP loan program that opened in mid-January 2021. Further, Banner provided deferred payments, or waived interest, for borrowers that were the most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. We will continue to live by our core values, summed up as doing the right thing for our clients, our communities, our colleagues, our company and our shareholders while providing a consistent and reliable source of capital through all economic cycles and changing events.”

“Due to the decrease in loan balances as well as an improvement in the forecasted economic indicators utilized during the current quarter, we recorded a $601,000 recapture to our provision for credit losses during the current quarter. This compares to a $13.6 million provision for credit losses during the preceding quarter and a $4.0 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter a year ago,” said Grescovich. The allowance for credit losses - loans was 1.69% of total loans and 470% of non-performing loans at December 31, 2020, compared to 1.65% of total loans and 482% of non-performing loans at September 30, 2020.

At December 31, 2020, Banner Corporation had $15.03 billion in assets, $9.70 billion in net loans and $12.57 billion in deposits. Banner operates 155 branch offices, including branches located in eight of the top 20 largest western Metropolitan Statistical Areas by population.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

SBA Paycheck Protection Program. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) provides assistance to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), which was designed to provide near-term relief to help small businesses sustain operations. The deadline for PPP loan applications to the SBA under the original PPP was August 8, 2020. Under this program Banner funded 9,103 applications totaling $1.15 billion of loans in its service area and began processing applications for loan forgiveness in the fourth quarter of 2020. As of December 31, 2020, Banner had received SBA forgiveness for 595 PPP loans totaling $112.3 million. In January, Banner began accepting and processing loan applications under the second PPP program enacted in December 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Revenues decreased to $144.9 million, compared to $149.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 4% when compared to $139.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, increased to $121.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $121.0 million in the preceding quarter and $119.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin was 3.57%, compared to 3.65% in the preceding quarter and 4.20% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.64%, compared to 3.72% in the preceding quarter and 4.26% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Mortgage banking revenues decreased 35% to $10.7 million, compared to $16.6 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 71% compared to $6.2 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Return on average assets was 1.04%, compared to 1.01% in the preceding quarter and 1.07% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Net loans receivable decreased to $9.70 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.00 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 5% when compared to $9.20 billion at December 31, 2019.

Non-performing assets decreased to $36.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or 0.25% of total assets in the preceding quarter, and decreased from $40.5 million, or 0.32% of total assets, at December 31, 2019.

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $167.3 million, or 1.69% of total loans receivable, as of December 31, 2020, compared to $168.0 million, or 1.65% of total loans receivable as of September 30, 2020 and $100.6 million or 1.08% of total loans receivable as of December 31, 2019.

A $1.2 million provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments was recorded and the allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments was $13.3 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $12.1 million as of September 30, 2020 and $2.7 million as of December 31, 2019.

Core deposits (non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts) increased 3% to $11.65 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.30 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 31% compared to $8.93 billion a year ago. Core deposits represented 93% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.

Dividends to shareholders were $0.41 per share in the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Common shareholders’ equity per share increased 1% to $47.39 at December 31, 2020, compared to $46.83 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 6% from $44.59 a year ago.

Tangible common shareholders’ equity per share* increased 2% to $36.17 at December 31, 2020, compared to $35.56 at the preceding quarter end, and increased 9% from $33.33 a year ago.

*Tangible common shareholders' equity per share and the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (both of which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net), and references to adjusted revenue (which excludes fair value adjustments and net gain (loss) on the sale of securities from the total of net interest income before provision for loan credit and non-interest income) and the adjusted efficiency ratio (which excludes merger and acquisition-related expenses, COVID-19 expenses, amortization of core deposit intangibles, real estate owned gain (loss), Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) prepayment penalties, state/municipal taxes and provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments from non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue) represent non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner's core operations reflected in the current quarter's results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the last two pages of this press release.

Significant Recent Initiatives and Events

On December 11, 2020, Banner completed the consolidation of 15 branches and on September 25, 2020, Banner completed the consolidation of six branches. As a result, Banner recorded expenses associated with these branch consolidations of $1.7 million and $2.1 million, during the fourth quarter of 2020 and year ended December 31, 2020, respectively. Client adoption of mobile and digital banking accelerated beginning in the second quarter and has continued since, while physical branch transaction volume declined. Banner anticipates this shift in client service delivery channel preference will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic social distancing related restrictions have ended.

On July 22, 2020, Banner announced plans to merge Islanders Bank into Banner Bank. Regulatory approvals for the merger were received in October 2020, and the merger is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2021.

On November 1, 2019, Banner completed the acquisition of AltaPacific Bancorp (AltaPacific) and its wholly-owned subsidiary, AltaPacific Bank, of Santa Rosa, California. At closing, AltaPacific Bank had six branch locations, including one in Northern California and five in Southern California. Pursuant to the previously announced terms, AltaPacific shareholders received 0.2712 shares of Banner common stock in exchange for each share of AltaPacific common stock, plus cash in lieu of any fractional shares and cash to buyout AltaPacific stock options for a total consideration paid of $87.6 million.

The AltaPacific merger was accounted for using the acquisition method of accounting. Accordingly, the assets (including identifiable intangible assets) and the liabilities of AltaPacific were measured at their respective estimated fair values as of the merger date. The excess of the purchase price over the fair value of the net assets acquired was attributed to goodwill. The acquisition provided $425.7 million of assets, $332.4 million of loans, and $313.4 million of deposits to Banner. During the first quarter of 2020, Banner completed the integration of AltaPacific systems into Banner’s core systems and closure of overlapping branches.

Income Statement Review

Net interest income, before the provision for credit losses, was $121.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $121.0 million in the preceding quarter and $119.5 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.64% for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 8 basis-point decrease compared to 3.72% in the preceding quarter and a 62 basis-point decrease compared to 4.26% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

“The low interest rate environment continues to put downward pressure on loan yields. Additionally, the impact of growth in core deposits, resulting in significant growth in low yielding short term investments, adversely impacted our net interest margin,” said Grescovich. Acquisition accounting adjustments added five basis points to the net interest margin in the current quarter, seven basis points in the preceding quarter and eight basis points in the fourth quarter a year ago. The total purchase discount for acquired loans was $16.1 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $17.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $25.0 million at December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, Banner’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.85% compared to 4.35% in 2019.

