DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: TBK) (“Triumph” or the “Company”) today announced earnings and operating results for the fourth quarter of 2020.
As part of how we measure our results, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures to ascertain performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled in the section labeled “Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation” at the end of this press release.
2020 Fourth Quarter Highlights
Balance Sheet
Total loans held for investment increased $143.9 million, or 3.0%, during the fourth quarter to $4.997 billion at December 31, 2020. Average loans for the quarter increased $350.7 million, or 7.7%, to $4.877 billion. The commercial finance portfolio increased $187.5 million, or 11.1%, to $1.874 billion, the national lending portfolio increased $33.8 million, or 2.8%, to $1.222 billion, and the community banking portfolio decreased $77.5 million, or 3.9%, to $1.901 billion during the quarter.
Total deposits were $4.717 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase of $468.5 million, or 11.0%, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-interest-bearing deposits accounted for 29% of total deposits and non-time deposits accounted for 70% of total deposits at December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Loss
Non-performing assets were 1.15% of total assets at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.52% of total assets at September 30, 2020. The ratio of past due to total loans increased to 3.22% at December 31, 2020 from 2.40% at September 30, 2020. These ratios were impacted by items related to our TFS acquisition, as discussed below.
We recorded total net charge-offs of $1.3 million, or 0.03% of average loans, for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Net charge-offs for the year ended December 31, 2020 were 0.10% of average loans.
Our ACL as a percentage of loans held for investment increased 4 basis points during the quarter to 1.92% at December 31, 2020. The recorded reserves on the acquired over-formula advance portfolio contributed 97 basis points to the ratio at December 31, 2020.
CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program
As of December 31, 2020, our balance sheet reflected deferrals on outstanding loan balances of $104.6 million to assist customers impacted by COVID-19. Modifications related to the COVID-19 pandemic and qualifying under the provisions of Section 4013 of the CARES Act are not considered troubled debt restructurings. As of December 31, 2020, these deferred balances carried accrued interest of $0.7 million.
As of December 31, 2020, we carried 1,913 PPP loans representing a balance of $189.9 million classified as commercial loans. We have received approximately $7.7 million in total fees from the SBA, $2.0 million and $4.6 million of which were recognized in earnings during the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively. The remaining fees will be amortized over the respective lives of the loans.
Items related to our July 2020 acquisition of TFS
As disclosed on our SEC Forms 8-K filed on July 8, 2020 and September 23, 2020, we acquired the transportation factoring assets of TFS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. ("CVLG"), and subsequently amended the terms of that transaction. Developments related to that transaction impacted our operating results for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as well as our asset quality statistics for December 31, 2020, as follows:
As of December 31, 2020 we carry a separate $19.6 million receivable (the “Misdirected Payments”) payable by the United States Postal Service (“USPS”) arising from accounts factored to the largest over-formula advance carrier. This amount is separate from the aforementioned over-formula advances. The amounts represented by this receivable were paid by the USPS directly to such customer in contravention of notices of assignment delivered to, and previously honored by, the USPS, which amount was then not remitted back to us by such customer as required. The USPS disputes their obligation to make such payment, citing purported deficiencies in the notices delivered to them. In addition to commencing litigation against such customer, we have also filed a declaratory judgment action in Federal District Court for the Southern District of Florida seeking a ruling that the USPS was obligated to make the payments represented by this receivable directly to us. Based on our legal analysis and discussions with our counsel advising us on this matter, we believe it is probable that we will prevail in such action and that the USPS will have the capacity to make payment on such receivable. Consequently, we have not reserved for such balance as of December 31, 2020. The full amount of such receivable is reflected as past due factored receivables as of December 31, 2020, and $6.0 million of such receivable, reflecting the portion of such receivable that was greater than 90 days past due, is included in our non-performing asset calculation as of December 31, 2020 in accordance with our policy.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes certain non‐GAAP financial measures intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. Reconciliations of non‐GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this press release.
The following table sets forth key metrics used by Triumph to monitor our operations. Footnotes in this table can be found in our definitions of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this document.
