Acid Reflux comes with a plethora of physical effects on the body that leaves one not only uncomfortable but, under excruciating pain. According to the official site, the ProbioLite supplement is formulated to completely annihilate acid reflux – leaving one free from its effects or symptoms. One can say that acid reflux affects life for the worse. Acid reflux, AKA GERD, doesn’t only affect them physically but psychologically and emotionally.

With increased symptoms of this condition – even social affairs become limited for one due to discomfort and pain they experience. With acid reflux, one develops a sour or bitter taste at the back of their mouth which remains there indefinitely – If not addresses. In addition to the change in taste, one will suffer from regurgitation of food and liquid from the stomach to their mouth, difficulty swallowing, breathing problems, and chronic coughing.

With these increased symptoms, one eventually experiences anxiety and stress- just at the thought of their physical pain and discomfort. Nevertheless, this is not all the ailment causes. With untreated acid reflux, the symptoms eventually become chronic - leading to the wearing off of tissues in the esophagus, stomach lining, and even intestines. Like it is claimed on the official site, the ProbioLite supplement eliminates the risks of all these physical and psychological traumas.

What sets the supplement apart from other types of treatment is that it doesn’t only temporarily addresses the symptoms of the disease. Rather, the supplement is formulated to address the root cause of acid reflux – reversing its effects and symptoms whilst eliminating the risks of future rebounds.

What Is ProbioLite?

ProbioLite is a dietary supplement formulated to help overcome acid reflux and other gut-related problems. According to its official site, the supplement is formulated using 100% safe and natural ingredients – specifically good probiotic bacteria.

These microbes are what is introduced into one’s gut and propagated to restore gut health whilst flushing out toxins and reversing the effects of the ailment. The microbes come with the advantage of balancing the gut environment, neutralizing stomach acid, and even eliminating the risks of developing cancer.

How Does ProbioLite Work?

According to the supplement creators, acid reflux is caused by problems in the intestines rather than in the stomach. Particularly a weed bacteria flourishes in the guts of people diagnosed with GERD. By taking antacids or other acid-tackling medications will only further propagate the bacteria rather than curing the problem.

The ProbioLite supplement on the other end is formulated to deliver a healthy dose of good or probiotic bacteria which, in turn, enriches the gut to maintain a healthier environment. After all, good probiotic bacteria are what aid in the efficient breakdown of food in the gut and the extraction of necessary nutrients which play a role in strengthening one’s immune system.

Acid reflux is caused by toxic bacteria swarming the gut – in turn, the probiotic bacteria from the supplements work to balance the ratio between good and bad bacteria in the gut – ensuring one remains healthy. With imbalanced bacteria in the gut, one suffers from acid reflux which causes heartburn, bloating, indigestion, and other digestive issues.

With a balanced bacteria ratio, one will enjoy a healthier gut with no issues. In addition to a stronger immune system, the supplement delivers a healthy inflammatory response – protecting cells from damage which may further aggravate the disease and even lead to cancer if it becomes chronic. The supplements are formulated with colony forming units (CFUs) with different probiotic strains.

When they enter the body, the CFUs are enriched in the digestive system – where they propagate and flourish. If one thinks that the supplement offers regular effects like other medications, antacids, or supplements – they thought wrong!

According to the official site, the supplement holds more than enough CFUs to deliver impactful change and improvement in a short period. In fact, the supplements contain anywhere between 100 and 200 billion CFUs of probiotics. Furthermore, the supplement is formulated using the highest quality strains of probiotics to ensure positive results.

ProbioLite Ingredients

As mentioned above, the ProbioLite Supplement is formulated with only the highest quality CFUs of different probiotic bacteria strains. These include Lactobacillus acidophilus, Lactobacillus salivarius, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Lactobacillus rhamnosus, Bifidobacterium lactis, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Lactobacillus fermentum, Lactobacillus reuteri, and Bifidobacterium longum.

Whilst the supplement packaging lists all the stains of good bacteria in the supplement, it doesn’t necessarily disclose the actual proportions of each strain in the supplement. The bacteria strains are then combined and packed in a gelatin capsule then filled with preservatives and fillers which include brown rice flour and magnesium stearate.