Average interest-earning asset yields decreased 11 basis points to 3.87% in the fourth quarter compared to 3.98% for the preceding quarter and decreased 88 basis points compared to 4.75% in the fourth quarter a year ago. Average loan yields increased six basis points to 4.53% compared to 4.47% in the preceding quarter and decreased 65 basis points compared to 5.18% in the fourth quarter a year ago. The increase in loan yields during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily the result of the decline in low yielding SBA PPP loans due to loan repayments from SBA loan forgiveness commencing in the fourth quarter. Loan discount accretion added seven basis points to loan yields in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to nine basis points in the preceding quarter and 11 basis points in the fourth quarter a year ago. Deposit costs were 0.14% in the fourth quarter of 2020, a three basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a 26 basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit costs during the current quarter compared to the preceding quarter was primarily the result of decreases in market interest rates earlier this year, as changes in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits tend to lag changes in market interest rates. The total cost of funds was 0.24% during the fourth quarter of 2020, a three basis-point decrease compared to the preceding quarter and a 28 basis-point decrease compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

Banner recorded a $601,000 recapture to its provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to a $13.6 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter and a $4.0 million provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter a year ago, as calculated under the prior incurred loss methodology. The recapture of provision for the current quarter primarily reflects the decrease in loan balances while the provision for credit losses recorded in the preceding quarter primarily reflected the deterioration in forecasted economic indicators as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and for both periods the economic outlook that existed at their respective quarter end.

Total non-interest income was $23.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $28.2 million in the preceding quarter and $20.3 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. Deposit fees and other service charges were $8.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $8.7 million in the preceding quarter and $9.6 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. The decrease in deposit fees and other service charges from the fourth quarter a year ago is primarily a result of fee waivers and reduced transaction deposit account activity since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Mortgage banking revenues, including gains on one- to four-family and multifamily loan sales and loan servicing fees, decreased to $10.7 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $16.6 million in the preceding quarter and increased from $6.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The lower mortgage banking revenue quarter-over-quarter primarily reflects seasonal volume decreases as well as a decrease in the gain on sale spread on one- to four-family held for sale loans along with lower multifamily loan sales. The increases compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 were primarily due to increased production of one- to four-family held-for-sale loans due to increased production related to refinance activity as well as an increase in the gain on sale spreads on one- to four-family held for sale loans partially offset by lower gains on the sale of multifamily held-for-sale loans. Home purchase activity accounted for 51% of one- to four-family mortgage loan originations in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to 56% in both the prior quarter and in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, total non-interest income increased 20% to $98.6 million, compared to $81.9 million in 2019.

Banner’s fourth quarter 2020 results included a $1.7 million net gain for fair value adjustments as a result of changes in the valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value, principally comprised of certain investment securities held for trading as a result of the tightening of market spreads during the quarter, and a $197,000 net gain on the sale of securities. In the preceding quarter, results included a $37,000 net gain for fair value adjustments and a $644,000 net gain on the sale of securities, primarily as a result of the gain recognized on the sale of Visa Class B shares held by Banner. In the fourth quarter a year ago, results included a $36,000 net loss for fair value adjustments and a $62,000 net gain on the sale of securities.

Banner’s total revenue decreased 3% to $144.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $149.2 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 4% compared to $139.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, total revenues increased 5% to $579.9 million compared to $550.9 million for the same period one year earlier. Adjusted revenue* (the total of net interest income before provision for credit losses and total non-interest income excluding the net gain and loss on the sale of securities and the net change in valuation of financial instruments) was $143.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $148.6 million in the preceding quarter and $139.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, adjusted revenue* was $579.6 million, compared to $551.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019.

Total non-interest expense was $96.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $91.6 million in the preceding quarter and $93.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the fourth quarter a year ago reflects expenses associated with branch consolidations, primarily included in the salary and employee benefits and occupancy and equipment expense categories. The increase in non-interest expense for the current quarter compared to the prior quarter and the same quarter a year ago also reflects a $2.5 million accrual related to pending litigation as well as an increase in advertising and marketing expenses. The year-over-year quarterly increase in non-interest expense reflects an increase in the provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments in the current quarter. The current quarter includes a $1.2 million of provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments compared to a $1.5 million provision for the prior quarter and no provision for the year ago quarter. The year-over-year quarterly increase also reflects increased salary and employee benefits expense, partially offset by increased capitalized loan origination costs and lower miscellaneous non-interest expense as the fourth quarter of 2019 included $735,000 of expense related to the prepayment of $150 million of FHLB advances. The year-over-year quarterly decrease in merger and acquisition-related expenses partially offset these increases. Merger and acquisition-related expenses were $579,000 for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $5,000 for the preceding quarter and $4.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year, total non-interest expense was $373.1 million, compared to $357.7 million for the year 2019. Banner’s efficiency ratio was 66.76% for the current quarter, compared to 61.35% in the preceding quarter and 67.03% in the year ago quarter. Banner’s adjusted efficiency ratio* was 64.31% for the current quarter, compared to 58.02% in the preceding quarter and 61.19% in the year ago quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, Banner had $9.8 million in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 20.2%, reflecting the benefits from tax exempt income. Banner’s statutory income tax rate is 23.7%, representing a blend of the statutory federal income tax rate of 21.0% and apportioned effects of the state income tax rates.

Balance Sheet Review

Total assets increased 3% to $15.03 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $14.64 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 19% when compared to $12.60 billion at December 31, 2019. The total of securities and interest-bearing deposits held at other banks was $3.69 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $2.63 billion at September 30, 2020 and $1.89 billion at December 31, 2019. The average effective duration of Banner's securities portfolio was approximately 3.6 years at December 31, 2020, compared to 3.5 years at December 31, 2019.

Net loans receivable decreased 3% to $9.70 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $10.00 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 5% when compared to $9.20 billion at December 31, 2019. The year-over-year increase in net loans reflects the origination of SBA PPP loans, primarily during the second quarter of 2020, which totaled $1.15 billion as of December 31, 2020. Commercial real estate and multifamily real estate loans decreased to $4.03 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $4.07 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 1% compared to $4.01 billion a year ago. Commercial business loans decreased 6% to $2.92 billion at December 31, 2020, primarily reflecting SBA repayments from the forgiveness of SBA PPP loans during the quarter, compared to $3.11 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 37% compared to $2.14 billion a year ago primarily due to SBA PPP loans. Agricultural business loans decreased to $299.9 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $326.2 million three months earlier and $337.3 million a year ago. Total construction, land and land development loans were $1.29 billion at December 31, 2020, a 2% increase from $1.27 billion at September 30, 2020, and a 5% increase compared to $1.23 billion a year earlier. Consumer loans decreased to $605.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $622.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $664.3 million a year ago. One- to four-family loans decreased to $717.9 million at December 31, 2020, reflecting held for investment loans being refinanced and sold as held for sale loans, compared to $771.4 million at September 30, 2020, and $925.5 million a year ago.

