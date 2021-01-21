New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for smart irrigation has been foreseen to rise with a 17.1% CAGR, touching a valuation of USD 3,147.29 Million in the year 2027. These systems aid in monitoring soil conditions, weather, water used for plants, and evaporation to adjust the schedule of watering automatically to the actual site’s conditions. The market is witnessing a steadfast growth, owing to the farmers’ and agriculturalists’ demand towards automating the agricultural process for reducing the water usage. Rapid emergence of renowned institutional farms and the rising popularity of gardens with irrigating landscape are the two major factors fueling the industry’s growth.
Conventional methods of watering lead to the waste of 50% of water used because of the inefficiencies in evaporation, irrigation, and overwatering. Moreover, they operate on the basis of a timer, not responding to different weather conditions or the water amount required for a plant. All these factors have elevated the need for smart irrigation, sensors for historical or real-time data for informing routines of watering along with modifying watering schedules in order to enhance efficiency. However, less technical knowledge and the high cost of sensors and controllers of smart irrigation systems are hindering the market’s growth. Several farmers in various developing countries are deficient in the skills required for operating these smart systems.