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|As of and for the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Financial Highlights:
|Total assets
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,836,787
|$
|5,617,493
|$
|5,353,729
|$
|5,060,297
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,060,297
|Loans held for investment
|$
|4,996,776
|$
|4,852,911
|$
|4,393,311
|$
|4,320,548
|$
|4,194,512
|$
|4,996,776
|$
|4,194,512
|Deposits
|$
|4,716,600
|$
|4,248,101
|$
|4,062,332
|$
|3,682,015
|$
|3,789,906
|$
|4,716,600
|$
|3,789,906
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|16,709
|$
|62,323
|$
|58,544
|Performance Ratios - Annualized:
|Return on average assets
|2.21
|%
|1.65
|%
|0.99
|%
|(0.36
|%)
|1.31
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.23
|%
|Return on average total equity
|17.73
|%
|13.24
|%
|8.86
|%
|(2.85
|%)
|10.24
|%
|9.67
|%
|9.04
|%
|Return on average common equity
|18.44
|%
|13.61
|%
|8.94
|%
|(2.85
|%)
|10.24
|%
|9.77
|%
|9.04
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (1)
|25.70
|%
|19.43
|%
|12.96
|%
|(4.09
|%)
|14.54
|%
|13.92
|%
|12.93
|%
|Yield on loans(2)
|7.20
|%
|7.05
|%
|6.52
|%
|7.22
|%
|7.48
|%
|7.00
|%
|7.75
|%
|Cost of interest bearing deposits
|0.54
|%
|0.79
|%
|1.08
|%
|1.34
|%
|1.45
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.40
|%
|Cost of total deposits
|0.38
|%
|0.56
|%
|0.79
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.67
|%
|1.12
|%
|Cost of total funds
|0.51
|%
|0.67
|%
|0.85
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.35
|%
|0.80
|%
|1.36
|%
|Net interest margin(2)
|6.20
|%
|5.83
|%
|5.11
|%
|5.63
|%
|5.72
|%
|5.71
|%
|5.92
|%
|Net non-interest expense to average assets
|2.54
|%
|3.23
|%
|2.40
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.46
|%
|2.98
|%
|3.61
|%
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets (1)
|2.54
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.61
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|55.95
|%
|65.15
|%
|62.56
|%
|78.24
|%
|70.15
|%
|64.35
|%
|70.99
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (1)
|55.95
|%
|64.18
|%
|70.75
|%
|78.24
|%
|70.15
|%
|65.97
|%
|70.99
|%
|Asset Quality:(3)
|Past due to total loans(4)
|3.22
|%
|2.40
|%
|1.50
|%
|1.99
|%
|1.74
|%
|3.22
|%
|1.74
|%
|Non-performing loans to total loans
|1.16
|%
|1.17
|%
|1.27
|%
|1.26
|%
|0.97
|%
|1.16
|%
|0.97
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|1.15
|%
|1.52
|%
|1.20
|%
|1.09
|%
|0.87
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.87
|%
|ACL to non-performing loans(5)
|164.98
|%
|159.67
|%
|97.66
|%
|82.37
|%
|71.63
|%
|164.98
|%
|71.63
|%
|ACL to total loans(5)
|1.92
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.24
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.69
|%
|1.92
|%
|0.69
|%
|Net charge-offs to average loans
|0.03
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.02
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.08
|%
|0.10
|%
|0.17
|%
|Capital:
|Tier 1 capital to average assets(6)
|10.80
|%
|10.75
|%
|9.98
|%
|9.62
|%
|10.03
|%
|10.80
|%
|10.03
|%
|Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6)
|10.60
|%
|10.32
|%
|10.57
|%
|9.03
|%
|10.29
|%
|10.60
|%
|10.29
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(6)
|9.05
|%
|8.72
|%
|8.84
|%
|8.24
|%
|9.46
|%
|9.05
|%
|9.46
|%
|Total capital to risk-weighted assets(5)
|13.03
|%
|12.94
|%
|13.44
|%
|11.63
|%
|12.76
|%
|13.03
|%
|12.76
|%
|Total equity to total assets
|12.24
|%
|11.89
|%
|11.69
|%
|11.01
|%
|12.58
|%
|12.24
|%
|12.58
|%
|Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets(1)
|8.56
|%
|8.09
|%
|7.84
|%
|7.77
|%
|9.16
|%
|8.56
|%
|9.16
|%
|Per Share Amounts:
|Book value per share
|$
|27.42
|$
|26.11
|$
|25.28
|$
|24.45
|$
|25.50
|$
|27.42
|$
|25.50
|Tangible book value per share (1)
|$
|19.78
|$