Loans held for sale were $243.8 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $185.9 million at September 30, 2020, and $210.4 million at December 31, 2019. The volume of one- to four- family residential mortgage loans sold was $356.6 million in the current quarter, compared to $327.7 million in the preceding quarter and $268.1 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2020, Banner sold $10.4 million in multifamily loans compared to $108.6 million in the preceding quarter and $103.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago.

Total deposits increased 3% to $12.57 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $12.22 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 25% when compared to $10.05 billion a year ago. The year-over-year increase in total deposits was due primarily to SBA PPP loan funds deposited into client accounts and an increase in general client liquidity due to reduced business investment and consumer spending. Non-interest-bearing account balances increased 1% to $5.49 billion at December 31, 2020, compared to $5.41 billion at September 30, 2020, and increased 39% compared to $3.95 billion a year ago. Core deposits increased 3% from the prior quarter and increased 31% compared to a year ago and represented 93% of total deposits at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020. Certificates of deposit decreased slightly to $915.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $915.4 million at September 30, 2020, and decreased 18% compared to $1.12 billion a year earlier. Banner had no brokered deposits at December 31, 2020 or September 30, 2020, compared to $202.9 million a year ago. FHLB borrowings totaled $150.0 million at both December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, and $450.0 million a year ago.

At December 31, 2020, total common shareholders’ equity was $1.67 billion, or 11.09% of assets, compared to $1.65 billion or 11.25% of assets at September 30, 2020, and $1.59 billion or 12.65% of assets a year ago. At December 31, 2020, tangible common shareholders’ equity*, which excludes goodwill and other intangible assets, net, was $1.27 billion, or 8.69% of tangible assets*, compared to $1.25 billion, or 8.78% of tangible assets, at September 30, 2020, and $1.19 billion, or 9.77% of tangible assets, a year ago. Banner’s tangible book value per share* increased to $36.17 at December 31, 2020, compared to $33.33 per share a year ago.

Banner and its subsidiary banks continue to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized.” At December 31, 2020, Banner's common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.25%, its Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets ratio was 9.50%, and its total capital to risk-weighted assets ratio was 14.73%.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses - loans was $167.3 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.69% of total loans receivable outstanding and 470% of non-performing loans, compared to $168.0 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.65% of total loans receivable outstanding and 482% of non-performing loans, and $100.6 million at December 31, 2019, or 1.08% of total loans receivable outstanding and 254% of non-performing loans. In addition to the allowance for credit losses - loans, Banner maintains an allowance for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments, which was $13.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $12.1 million at September 30, 2020 and $2.7 million at December 31, 2019. Net loan charge-offs totaled $93,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.0 million in the preceding quarter and $1.2 million of net charge-offs in the fourth quarter a year ago. Banner recorded a $601,000 recapture of provision for credit losses in the current quarter, compared to a $13.6 million provision for credit losses in the prior quarter and a $4.0 million provision for loan losses in the year ago quarter. The recapture of provision for the current quarter primarily reflects the decrease in loan balances while the provision for credit losses recorded in the preceding quarter primarily reflected the deterioration in forecasted economic indicators, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for both periods the economic outlook that existed at their respective quarter end. Non-performing loans were $35.6 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $34.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $39.6 million a year ago. Real estate owned and other repossessed assets were $867,000 at December 31, 2020, compared to $1.8 million at September 30, 2020, and $936,000 a year ago.

In accordance with acquisition accounting, loans acquired from acquisitions were recorded at their estimated fair value, which resulted in a net purchase discount to the loans’ contractual amounts, a portion of which reflects a discount for possible credit losses. Credit discounts are included in the determination of fair value, and as a result, no allowance for credit losses is recorded for acquired loans at the acquisition date. At December 31, 2020, the total purchase discount for acquired loans was $16.1 million.

Banner’s total substandard loans were $340.2 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $423.2 million at September 30, 2020, and $113.4 million a year ago. The quarter over quarter decrease reflects the payoff of substandard loans as well as risk rating upgrades as certain industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic have begun to stabilize.

Banner’s total non-performing assets were $36.5 million, or 0.24% of total assets, at December 31, 2020, compared to $36.7 million, or 0.25% of total assets, at September 30, 2020, and $40.5 million, or 0.32% of total assets, a year ago.

Conference Call

About the Company

Banner Corporation is a $15.03 billion bank holding company operating two commercial banks in four Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. Visit Banner Bank on the Web at www.bannerbank.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this press release and in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in press releases or other public stockholder communications, or in oral statements made with the approval of an authorized executive officer, the words or phrases “may,” “believe,” “will,” “will likely result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “is anticipated,” “estimate,” “project,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made and based only on information then actually known to Banner. Banner does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. These statements may relate to future financial performance, strategic plans or objectives, revenues or earnings projections, or other financial information. By their nature, these statements are subject to numerous uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the statements and could negatively affect Banner’s operating and stock price performance.

The COVID-19, pandemic is adversely affecting us, our customers, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to COVID-19, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated or projected include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) the credit risks of lending activities, including changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, which could necessitate additional provisions for credit losses, resulting both from loans originated and loans acquired from other financial institutions; (2) results of examinations by regulatory authorities, including the possibility that any such regulatory authority may, among other things, require increases in the allowance for credit losses or writing down of assets or impose restrictions or penalties with respect to Banner’s activities; (3) competitive pressures among depository institutions; (4) interest rate movements and their impact on customer behavior and net interest margin; (5) the impact of repricing and competitors’ pricing initiatives on loan and deposit products; (6) fluctuations in real estate values; (7) the ability to adapt successfully to technological changes to meet customers’ needs and developments in the market place; (8) the ability to access cost-effective funding; (9) changes in financial markets; (10) changes in economic conditions in general and in Washington, Idaho, Oregon and California in particular; (11) the costs, effects and outcomes of litigation; (12) legislation or regulatory changes, including but not limited to the impact of the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder, changes in regulatory capital requirements pursuant to the implementation of the Basel III capital standards, other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry and changes in federal and/or state tax laws or interpretations thereof by taxing authorities; (13) changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines; (14) future acquisitions by Banner of other depository institutions or lines of business; (15) future goodwill impairment due to changes in Banner’s business, changes in market conditions, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic or other factors; and (16) other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting our operations, pricing, products and services; and other risks detailed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Annual Reports on Form 10-K.





RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Loans receivable $ 115,545 $ 116,716 $ 120,915 $ 466,360 $ 471,473 Mortgage-backed securities 7,438 7,234 8,924 31,792 38,640 Securities and cash equivalents 6,170 5,631 3,570 20,994 15,574 129,153 129,581 133,409 519,146 525,687 INTEREST EXPENSE: Deposits 4,392 5,179 9,950 25,015 37,630 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 987 988 2,281 5,023 12,234 Other borrowings 121 128 121 603 330 Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 2,216 2,260 1,566 7,204 6,574 7,716 8,555 13,918 37,845 56,768 Net interest income before (recapture)/provision for credit losses 121,437 121,026 119,491 481,301 468,919 (RECAPTURE)/PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (601 ) 13,641 4,000 64,316 10,000 Net interest income 122,038 107,385 115,491 416,985 458,919 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Deposit fees and other service charges 8,293 8,742 9,637 34,384 46,632 Mortgage banking operations 10,690 16,562 6,248 51,581 22,215 Bank-owned life insurance 1,319 1,286 1,170 5,972 4,645 Miscellaneous 1,306 951 3,201 6,323 8,624 21,608 27,541 20,256 98,260 82,116 Net gain on sale of securities 197 644 62 1,012 33 Net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value 1,704 37 (36 ) (656 ) (208 ) Total non-interest income 23,509 28,222 20,282 98,616 81,941 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salary and employee benefits 60,906 61,171 57,050 245,400 226,409 Less capitalized loan origination costs (9,415 ) (8,517 ) (8,797 ) (34,848 ) (28,934 ) Occupancy and equipment 14,248 13,022 13,377 53,362 52,390 Information / computer data services 6,402 6,090 6,202 24,386 22,458 Payment and card processing services 3,960 4,044 4,638 16,095 16,993 Professional and legal expenses 5,643 2,368 2,262 12,093 9,736 Advertising and marketing 2,828 1,105 2,021 6,412 7,836 Deposit insurance expense 1,548 1,628 1,608 6,516 2,840 State/municipal business and use taxes 1,071 1,196 917 4,355 3,880 Real estate operations (283 ) (11 ) 40 (190 ) 303 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,865 1,864 2,061 7,732 8,151 Provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments 1,203 1,539 — 3,559 — Miscellaneous 5,871 5,285 7,892 22,712 28,122 95,847 90,784 89,271 367,584 350,184 COVID-19 expenses 333 778 — 3,502 — Merger and acquisition-related expenses 579 5 4,419 2,062 7,544 Total non-interest expense 96,759 91,567 93,690 373,148 357,728 Income before provision for income taxes 48,788 44,040 42,083 142,453 183,132 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 9,831 7,492 8,428 26,525 36,854 NET INCOME $ 38,957 $ 36,548 $ 33,655 $ 115,928 $ 146,278 Earnings per share available to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.04 $ 0.96 $ 3.29 $ 4.20 Diluted $ 1.10 $ 1.03 $ 0.95 $ 3.26 $ 4.18 Cumulative dividends declared per common share $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 1.41 $ 1.23 $ 2.64 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,200,769 35,193,109 35,188,399 35,264,252 34,868,434 Diluted 35,425,810 35,316,679 35,316,736 35,528,848 34,967,684 Increase (decrease) in common shares outstanding 632 669 1,578,219 (592,376 ) 568,804





FINANCIAL CONDITION Percentage Change (in thousands except shares and per share data) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 311,899 $ 289,144 $ 234,359 7.9 % 33.1 % Interest-bearing deposits 922,284 416,394 73,376 121.5 % 1,156.9 % Total cash and cash equivalents 1,234,183 705,538 307,735 74.9 % 301.1 % Securities - trading 24,980 23,276 25,636 7.3 % (2.6 ) % Securities - available for sale 2,322,593 1,758,384 1,551,557 32.1 % 49.7 % Securities - held to maturity 421,713 429,033 236,094 (1.7 ) % 78.6 % Total securities 2,769,286 2,210,693 1,813,287 25.3 % 52.7 % Equity securities — 450,255 — (100.0 ) % nm Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,358 16,363 28,342 — % (42.3 ) % Loans held for sale 243,795 185,938 210,447 31.1 % 15.8 % Loans receivable 9,870,982 10,163,917 9,305,357 (2.9 ) % 6.1 % Allowance for credit losses - loans (167,279 ) (167,965 ) (100,559 ) (0.4 ) % 66.3 % Net loans receivable 9,703,703 9,995,952 9,204,798 (2.9 ) % 5.4 % Accrued interest receivable 46,617 48,321 37,962 (3.5 ) % 22.8 % Real estate owned held for sale, net 816 1,795 814 (54.5 ) % 0.2 % Property and equipment, net 164,556 171,576 178,008 (4.1 ) % (7.6 ) % Goodwill 373,121 373,121 373,121 — % — % Other intangibles, net 21,426 23,291 29,158 (8.0 ) % (26.5 ) % Bank-owned life insurance 191,830 191,755 192,088 — % (0.1 ) % Other assets 265,932 267,477 228,271 (0.6 ) % 16.5 % Total assets $ 15,031,623 $ 14,642,075 $ 12,604,031 2.7 % 19.3 % LIABILITIES Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 5,492,924 $ 5,412,570 $ 3,945,000 1.5 % 39.2 % Interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,159,052 5,887,419 4,983,238 4.6 % 23.6 % Interest-bearing certificates 915,320 915,352 1,120,403 — % (18.3 ) % Total deposits 12,567,296 12,215,341 10,048,641 2.9 % 25.1 % Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank 150,000 150,000 450,000 — % (66.7 ) % Customer repurchase agreements and other borrowings 184,785 176,983 118,474 4.4 % 56.0 % Subordinated notes, net 98,201 98,114 — 0.1 % nm Junior subordinated debentures at fair value 116,974 109,821 119,304 6.5 % (2.0 ) % Accrued expenses and other liabilities 202,643 200,038 227,889 1.3 % (11.1 ) % Deferred compensation 45,460 45,249 45,689 0.5 % (0.5 ) % Total liabilities 13,365,359 12,995,546 11,009,997 2.8 % 21.4 % SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Common stock 1,349,879 1,347,612 1,373,940 0.2 % (1.8 ) % Retained earnings 247,316 222,959 186,838 10.9 % 32.4 % Other components of shareholders’ equity 69,069 75,958 33,256 (9.1 ) % 107.7 % Total shareholders’ equity 1,666,264 1,646,529 1,594,034 1.2 % 4.5 % Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 15,031,623 $ 14,642,075 $ 12,604,031 2.7 % 19.3 % Common Shares Issued: Shares outstanding at end of period 35,159,200 35,158,568 35,751,576 Common shareholders’ equity per share (1) $ 47.39 $ 46.83 $ 44.59 Common shareholders’ tangible equity per share (1) (2) $ 36.17 $ 35.56 $ 33.33 Common shareholders’ tangible equity to tangible assets (2) 8.69 % 8.78 % 9.77 % Consolidated Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 9.50 % 9.56 % 10.71 %





