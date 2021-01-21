SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that its SYMJEPI® (epinephrine) Injection products are now available to members of the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program, for a discounted price of $99.99 for a two-pack, the lowest price offered for epinephrine products through the Walgreens Prescriptions Savings Club, and the lowest price for epinephrine devices on the market1.
At the start of 2021, Adamis’ SYMJEPI 0.3mg and SYMJEPI 0.15mg Injection products, which are used in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, were added to the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program. The Walgreens Prescription Savings Club offers customers, who pay an annual membership fee, significant savings off retail prices on thousands of medications. For full details visit www.walgreens.com/psc/prescription-savings-club.
Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, added, “We are very excited Walgreens has added SYMJEPI through its Prescription Savings Club and feel this program will avail this potentially life-saving medication to the patients that need it most. Adamis remains committed to making SYMJEPI the most affordable epinephrine product available to patients.”
Important Safety Information
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
Adverse Reactions
SYMJEPI may cause serious side effects.
Common side effects of SYMJEPI include:
These side effects may go away with rest. Tell your healthcare provider if you have any side effect that bothers you or that does not go away. These are not all the possible side effects of SYMJEPI. For more information, ask your healthcare provider or pharmacist.
Drug Interactions
Please see full Prescribing Information for SYMJEPI.
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation at 1-800-230-3935 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or www.fda.gov/medwatch.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on developing and commercializing products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory and inflammatory disease. The company’s SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are approved by the FDA for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. In addition to its ZIMHI, naloxone injection product candidate, Adamis is developing additional products, including treatments for acute respiratory diseases, such as COVID-19, influenza, asthma and COPD. The company’s subsidiary, U.S. Compounding, Inc., compounds sterile prescription drugs, and certain nonsterile drugs for human and veterinary use by hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and vet clinics throughout most of the United States.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include those that express plans, anticipation, intent, contingencies, goals, targets or future development and/or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. These statements relate to future events or future results of operations, including, but not limited to the following statements: the company’s beliefs concerning the commercialization of SYMJEPI and its other products and product candidates; the extent of sales of SYMJEPI resulting from the availability of the products within the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program; and the company's beliefs concerning the ability of its product to compete successfully in the market; the company's beliefs concerning the safety and effectiveness of SYMJEPI or its other products and product candidates. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Adamis' actual results to be materially different from these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. There are no assurances regarding the extent of sales of SYMJEPI products, or revenues to the company, resulting from the availability of the products within the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and except as may be required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update or release publicly the results of any revisions to these forward-looking statements or to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this press release. Certain of these risks, uncertainties, and other factors are described in greater detail in Adamis’ filings from time to time with the SEC, which Adamis strongly urges you to read and consider, all of which are available free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Except to the extent required by law, any forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as the date of this press release, and Adamis expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