|18.38
|$
|17.59
|$
|16.64
|$
|17.88
|$
|19.78
|$
|17.88
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.27
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.56
|$
|2.26
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.66
|$
|2.53
|$
|2.25
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share(1)
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.66
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.25
|Shares outstanding end of period
|24,868,218
|24,851,601
|24,202,686
|24,101,120
|24,964,961
|24,868,218
|24,964,961
Unaudited consolidated balance sheet as of:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|ASSETS
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|$
|314,393
|$
|288,278
|$
|437,064
|$
|208,414
|$
|197,880
|Securities - available for sale
|224,310
|242,802
|331,126
|302,122
|248,820
|Securities - held to maturity, net
|5,919
|6,096
|6,285
|8,217
|8,417
|Equity securities
|5,826
|6,040
|6,411
|5,678
|5,437
|Loans held for sale
|24,546
|36,716
|50,382
|4,431
|2,735
|Loans held for investment
|4,996,776
|4,852,911
|4,393,311
|4,320,548
|4,194,512
|Allowance for credit losses
|(95,739
|)
|(90,995
|)
|(54,613
|)
|(44,732
|)
|(29,092
|)
|Loans, net
|4,901,037
|4,761,916
|4,338,698
|4,275,816
|4,165,420
|Assets held for sale
|—
|—
|—
|97,895
|—
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|6,751
|18,464
|26,345
|37,080
|19,860
|Premises and equipment, net
|103,404
|105,455
|107,736
|98,363
|96,595
|Other real estate owned ("OREO"), net
|1,432
|1,704
|1,962
|2,540
|3,009
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|189,922
|192,041
|186,162
|188,208
|190,286
|Bank-owned life insurance
|41,608
|41,440
|41,298
|41,122
|40,954
|Deferred tax asset, net
|6,427
|7,716
|8,544
|9,457
|3,812
|Indemnification asset
|36,225
|31,218
|—
|—
|—
|Other assets
|73,991
|96,901
|75,480
|74,386
|77,072
|Total assets
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,836,787
|$
|5,617,493
|$
|5,353,729
|$
|5,060,297
|LIABILITIES
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|$
|1,352,785
|$
|1,315,900
|$
|1,120,949
|$
|846,412
|$
|809,696
|Interest bearing deposits
|3,363,815
|2,932,201
|2,941,383
|2,835,603
|2,980,210
|Total deposits
|4,716,600
|4,248,101
|4,062,332
|3,682,015
|3,789,906
|Customer repurchase agreements
|3,099
|14,192
|6,732
|3,693
|2,033
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|105,000
|435,000
|455,000
|850,000
|430,000
|Payment Protection Program Liquidity Facility
|191,860
|223,713
|223,809
|—
|—
|Subordinated notes
|87,509
|87,455
|87,402
|87,347
|87,327
|Junior subordinated debentures
|40,072
|39,944
|39,816
|39,689
|39,566
|Other liabilities
|64,870
|94,540
|85,531
|101,638
|74,875
|Total liabilities
|5,209,010
|5,142,945
|4,960,622
|4,764,382
|4,423,707
|EQUITY
|Preferred Stock
|45,000
|45,000
|45,000
|—
|—
|Common stock
|280
|279
|273
|272
|272
|Additional paid-in-capital
|489,151
|488,094
|472,795
|474,441
|473,251
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(103,052
|)
|(102,942
|)
|(102,888
|)
|(102,677
|)
|(67,069
|)
|Retained earnings
|289,583
|258,254
|236,249
|222,809
|229,030
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|5,819
|5,157
|5,442
|(5,498
|)
|1,106
|Total stockholders' equity
|726,781
|693,842
|656,871
|589,347
|636,590
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,836,787
|$
|5,617,493
|$
|5,353,729
|$
|5,060,297
Unaudited consolidated statement of income:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Interest income:
|Loans, including fees
|$
|50,723
|$
|48,774
|$
|50,394
|$
|48,323
|$
|52,395
|$
|198,214
|$
|195,648
|Factored receivables, including fees
|37,573
|31,468
|21,101
|24,292
|25,573
|114,434
|101,257
|Securities
|1,519
|1,927
|2,676
|2,107
|2,379
|8,229
|10,474
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|56
|122
|148
|204
|165
|530