(1) Calculation is based on number of common shares outstanding at the end of the period rather than weighted average shares outstanding. (2) Common shareholders’ tangible equity excludes goodwill and other intangible assets. Tangible assets exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. These ratios represent non-GAAP financial measures. See also Non-GAAP Financial Measures reconciliation tables on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Percentage Change LOANS Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Commercial real estate: Owner-occupied $ 1,076,467 $ 1,049,877 $ 980,021 2.5 % 9.8 % Investment properties 1,955,684 1,991,258 2,024,988 (1.8 ) % (3.4 ) % Small balance CRE 573,849 597,971 613,484 (4.0 ) % (6.5 ) % Multifamily real estate 428,223 426,659 388,388 0.4 % 10.3 % Construction, land and land development: Commercial construction 228,937 220,285 210,668 3.9 % 8.7 % Multifamily construction 305,527 291,105 233,610 5.0 % 30.8 % One- to four-family construction 507,810 518,085 544,308 (2.0 ) % (6.7 ) % Land and land development 248,915 240,803 245,530 3.4 % 1.4 % Commercial business: Commercial business 2,178,461 2,343,619 1,364,650 (7.0 ) % 59.6 % Small business scored 743,451 763,824 772,657 (2.7 ) % (3.8 ) % Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 299,949 326,169 337,271 (8.0 ) % (11.1 ) % One- to four-family residential 717,939 771,431 925,531 (6.9 ) % (22.4 ) % Consumer: Consumer—home equity revolving lines of credit 491,812 504,523 519,336 (2.5 ) % (5.3 ) % Consumer—other 113,958 118,308 144,915 (3.7 ) % (21.4 ) % Total loans receivable $ 9,870,982 $ 10,163,917 $ 9,305,357 (2.9 ) % 6.1 % Restructured loans performing under their restructured terms $ 6,673 $ 5,790 $ 6,466 Loans 30 - 89 days past due and on accrual $ 12,291 $ 18,158 $ 20,178 Total delinquent loans (including loans on non-accrual), net $ 36,131 $ 37,464 $ 38,322 Total delinquent loans / Total loans receivable 0.37 % 0.37 % 0.41 %





LOANS BY GEOGRAPHIC LOCATION Percentage Change Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Amount Percentage Amount Amount Washington $ 4,647,553 47.0 % $ 4,767,113 $ 4,364,764 (2.5 ) % 6.5 % California 2,279,749 23.1 % 2,316,739 2,129,789 (1.6 ) % 7.0 % Oregon 1,792,156 18.2 % 1,858,465 1,650,704 (3.6 ) % 8.6 % Idaho 537,996 5.5 % 576,983 530,016 (6.8 ) % 1.5 % Utah 80,704 0.8 % 76,314 60,958 5.8 % 32.4 % Other 532,824 5.4 % 568,303 569,126 (6.2 ) % (6.4 ) % Total loans receivable $ 9,870,982 100.0 % $ 10,163,917 $ 9,305,357 (2.9 ) % 6.1 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(dollars in thousands)

The following table shows loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) activity for the quarters ending December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019 and the twelve months ending December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (in thousands).

LOAN ORIGINATIONS Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Commercial real estate $ 93,838 $ 74,400 $ 165,064 $ 356,361 $ 428,936 Multifamily real estate 7,900 2,664 20,035 27,119 71,124 Construction and land 515,280 412,463 530,193 1,588,311 1,433,313 Commercial business: Commercial business 133,112 128,729 228,050 628,981 840,237 SBA PPP — 24,848 — 1,176,018 — Agricultural business 11,552 16,990 25,993 76,096 85,663 One-to four-family residential 28,402 32,733 30,432 116,713 112,165 Consumer 97,416 132,100 70,539 423,526 350,601 Total loan originations (excluding loans held for sale) $ 887,500 $ 824,927 $ 1,070,306 $ 4,393,125 $ 3,322,039





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Balance, beginning of period $ 167,965 $ 156,352 $ 97,801 $ 100,559 $ 96,485 Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326 — — — 7,812 — (Recapture)/provision for credit losses - loans (593 ) 13,641 4,000 64,285 10,000 Recoveries of loans previously charged off: Commercial real estate 31 23 199 275 476 Construction and land — — — 105 208 One- to four-family real estate 194 94 159 467 561 Commercial business 2,444 246 225 3,265 625 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 51 — 10 1,823 47 Consumer 90 82 61 328 548 2,810 445 654 6,263 2,465 Loans charged off: Commercial real estate (1,375 ) (379 ) — (1,854 ) (1,138 ) Multifamily real estate — — — (66 ) — Construction and land — — (45 ) (100 ) (45 ) One- to four-family real estate — (72 ) — (136 ) (86 ) Commercial business (1,019 ) (1,297 ) (1,180 ) (7,253 ) (4,171 ) Agricultural business, including secured by farmland (37 ) (492 ) (4 ) (591 ) (911 ) Consumer (472 ) (233 ) (667 ) (1,640 ) (2,040 ) (2,903 ) (2,473 ) (1,896 ) (11,640 ) (8,391 ) Net charge-offs (93 ) (2,028 ) (1,242 ) (5,377 ) (5,926 ) Balance, end of period $ 167,279 $ 167,965 $ 100,559 $ 167,279 $ 100,559 Net charge-offs / Average loans receivable (0.001 ) % (0.019 ) % (0.013 ) % (0.053 ) (0.066 ) %





