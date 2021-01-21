MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after market close on Thursday, February 18, 2021. The company also will host a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review its financial results and business outlook.



The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.appian.com. To access the call, please dial (877) 407-0792 in the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 internationally. Following the call, an archived webcast will be available at the same location on the Investor Relations page. A telephone replay will be available for one week at (844) 512-2921 in the U.S. or (412) 317-6671 internationally with recording access code 13715479.

Management will also present at the following investor conferences.

The KeyBanc Capital Markets Virtual Emerging Technology Summit. The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, February 23rd at 10:55 a.m. ET.

The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Virtual Conference. The presentation is scheduled for Monday, March 1st at 8:45 a.m. ET.

The Berenberg American Innovation Virtual Seminar. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, March 4th at 9:00 a.m. E.T.



The presentations will be webcast live, and the replays will be available for a limited time under the “News & Events” section on the Investor Relations website (http://investors.appian.com).

About Appian



Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information, visit www.appian.com.