|712
|Cash deposits
|68
|73
|79
|488
|659
|708
|3,062
|Total interest income
|89,939
|82,364
|74,398
|75,414
|81,171
|322,115
|311,153
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|4,308
|5,834
|7,584
|9,677
|10,961
|27,403
|40,225
|Subordinated notes
|1,347
|1,348
|1,321
|1,347
|1,035
|5,363
|3,553
|Junior subordinated debentures
|452
|462
|554
|646
|687
|2,114
|2,910
|Other borrowings
|234
|341
|688
|1,244
|2,080
|2,507
|8,562
|Total interest expense
|6,341
|7,985
|10,147
|12,914
|14,763
|37,387
|55,250
|Net interest income
|83,598
|74,379
|64,251
|62,500
|66,408
|284,728
|255,903
|Credit loss expense (benefit)
|4,680
|(258
|)
|13,609
|20,298
|382
|38,329
|7,942
|Net interest income after credit loss expense
|78,918
|74,637
|50,642
|42,202
|66,026
|246,399
|247,961
|Non-interest income:
|Service charges on deposits
|1,643
|1,470
|573
|1,588
|1,889
|5,274
|7,132
|Card income
|1,949
|2,091
|1,941
|1,800
|1,943
|7,781
|7,873
|Net OREO gains (losses) and valuation adjustments
|(217
|)
|(41
|)
|(101
|)
|(257
|)
|50
|(616
|)
|351
|Net gains (losses) on sale of securities
|16
|3,109
|63
|38
|39
|3,226
|61
|Fee income
|1,615
|1,402
|1,304
|1,686
|1,686
|6,007
|6,441
|Insurance commissions
|1,327
|990
|864
|1,051
|1,092
|4,232
|4,219
|Gain on sale of subsidiary
|—
|—
|9,758
|—
|—
|9,758
|—
|Other
|16,053
|1,472
|5,627
|1,571
|1,967
|24,723
|5,492
|Total non-interest income
|22,386
|10,493
|20,029
|7,477
|8,666
|60,385
|31,569
|Non-interest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|33,798
|31,651
|30,804
|30,722
|29,586
|126,975
|112,862
|Occupancy, furniture and equipment
|7,046
|5,574
|4,964
|5,182
|4,667
|22,766
|18,196
|FDIC insurance and other regulatory assessments
|350
|360
|495
|315
|(302
|)
|1,520
|298
|Professional fees
|2,326
|3,265
|1,651
|2,107
|1,904
|9,349
|7,288
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,065
|2,141
|2,046
|2,078
|2,154
|8,330
|9,131
|Advertising and promotion
|1,170
|1,105
|1,151
|1,292
|1,347
|4,718
|6,126
|Communications and technology
|5,639
|5,569
|5,444
|5,501
|5,732
|22,153
|20,976
|Other
|6,904
|5,632
|6,171
|7,556
|7,573
|26,263
|29,207
|Total non-interest expense
|59,298
|55,297
|52,726
|54,753
|52,661
|222,074
|204,084
|Net income (loss) before income tax
|42,006
|29,833
|17,945
|(5,074
|)
|22,031
|84,710
|75,446
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|9,876
|6,929
|4,505
|(624
|)
|5,322
|20,686
|16,902
|Net income (loss)
|$
|32,130
|$
|22,904
|$
|13,440
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|16,709
|$
|64,024
|$
|58,544
|Dividends on preferred stock
|(802
|)
|(899
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(1,701
|)
|—
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|16,709
|$
|62,323
|$
|58,544
Earnings per share:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Basic
|Net income (loss) to common stockholders
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|16,709
|$
|62,323
|$
|58,544
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|24,653,099
|24,592,092
|23,987,049
|24,314,329
|25,089,447
|24,387,932
|25,941,395
|Basic earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.27
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.67
|$
|2.56
|$
|2.26
|Diluted
|Net income (loss) to common stockholders - diluted
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|16,709
|$
|62,323
|$
|58,544
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|24,653,099
|24,592,092
|23,987,049
|24,314,329
|25,089,447
|24,387,932
|25,941,395
|Dilutive effects of:
|Assumed exercises of stock options
|101,664
|48,102
|38,627
|—
|69,865
|64,104
|63,808
|Restricted stock awards
|136,239
|67,907
|37,751
|—
|70,483
|86,498
|47,242
|Restricted stock units
|50,156
|18,192
|4,689
|—
|13,264
|25,978
|3,441
|Performance stock units - market based
|112,228
|76,095
|6,326
|—
|11,803
|51,304