ALLOCATION OF ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - LOANS Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Specific or allocated credit loss allowance: Commercial real estate $ 57,791 $ 59,705 $ 30,591 Multifamily real estate 3,893 3,256 4,754 Construction and land 41,295 39,477 22,994 One- to four-family real estate 9,913 12,868 4,136 Commercial business 35,007 35,369 23,370 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 4,914 5,051 4,120 Consumer 14,466 12,239 8,202 Total allocated 167,279 167,965 98,167 Unallocated — — 2,392 Total allowance for credit losses - loans $ 167,279 $ 167,965 $ 100,559 Allowance for credit losses - loans / Total loans receivable 1.69 % 1.65 % 1.08 % Allowance for credit losses - loans / Non-performing loans 470 % 482 % 254 %





Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended CHANGE IN THE Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES - UNFUNDED LOAN COMMITMENTS Balance, beginning of period $ 12,094 $ 10,555 $ 2,599 $ 2,716 $ 2,599 Beginning balance adjustment for adoption of ASC 326 — — — 7,022 — Provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments 1,203 1,539 — 3,559 — Additions through acquisitions — — 117 — 117 Balance, end of period $ 13,297 $ 12,094 $ 2,716 $ 13,297 $ 2,716





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Loans on non-accrual status: Secured by real estate: Commercial $ 18,199 $ 7,824 $ 5,952 Multifamily — — 85 Construction and land 936 937 1,905 One- to four-family 3,556 2,978 3,410 Commercial business 5,407 14,867 23,015 Agricultural business, including secured by farmland 1,743 2,066 661 Consumer 2,719 2,896 2,473 32,560 31,568 37,501 Loans more than 90 days delinquent, still on accrual: Secured by real estate: Commercial — — 89 Construction and land — — 332 One- to four-family 1,899 2,649 877 Commercial business 1,025 425 401 Consumer 130 181 398 3,054 3,255 2,097 Total non-performing loans 35,614 34,823 39,598 Real estate owned (REO) 816 1,795 814 Other repossessed assets 51 37 122 Total non-performing assets $ 36,481 $ 36,655 $ 40,534 Total non-performing assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.25 % 0.32 %





Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 LOANS BY CREDIT RISK RATING Pass $ 9,494,147 $ 9,699,098 $ 9,130,662 Special Mention 36,598 41,575 61,189 Substandard 340,237 423,244 113,448 Doubtful — — 58 Total $ 9,870,982 $ 10,163,917 $ 9,305,357





Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended REAL ESTATE OWNED Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Balance, beginning of period $ 1,795 $ 2,400 $ 228 $ 814 $ 2,611 Additions from loan foreclosures — — — 1,588 109 Additions from acquisitions — — 650 — 650 Proceeds from dispositions of REO (1,555 ) (707 ) (105 ) (2,360 ) (2,588 ) Gain (loss) on sale of REO 603 120 41 819 32 Valuation adjustments in the period (27 ) (18 ) — (45 ) — Balance, end of period $ 816 $ 1,795 $ 814 $ 816 $ 814





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) DEPOSIT COMPOSITION Percentage Change Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Non-interest-bearing $ 5,492,924 $ 5,412,570 $ 3,945,000 1.5 % 39.2 % Interest-bearing checking 1,569,435 1,434,224 1,280,003 9.4 % 22.6 % Regular savings accounts 2,398,482 2,332,287 1,934,041 2.8 % 24.0 % Money market accounts 2,191,135 2,120,908 1,769,194 3.3 % 23.8 % Total interest-bearing transaction and savings accounts 6,159,052 5,887,419 4,983,238 4.6 % 23.6 % Total core deposits 11,651,976 11,299,989 8,928,238 3.1 % 30.5 % Interest-bearing certificates 915,320 915,352 1,120,403 — % (18.3 ) % Total deposits $ 12,567,296 $ 12,215,341 $ 10,048,641 2.9 % 25.1 %





GEOGRAPHIC CONCENTRATION OF DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Percentage Change Amount Percentage Amount Amount Prior Qtr Prior Yr Qtr Washington $ 7,058,404 56.2 % $ 6,820,329 $ 5,861,809 3.5 % 20.4 % Oregon 2,604,908 20.7 % 2,486,760 2,006,163 4.8 % 29.8 % California 2,237,949 17.8 % 2,254,681 1,698,289 (0.7 ) % 31.8 % Idaho 666,035 5.3 % 653,571 482,380 1.9 % 38.1 % Total deposits $ 12,567,296 100.0 % $ 12,215,341 $ 10,048,641 2.9 % 25.1 %





INCLUDED IN TOTAL DEPOSITS Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Public non-interest-bearing accounts $ 175,352 $ 142,415 $ 111,015 Public interest-bearing transaction & savings accounts 127,523 117,514 133,403 Public interest-bearing certificates 59,127 54,219 35,184 Total public deposits $ 362,002 $ 314,148 $ 279,602 Total brokered deposits $ — $ — $ 202,884





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) Actual Minimum to be categorized as "Adequately Capitalized" Minimum to be

categorized as

"Well Capitalized" REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Amount Ratio Banner Corporation-consolidated: Total capital to risk-weighted assets $ 1,608,387 14.73 % $ 873,472 8.00 % $ 1,091,840 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,371,736 12.56 % 655,104 6.00 % 655,104 6.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,371,736 9.50 % 577,331 4.00 % n/a n/a Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,228,236 11.25 % 491,328 4.50 % n/a n/a Banner Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 1,438,012 13.39 % 859,260 8.00 % 1,074,075 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,303,590 12.14 % 644,445 6.00 % 859,260 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 1,303,590 9.22 % 565,620 4.00 % 707,025 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 1,303,590 12.14 % 483,334 4.50 % 698,149 6.50 % Islanders Bank: Total capital to risk-weighted assets 29,333 15.65 % 14,997 8.00 % 18,747 10.00 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 26,983 14.39 % 11,248 6.00 % 14,997 8.00 % Tier 1 leverage capital to average assets 26,983 7.87 % 13,720 4.00 % 17,150 5.00 % Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 26,983 14.39 % 8,436 4.50 % 12,185 6.50 %