ProbioLite Dosage

As a recommended dosage according to the official site, one should take a single capsule of the supplement every morning with a glass of water. To enjoy the best results, one should never skip a day -ensuring they take their capsule daily. According to the manufacturers of the supplement, one should begin to notice changes within 7 days of taking the supplement continuously.

However, one must keep in mind that people’s bodies work differently- based on their age, size, and even chemical makeup. Thus, whilst some may experience changes as early as 7 days, others may take up to a month to begin noticing any changes. Furthermore, even if one begins to see changes, this is not necessarily an indication to stop tracking the supplements.

In fact, one is advised to take the supplements for at least 90 days to experience optimum results. However, if the supplements don’t work out for them – or if for any reason, one is not impressed with them – one needn’t worry. This is because each purchase, no matter the quantity, is covered by a 100% risk free 365-day money-back guarantee.

This means that one is given a risk free guarantee of up to 1 year to try out the supplement from the day the purchase tier supplements. This gives them enough time to gauge whether or not they are impressed with the supplements. If not, they can always request a full refund with no questions asked or any hassle. A simple phone call or email to the ProbioLite customer support should get the refund process started.

Benefits of ProbioLite

According to numerous real customer reviews of ProbioLite, The Probio-Lite supplement comes with a plethora of benefits like it is claimed on its official site. Whilst this supplement is formulated to tackle acid reflux, it ultimately aids in a cross section of other problems. Plus, it provides its own features that make it stand out. Below are the common benefits that come with the supplement like it is claimed on the official site.

• 100% natural and toxin-free formulation

• Treats acid reflux

• Balances good to bad bacteria ratio and boosts gut health

• Aid in eliminating diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, ulcerative colitis, and other digestive issues

• Eliminated regurgitation and heartburn

• Removes toxins from the digestive tract

• Aids in effective digestion and extraction of nutrients or mood

• Facilitates proper and smooth gut functions

• Energizes the body

ProbioLite Pricing

The ProbioLite supplements are available for purchase on the official website. The supplement is available for purchase in three different packages. One can opt for a single bottle that contains 30 capsules and lasts for one month. A single bottle package costs $49 instead of $69.95 and a domestic shipping cost of $19.95 – allowing me to save up to $19.

Alternatively, one can opt for the 3-bottle package which lasts 3 months. For the three package options, one will pay $44.95 per bottle – allowing them to save up to 75. However, for the best value, one can opt for the 6-bottle package which lasts up to 6 months and only costs $39.95 per bottle – allowing one to save a total of up to $180.

With the 3 and 6 bottle packages, one will receive free domestic shipping. As mentioned above, each bottle comes with a risk free 100% 365-day money back guarantee. At the moment, the supplements are only available for purchase from the official site. So, one will not find the supplement available for purchase in other marketplaces like Amazon or Walmart.

According to the official site, this is done for the purpose of protecting the customer from duplicators and scammers – ensuring they receive the authentic product.

ProbioLite Reviews - Final Verdict

As already stated on the Probio-Lite official site, the ProbioLite supplement is like no other treatment when it comes to addressing one’s acid reflux and heartburn woes. Unlike other treatment options, this supplement is formulated to address the root cause of the disease– eliminating all symptoms and effects on the body whilst preventing any risks of rebound too.

The latter is guaranteed thanks to the supplement’s additional functions. The supplement doesn’t only treat acid reflux, it helps to restore a balance in good and bad bacteria ratio in the gut and eliminates other digestive issues. Additionally, the ProbioLite supplements restore a healthier gut whilst energizing the body as well.

However, one must also remember that ProbioLite is merely a dietary supplement. Therefore, it should never be used as a replacement for their prescribed medication or treatment plans. In fact, one is advised to consult their physician before they begin to use the supplement – especially if they are taking prescribed medication or are on a treatment plan.

Doing so ensures that the supplement will not affect their treatment. Additionally, the ProbioLite supplement should not be taken by pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding, or people under the age of 18 years old.