|4,119
|Performance stock units - performance based
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|25,053,386
|24,802,388
|24,074,442
|24,314,329
|25,254,862
|24,615,816
|26,060,005
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.89
|$
|0.56
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.66
|$
|2.53
|$
|2.25
|Shares that were not considered in computing diluted earnings per common share because they were antidilutive are as follows:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Stock options
|—
|98,513
|148,528
|225,055
|66,019
|64,947
|66,019
|Restricted stock awards
|—
|—
|109,834
|147,748
|—
|—
|—
|Restricted stock units
|—
|—
|38,801
|55,228
|—
|—
|—
|Performance stock units - market based
|—
|—
|76,461
|67,707
|55,228
|—
|55,228
|Performance stock units - performance based
|256,625
|261,125
|262,625
|254,000
|254,000
|256,625
|254,000
Loans held for investment summarized as of:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Commercial real estate
|$
|779,158
|$
|762,531
|$
|910,261
|$
|985,757
|$
|1,046,961
|Construction, land development, land
|219,647
|244,512
|213,617
|198,050
|160,569
|1-4 family residential properties
|157,147
|164,785
|168,707
|169,703
|179,425
|Farmland
|103,685
|110,966
|125,259
|133,579
|154,975
|Commercial
|1,562,957
|1,536,903
|1,518,656
|1,412,822
|1,342,683
|Factored receivables
|1,120,770
|1,016,337
|561,576
|661,100
|619,986
|Consumer
|15,838
|17,106
|18,450
|20,326
|21,925
|Mortgage warehouse
|1,037,574
|999,771
|876,785
|739,211
|667,988
|Total loans
|$
|4,996,776
|$
|4,852,911
|$
|4,393,311
|$
|4,320,548
|$
|4,194,512
Our total loans held for investment portfolio consists of traditional community bank loans as well as commercial finance product lines focused on businesses that require specialized financial solutions and national lending product lines that further diversify our lending operations.
Commercial finance loans are further summarized below:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Commercial - Equipment
|$
|573,163
|$
|509,849
|$
|487,145
|$
|479,483
|$
|461,555
|Commercial - Asset-based lending
|180,488
|160,711
|176,235
|245,001
|168,955
|Factored receivables
|1,120,770
|1,016,337
|561,576
|661,100
|619,986
|Commercial finance
|$
|1,874,421
|$
|1,686,897
|$
|1,224,956
|$
|1,385,584
|$
|1,250,496
|Commercial finance % of total loans
|38
|%
|35
|%
|28
|%
|32
|%
|30
|%
National lending loans are further summarized below:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Mortgage warehouse
|$
|1,037,574
|$
|999,771
|$
|876,785
|$
|739,211
|$
|667,988
|Commercial - Liquid credit
|184,027
|188,034
|192,118
|172,380
|81,353
|Commercial - Premium finance
|—
|—
|—
|—
|101,015
|National lending
|$
|1,221,601
|$
|1,187,805
|$
|1,068,903
|$
|911,591
|$
|850,356
|National lending % of total loans
|24
|%
|24
|%
|24
|%
|21
|%
|20
|%
Additional information pertaining to our loan portfolio, summarized for the quarters ended:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Average community banking
|$
|1,963,435
|$
|2,047,059
|$
|2,111,615
|$
|2,041,256
|$
|2,170,149
|Average commercial finance
|1,798,550
|1,480,593
|1,259,584
|1,292,749
|1,260,000
|Average national lending
|1,114,822
|998,411
|1,038,476
|711,837
|704,244
|Average total loans
|$
|4,876,807
|$
|4,526,063
|$
|4,409,675
|$
|4,045,842
|$
|4,134,393
|Community banking yield
|5.46
|%
|5.05
|%
|5.23
|%
|5.67
|%
|5.89
|%
|Commercial finance yield
|10.74
|%
|11.23
|%
|10.21
|%
|11.00
|%
|11.64
|%
|National lending yield
|4.58
|%
|4.98
|%
|4.67
|%
|4.80
|%
|4.96
|%
|Total loan yield
|7.20
|%
|7.05
|%
|6.52
|%
|7.22
|%
|7.48
|%
Information pertaining to our factoring segment, which includes only factoring originated by our Triumph Business Capital subsidiary, summarized as of and for the quarters ended:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Factored receivable period end balance