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Quarters Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield / Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 110,414 $ 976 3.52 % $ 161,385 $ 1,535 3.78 % $ 202,686 $ 2,048 4.01 % Mortgage loans 7,251,101 84,634 4.64 % 7,339,181 88,011 4.77 % 7,134,231 93,653 5.21 % Commercial/agricultural loans 2,752,352 29,145 4.21 % 2,862,291 26,396 3.67 % 1,853,447 23,829 5.10 % Consumer and other loans 135,498 2,057 6.04 % 140,493 2,195 6.22 % 169,197 2,685 6.30 % Total loans(1)(3) 10,249,365 116,812 4.53 % 10,503,350 118,137 4.47 % 9,359,561 122,215 5.18 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,429,635 7,536 2.10 % 1,250,759 7,333 2.33 % 1,371,438 9,024 2.61 % Other securities 975,166 6,634 2.71 % 884,916 6,036 2.71 % 418,767 3,032 2.87 % Equity securities 234,822 64 0.11 % 379,483 186 0.19 % — — — % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 611,234 219 0.14 % 171,894 123 0.28 % 107,959 531 1.95 % FHLB stock 16,361 162 3.94 % 16,363 163 3.96 % 26,036 376 5.73 % Total investment securities (3) 3,267,218 14,615 1.78 % 2,703,415 13,841 2.04 % 1,924,200 12,963 2.67 % Total interest-earning assets 13,516,583 131,427 3.87 % 13,206,765 131,978 3.98 % 11,283,761 135,178 4.75 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,349,055 1,259,816 1,152,751 Total assets $ 14,865,638 $ 14,466,581 $ 12,436,512 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,483,183 315 0.08 % $ 1,413,085 321 0.09 % $ 1,228,936 564 0.18 % Savings accounts 2,375,015 691 0.12 % 2,251,294 813 0.14 % 1,999,656 2,027 0.40 % Money market accounts 2,165,960 1,047 0.19 % 2,096,037 1,224 0.23 % 1,607,954 2,842 0.70 % Certificates of deposit 916,286 2,339 1.02 % 966,028 2,821 1.16 % 1,189,530 4,517 1.51 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,940,444 4,392 0.25 % 6,726,444 5,179 0.31 % 6,026,076 9,950 0.66 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 5,499,240 — — % 5,340,688 — — % 3,959,097 — — % Total deposits 12,439,684 4,392 0.14 % 12,067,132 5,179 0.17 % 9,985,173 9,950 0.40 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 150,000 987 2.62 % 150,000 988 2.62 % 387,435 2,281 2.34 % Other borrowings 187,560 121 0.26 % 177,628 128 0.29 % 126,782 121 0.38 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 247,944 2,216 3.56 % 247,944 2,260 3.63 % 145,339 1,566 4.27 % Total borrowings 585,504 3,324 2.26 % 575,572 3,376 2.33 % 659,556 3,968 2.39 % Total funding liabilities 13,025,188 7,716 0.24 % 12,642,704 8,555 0.27 % 10,644,729 13,918 0.52 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 195,965 193,256 189,682 Total liabilities 13,221,153 12,835,960 10,834,411 Shareholders’ equity 1,644,485 1,630,621 1,602,101 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 14,865,638 $ 14,466,581 $ 12,436,512 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 123,711 3.63 % $ 123,423 3.71 % $ 121,260 4.23 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.64 % 3.72 % 4.26 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (2,274 ) (2,397 ) (1,769 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 121,437 3.57 % $ 121,026 3.65 % $ 119,491 4.20 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 1.04 % 1.01 % 1.07 % Return on average equity 9.42 % 8.92 % 8.33 % Average equity/average assets 11.06 % 11.27 % 12.88 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 179.60 % 180.86 % 168.78 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 103.77 % 104.46 % 106.00 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.63 % 0.78 % 0.65 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.59 % 2.52 % 2.99 % Efficiency ratio(4) 66.76 % 61.35 % 67.03 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 64.31 % 58.02 % 61.19 %





(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $1.3 million, $1.4 million, and $1.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $1.0 million, $976,000, and $469,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income. (5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP Financial Measures on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) (rates / ratios annualized) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST SPREAD Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Average Balance Interest and Dividends Yield/Cost(3) Interest-earning assets: Held for sale loans $ 144,220 $ 5,482 3.80 % $ 126,086 $ 5,343 4.24 % Mortgage loans 7,303,584 352,878 4.83 % 6,911,067 363,241 5.26 % Commercial/agricultural loans 2,526,177 103,700 4.11 % 1,784,468 95,915 5.37 % Consumer and other loans 147,827 9,208 6.23 % 176,373 11,230 6.37 % Total loans(1)(3) 10,121,808 471,268 4.66 % 8,997,994 475,729 5.29 % Mortgage-backed securities 1,330,355 32,188 2.42 % 1,368,927 38,809 2.83 % Other securities 777,378 21,839 2.81 % 441,402 13,926 3.15 % Equity securities 182,846 373 0.20 % 169 8 4.73 % Interest-bearing deposits with banks 272,725 907 0.33 % 72,579 1,649 2.27 % FHLB stock 18,952 947 5.00 % 29,509 1,407 4.77 % Total investment securities(3) 2,582,256 56,254 2.18 % 1,912,586 55,799 2.92 % Total interest-earning assets 12,704,064 527,522 4.15 % 10,910,580 531,528 4.87 % Non-interest-earning assets 1,262,170 1,078,108 Total assets $ 13,966,234 $ 11,988,688 Deposits: Interest-bearing checking accounts $ 1,385,252 1,479 0.11 % $ 1,188,985 2,224 0.19 % Savings accounts 2,194,418 4,257 0.19 % 1,890,467 8,310 0.44 % Money market accounts 1,996,870 6,275 0.31 % 1,534,909 10,693 0.70 % Certificates of deposit 1,030,722 13,004 1.26 % 1,175,942 16,403 1.39 % Total interest-bearing deposits 6,607,262 25,015 0.38 % 5,790,303 37,630 0.65 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 4,929,768 — — % 3,751,878 — — % Total deposits 11,537,030 25,015 0.22 % 9,542,181 37,630 0.39 % Other interest-bearing liabilities: FHLB advances 215,093 5,023 2.34 % 477,796 12,234 2.56 % Other borrowings 193,862 603 0.31 % 122,343 330 0.27 % Junior subordinated debentures and subordinated notes 198,490 7,204 3.63 % 141,504 6,574 4.65 % Total borrowings 607,445 12,830 2.11 % 741,643 19,138 2.58 % Total funding liabilities 12,144,475 37,845 0.31 % 10,283,824 56,768 0.55 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities(2) 197,422 164,318 Total liabilities 12,341,897 10,448,142 Shareholders’ equity 1,624,337 1,540,546 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 13,966,234 $ 11,988,688 Net interest income/rate spread (tax equivalent) $ 489,677 3.84 % $ 474,760 4.32 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.85 % 4.35 % Reconciliation to reported net interest income: Adjustments for taxable equivalent basis (8,376 ) (5,841 ) Net interest income and margin, as reported $ 481,301 3.79 % $ 468,919 4.30 % Additional Key Financial Ratios: Return on average assets 0.83 % 1.22 % Return on average equity 7.14 % 9.50 % Average equity/average assets 11.63 % 12.85 % Average interest-earning assets/average interest-bearing liabilities 176.09 % 167.03 % Average interest-earning assets/average funding liabilities 104.61 % 106.09 % Non-interest income/average assets 0.71 % 0.68 % Non-interest expense/average assets 2.67 % 2.98 % Efficiency ratio(4) 64.35 % 64.94 % Adjusted efficiency ratio(5) 60.76 % 61.18 %





