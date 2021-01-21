HOUSTON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation (Nasdaq: APA) today provided supplemental information regarding certain fourth-quarter 2020 financial and operational results.



Supplemental quarterly information

To further assist analysts with their fourth-quarter earnings models, the company is providing the following estimates:

Estimated Average Realized Prices – 4Q20 Oil (bbl) NGL (bbl) Natural Gas (Mcf) United States $41.00 $14.50 $1.70 International $44.50 $33.50 $3.20





Egypt tax barrels: 10-11 MBoe/d Realized loss on commodity derivatives (before tax): $16 million Unrealized gain on commodity derivatives (before tax): $14 million Dry hole costs (before tax): $57-60 million

Fourth-quarter 2020 earnings call

Apache Corporation will host its fourth-quarter 2020 results conference call on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 10 a.m. Central time. The company will issue its earnings release after the market close on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The full text of the release will be available on the company's website at www.apachecorp.com. The conference call will be webcast from Apache's website at investor.apachecorp.com, and the webcast replay will be archived there as well. The conference call will also be available for playback by telephone for one week beginning at approximately 4 p.m. Central time, Feb. 25. To access the telephone playback, dial (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 for international calls. The conference access code is 7773126.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. Apache posts announcements, operational updates, investor information and press releases on its website, www.apachecorp.com. Specific information concerning Suriname, ESG performance and other investor-related topics are posted at investor.apachecorp.com.