|$
|1,036,369,000
|$
|948,987,000
|$
|528,379,000
|$
|641,366,000
|$
|573,372,000
|Yield on average receivable balance
|13.81
|%
|15.65
|%
|15.48
|%
|16.13
|%
|17.20
|%
|Rolling twelve quarter annual charge-off rate
|0.37
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.39
|%
|Factored receivables - transportation concentration
|89
|%
|88
|%
|85
|%
|80
|%
|81
|%
|Interest income, including fees
|$
|35,439,000
|$
|30,068,000
|$
|20,387,000
|$
|23,497,000
|$
|24,813,000
|Non-interest income(1)
|1,358,000
|1,157,000
|1,072,000
|1,296,000
|1,154,000
|Factored receivable total revenue
|36,797,000
|31,225,000
|21,459,000
|24,793,000
|25,967,000
|Average net funds employed
|924,899,000
|694,170,000
|477,112,000
|537,138,000
|524,546,000
|Yield on average net funds employed
|15.83
|%
|17.89
|%
|18.09
|%
|18.56
|%
|19.64
|%
|Accounts receivable purchased
|$
|2,461,249,000
|$
|1,984,490,000
|$
|1,238,465,000
|$
|1,450,618,000
|$
|1,489,538,000
|Number of invoices purchased
|1,189,271
|1,027,839
|812,902
|878,767
|896,487
|Average invoice size
|$
|2,070
|$
|1,931
|$
|1,524
|$
|1,651
|$
|1,662
|Average invoice size - transportation
|$
|1,943
|$
|1,787
|$
|1,378
|$
|1,481
|$
|1,507
|Average invoice size - non-transportation
|$
|5,091
|$
|5,181
|$
|4,486
|$
|4,061
|$
|3,891
(1) Total factoring segment non-interest income was $15.5 million and $3.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively. December 31, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a gain of $8.9 million during the quarter then ended related to CVLG’s delivery of proceeds resulting from the liquidation of its acquired stock. Also excluded from noninterest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is a $5.3 million increase in the value of our indemnification asset. September 30, 2020 non-interest income used to calculate yield on average net funds employed excludes a $2.0 million gain recognized during the quarter then ended on the increased value of the receivable due from CVLG.
Deposits summarized as of:
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Non-interest bearing demand
|$
|1,352,785
|$
|1,315,900
|$
|1,120,949
|$
|846,412
|$
|809,696
|Interest bearing demand
|688,680
|634,272
|648,309
|583,445
|580,323
|Individual retirement accounts
|92,584
|94,933
|97,388
|101,743
|104,472
|Money market
|393,325
|384,476
|397,914
|412,376
|497,105
|Savings
|421,488
|405,954
|391,624
|367,163
|363,270
|Certificates of deposit
|790,844
|857,514
|937,766
|1,056,012
|1,084,425
|Brokered time deposits
|516,786
|344,986
|258,378
|314,864
|350,615
|Other brokered deposits
|460,108
|210,066
|210,004
|—
|—
|Total deposits
|$
|4,716,600
|$
|4,248,101
|$
|4,062,332
|$
|3,682,015
|$
|3,789,906
Net interest margin summarized for the three months ended:
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|Average
|Average
|Average
|Average
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Balance
|Interest
|Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning cash balances
|$
|230,893
|$
|68
|0.12
|%
|$
|224,958
|$
|73
|0.13
|%
|Taxable securities
|202,867
|1,283
|2.52
|%
|259,470
|1,674
|2.57
|%
|Tax-exempt securities
|37,070
|236
|2.53
|%
|39,847
|253
|2.53
|%
|FHLB and other restricted stock
|15,759
|56
|1.41
|%
|22,121
|122
|2.19
|%
|Loans
|4,876,807
|88,296
|7.20
|%
|4,526,063
|80,242
|7.05
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|$
|5,363,396
|$
|89,939
|6.67
|%
|$
|5,072,459
|$
|82,364
|6.46
|%
|Non-interest earning assets:
|Other assets
|425,153
|446,249
|Total assets
|$
|5,788,549
|$
|5,518,708
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Interest bearing demand
|$
|662,458
|$
|235
|0.14
|%
|$
|635,287
|$
|207
|0.13
|%
|Individual retirement accounts
|94,328
|250
|1.05
|%
|95,962
|300
|1.24
|%
|Money market
|395,900
|257
|0.26
|%
