EAST GREENVILLE, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL), a leading designer and manufacturer of furnishings and coverings for the workplace and home, today announced that it plans to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021, following the close of the market.



In addition, Knoll, Inc. will host a Q&A conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 to respond to questions.

To access the live Q&A call:

North America (844) 778-4138

International (661) 378-9550

Q&A Conference ID 1895549

A replay of the Q&A conference call will be available through February 17, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering passcode 1895549.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc. is a constellation of design-driven brands and people, working together with our clients in person and digitally to create inspired modern interiors. Our internationally recognized portfolio includes furniture, textiles, leathers, accessories, and architectural and acoustical elements. Our brands — Knoll Office, KnollStudio, KnollTextiles, KnollExtra, Spinneybeck | FilzFelt, Edelman Leather, HOLLY HUNT, DatesWeiser, Muuto, and Fully — reflect our commitment to modern design that meets the diverse requirements of high performance workplaces, work from home settings and luxury residential interiors. A recipient of the National Design Award for Corporate and Institutional Achievement from the Smithsonian`s Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, Knoll, Inc. is aligned with the U.S. Green Building Council and the Canadian Green Building Council and can help organizations achieve the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) workplace certification. Our products can also help clients comply with the International Living Future Institute to achieve Living Building Challenge Certification, and with the International WELL Building Institute to attain WELL Building Certification. Knoll, Inc. is the founding sponsor of the World Monuments Fund Modernism at Risk program.

Investors:

Charles Rayfield

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Tel 215 679-1703

crayfield@knoll.com

Media:

David E. Bright

Senior Vice President, Communications

Tel 212 343-4135

dbright@knoll.com