(1) Average balances include loans accounted for on a nonaccrual basis and loans 90 days or more past due. Amortization of net deferred loan fees/costs is included with interest on loans. (2) Average other non-interest-bearing liabilities include fair value adjustments related to junior subordinated debentures. (3) Tax-exempt income is calculated on a tax equivalent basis. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on loans was $4.9 million and $4.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. The tax equivalent yield adjustment to interest earned on tax exempt securities was $3.5 million and $1.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (4) Non-interest expense divided by the total of net interest income (before provision for loan losses) and non-interest income. (5) Adjusted non-interest expense divided by adjusted revenue. These represent non-GAAP financial measures. See the non-GAAP Financial Measures on the final two pages of the press release tables.





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) * Non-GAAP Financial Measures In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Management has presented these non-GAAP financial measures in this earnings release because it believes that they provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in Banner’s core operations reflected in the current quarter’s results and facilitate the comparison of our performance with the performance of our peers. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP. Where applicable, comparable earnings information using GAAP financial measures is also presented. Because not all companies use the same calculations, our presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as calculated by other companies. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures, see the tables below: ADJUSTED REVENUE Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 121,437 $ 121,026 $ 119,491 $ 481,301 $ 468,919 Total non-interest income 23,509 28,222 20,282 98,616 81,941 Total GAAP revenue 144,946 149,248 139,773 579,917 550,860 Exclude net gain on sale of securities (197 ) (644 ) (62 ) (1,012 ) (33 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (1,704 ) (37 ) 36 656 208 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 143,045 $ 148,567 $ 139,747 $ 579,561 $ 551,035





ADJUSTED EARNINGS Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Net income (GAAP) $ 38,957 $ 36,548 $ 33,655 $ 115,928 $ 146,278 Exclude net gain on sale of securities (197 ) (644 ) (62 ) (1,012 ) (33 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (1,704 ) (37 ) 36 656 208 Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses 579 5 4,419 2,062 7,544 Exclude COVID-19 expenses 333 778 — 3,502 — Exclude related net tax expense (benefit) 237 (24 ) (1,074 ) (1,239 ) (1,741 ) Exclude FHLB prepayment penalties — — 735 — 735 Total adjusted earnings (non-GAAP) $ 38,205 $ 36,626 $ 37,709 $ 119,897 $ 152,991 Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 1.10 $ 1.03 $ 0.95 $ 3.26 $ 4.18 Diluted adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 1.08 $ 1.04 $ 1.07 $ 3.37 $ 4.38





ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (dollars in thousands) ADJUSTED EFFICIENCY RATIO Quarters Ended Twelve Months Ended Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 96,759 $ 91,567 $ 93,690 $ 373,148 $ 357,728 Exclude merger and acquisition-related expenses (579 ) (5 ) (4,419 ) (2,062 ) (7,544 ) Exclude COVID-19 expenses (333 ) (778 ) — (3,502 ) — Exclude CDI amortization (1,865 ) (1,864 ) (2,061 ) (7,732 ) (8,151 ) Exclude state/municipal tax expense (1,071 ) (1,196 ) (917 ) (4,355 ) (3,880 ) Exclude REO operations 283 11 (40 ) 190 (303 ) Exclude FHLB prepayment penalties — — (735 ) — (735 ) Exclude provision for credit losses - unfunded loan commitments (1,203 ) (1,539 ) — (3,559 ) — Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 91,991 $ 86,196 $ 85,518 $ 352,128 $ 337,115 Net interest income before provision for credit losses (GAAP) $ 121,437 $ 121,026 $ 119,491 $ 481,301 $ 468,919 Non-interest income (GAAP) 23,509 28,222 20,282 98,616 81,941 Total revenue 144,946 149,248 139,773 579,917 550,860 Exclude net gain on sale of securities (197 ) (644 ) (62 ) (1,012 ) (33 ) Exclude net change in valuation of financial instruments carried at fair value (1,704 ) (37 ) 36 656 208 Adjusted revenue (non-GAAP) $ 143,045 $ 148,567 $ 139,747 $ 579,561 $ 551,035 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66.76 % 61.35 % 67.03 % 64.35 % 64.94 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 64.31 % 58.02 % 61.19 % 60.76 % 61.18 %





TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Dec 31, 2020 Sep 30, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Shareholders’ equity (GAAP) $ 1,666,264 $ 1,646,529 $ 1,594,034 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 394,547 396,412 402,279 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,271,717 $ 1,250,117 $ 1,191,755 Total assets (GAAP) $ 15,031,623 $ 14,642,075 $ 12,604,031 Exclude goodwill and other intangible assets, net 394,547 396,412 402,279 Total tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 14,637,076 $ 14,245,663 $ 12,201,752 Common shareholders’ equity to total assets (GAAP) 11.09 % 11.25 % 12.65 % Tangible common shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.69 % 8.78 % 9.77 % TANGIBLE COMMON SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY PER SHARE Tangible common shareholders’ equity (non-GAAP) $ 1,271,717 $ 1,250,117 $ 1,191,755 Common shares outstanding at end of period 35,159,200 35,158,568 35,751,576 Common shareholders’ equity (book value) per share (GAAP) $ 47.39 $ 46.83 $ 44.59 Tangible common shareholders’ equity (tangible book value) per share (non-GAAP) $ 36.17 $ 35.56 $ 33.33