|385,620
|263
|0.27
|%
|Savings
|413,214
|157
|0.15
|%
|400,102
|152
|0.15
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|814,954
|2,633
|1.29
|%
|905,075
|3,782
|1.66
|%
|Brokered time deposits
|221,346
|528
|0.95
|%
|247,928
|941
|1.51
|%
|Other brokered deposits
|560,805
|248
|0.18
|%
|251,701
|189
|0.30
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|3,163,005
|4,308
|0.54
|%
|2,921,675
|5,834
|0.79
|%
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|80,217
|43
|0.21
|%
|255,163
|143
|0.22
|%
|Subordinated notes
|87,476
|1,347
|6.13
|%
|87,425
|1,348
|6.13
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|39,996
|452
|4.50
|%
|39,874
|462
|4.61
|%
|Other borrowings
|223,501
|191
|0.34
|%
|236,297
|198
|0.33
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|$
|3,594,195
|$
|6,341
|0.70
|%
|$
|3,540,434
|$
|7,985
|0.90
|%
|Non-interest bearing liabilities and equity:
|Non-interest bearing demand deposits
|1,392,389
|1,213,494
|Other liabilities
|81,073
|76,453
|Total equity
|720,892
|688,327
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|5,788,549
|$
|5,518,708
|Net interest income
|$
|83,598
|$
|74,379
|Interest spread
|5.97
|%
|5.56
|%
|Net interest margin
|6.20
|%
|5.83
|%
Loan balance totals include respective nonaccrual assets.
Net interest spread is the yield on average interest earning assets less the rate on interest bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets.
Average rates have been annualized.
Metrics and non-GAAP financial reconciliation:
|As of and for the Three Months Ended
|As of and for the Years Ended
|(Dollars in thousands,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|except per share amounts)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|16,709
|$
|62,323
|$
|58,544
|Transaction costs
|—
|827
|—
|—
|—
|827
|—
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|Tax effect of adjustments
|—
|(197
|)
|2,451
|—
|—
|2,254
|—
|Adjusted net income available to common stockholders - diluted
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,635
|$
|6,133
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|16,709
|$
|55,646
|$
|58,544
|Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
|25,053,386
|24,802,388
|24,074,442
|24,314,329
|25,254,862
|24,615,816
|26,060,005
|Adjusted diluted earnings per common share
|$
|1.25
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.25
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|0.66
|$
|2.26
|$
|2.25
|Average total stockholders' equity
|$
|720,892
|$
|688,327
|$
|610,258
|$
|627,369
|$
|647,546
|$
|661,942
|$
|647,726
|Average preferred stock liquidation preference
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(5,934
|)
|—
|—
|(24,099
|)
|—
|Average total common stockholders' equity
|675,892
|643,327
|604,324
|627,369
|647,546
|637,843
|647,726
|Average goodwill and other intangibles
|(191,017
|)
|(192,682
|)
|(187,255
|)
|(189,359
|)
|(191,551
|)
|(190,088
|)
|(194,905
|)
|Average tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|484,875
|$
|450,645
|$
|417,069
|$
|438,010
|$
|455,995
|$
|447,755
|$
|452,821
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|31,328
|$
|22,005
|$
|13,440
|$
|(4,450
|)
|$
|16,709
|$
|62,323
|$
|58,544
|Average tangible common equity
|484,875
|450,645
|417,069
|438,010
|455,995
|447,755
|452,821
|Return on average tangible common equity
|25.70
|%
|19.43
|%
|12.96
|%
|(4.09
|%)
|14.54
|%
|13.92
|%
|12.93
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|83,598
|$
|74,379
|$
|64,251
|$
|62,500
|$
|66,408
|$
|284,728
|$
|255,903
|Non-interest income
|22,386
|10,493
|20,029
|7,477
|8,666
|60,385
|31,569
|Operating revenue
|105,984
|84,872
|84,280
|69,977
|75,074
|345,113
|287,472
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|Adjusted operating revenue
|$
|105,984
|$
|84,872
|$
|74,522
|$
|69,977
|$
