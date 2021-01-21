Glen Ellyn, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The College of DuPage Marketing and Communications Division recently earned platinum, gold and honorable mention awards for the “It’s like…” marketing campaign, #ChapsUnite campaign and Chaps Unite Against Racism initiative, respectively, at the 2020 international MarCom Awards.

Established in 2004, MarCom is one of the largest and most-respected creative competitions in the world. Sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals, the international organization consists of several thousand creative professionals.

Annually, MarCom receives approximately 6,000 print and digital entries submitted from dozens of countries. The College’s Marketing and Communications team competed in a pool that included large corporations, marketing and public relations firms, and nonprofits.

“This recognition speaks to the caliber of talent within Marketing and Communications as well as the ongoing commitment and sheer dedication to our entire campus-wide community,” said COD Vice President for Marketing and Communications Wendy E. Parks. “To compete among this robust pool of professionals and receive these accolades is an incredible honor and I am deeply humbled.”

College of DuPage President Dr. Brian Caputo offered his congratulations to the Marketing and Communications team and applauded its continued dedication to COD and its mission.

“This creative group plays a vital role in sharing the College of DuPage story with prospective students and our community members,” he said. “This award is well deserved and a testament to the team’s hard work, creativity and innovation.”