|75,074
|$
|335,355
|$
|287,472
|Non-interest expenses
|$
|59,298
|$
|55,297
|$
|52,726
|$
|54,753
|$
|52,661
|$
|222,074
|$
|204,084
|Transaction costs
|—
|(827
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(827
|)
|—
|Adjusted non-interest expenses
|$
|59,298
|$
|54,470
|$
|52,726
|$
|54,753
|$
|52,661
|$
|221,247
|$
|204,084
|Adjusted efficiency ratio
|55.95
|%
|64.18
|%
|70.75
|%
|78.24
|%
|70.15
|%
|65.97
|%
|70.99
|%
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio:
|Non-interest expenses
|$
|59,298
|$
|55,297
|$
|52,726
|$
|54,753
|$
|52,661
|$
|222,074
|$
|204,084
|Transaction costs
|—
|(827
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(827
|)
|—
|Adjusted non-interest expenses
|$
|59,298
|$
|54,470
|$
|52,726
|$
|54,753
|$
|52,661
|$
|221,247
|$
|204,084
|Total non-interest income
|$
|22,386
|$
|10,493
|$
|20,029
|$
|7,477
|$
|8,666
|$
|60,385
|$
|31,569
|Gain on sale of subsidiary or division
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|—
|(9,758
|)
|—
|Adjusted non-interest income
|$
|22,386
|$
|10,493
|$
|10,271
|$
|7,477
|$
|8,666
|$
|50,627
|$
|31,569
|Adjusted net non-interest expenses
|$
|36,912
|$
|43,977
|$
|42,455
|$
|47,276
|$
|43,995
|$
|170,620
|$
|172,515
|Average total assets
|$
|5,788,549
|$
|5,518,708
|$
|5,487,072
|$
|4,906,547
|$
|5,050,860
|$
|5,426,469
|$
|4,773,652
|Adjusted net non-interest expense to average assets ratio
|2.54
|%
|3.17
|%
|3.11
|%
|3.88
|%
|3.46
|%
|3.14
|%
|3.61
|%
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|726,781
|$
|693,842
|$
|656,871
|$
|589,347
|$
|636,590
|$
|726,781
|$
|636,590
|Preferred stock liquidation preference
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|(45,000
|)
|—
|—
|(45,000
|)
|—
|Total common stockholders' equity
|681,781
|648,842
|611,871
|589,347
|636,590
|681,781
|636,590
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|(189,922
|)
|(192,041
|)
|(186,162
|)
|(188,208
|)
|(190,286
|)
|(189,922
|)
|(190,286
|)
|Tangible common stockholders' equity
|$
|491,859
|$
|456,801
|$
|425,709
|$
|401,139
|$
|446,304
|$
|491,859
|$
|446,304
|Common shares outstanding
|24,868,218
|24,851,601
|24,202,686
|24,101,120
|24,964,961
|24,868,218
|24,964,961
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|19.78
|$
|18.38
|$
|17.59
|$
|16.64
|$
|17.88
|$
|19.78
|$
|17.88
|Total assets at end of period
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,836,787
|$
|5,617,493
|$
|5,353,729
|$
|5,060,297
|$
|5,935,791
|$
|5,060,297
|Goodwill and other intangibles
|(189,922
|)
|(192,041
|)
|(186,162
|)
|(188,208
|)
|(190,286
|)
|(189,922
|)
|(190,286
|)
|Tangible assets at period end
|$
|5,745,869
|$
|5,644,746
|$
|5,431,331
|$
|5,165,521
|$
|4,870,011
|$
|5,745,869
|$
|4,870,011
|Tangible common stockholders' equity ratio
|8.56
|%
|8.09
|%
|7.84
|%
|7.77
|%
|9.16
|%
|8.56
|%
|9.16
|%
1) Triumph uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Triumph's operational performance and to enhance investors' overall understanding of such financial performance. The non-GAAP measures used by Triumph include the following:
2) Performance ratios include discount accretion on purchased loans for the periods presented as follows:
|For the Three Months Ended
|For the Years Ended
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Loan discount accretion
|$
|2,334
|$
|4,104
|$
|2,139
|$
|2,134
|$
|1,555
|$
|10,711
|$
|5,568
3) Asset quality ratios exclude loans held for sale, except for non-performing assets to total assets.
4) Past due ratio has been revised to exclude nonaccrual loans with contractual payments less than 30 days past due.
5) Beginning January 1, 2020, the allowance for credit losses was calculated in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification Topic 326, “Financial Instruments – Credit Losses” (“ASC 326”).
6) Current quarter ratios are preliminary.
