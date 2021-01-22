St Heliers, New Zealand, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Smile Eastmed Dental is confirmed as the best dentist in St Heliers Mission Bay Auckland because it has reached 100 Google reviews with a 5 star rating. This dentist also serves Glendowie, Kohimarama, Orakei, Meadowbank and St Johns. More information can be found here https://naturalsmile.nz/

The practice is conveniently located in the EastMed Integrated Medical Centre, 188 Saint Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland 1071 and can be contacted on 09-585 0205.

Dr Dave Richards opened Natural Smile EastMed Dental in 2017. All general dentist and cosmetic dentistry treatments are offered.

Patients will often visit the first time asking for a dental hygienist, exam, check up, deep cleaning or x-ray. Hygiene can be some or all of teeth cleaning, deep cleaning, periodontal gum scaling, root planing. How often they should get teeth cleaned by a dentist and whether a dental cleaning removes tartar are common first off questions. More information about these services here https://naturalsmile.nz/dentist-st-heliers/examination-cleaning-hygiene/

During the dental exam, tooth decay, decay under crowns, damaged nerves, tmj, infections, gum disease are found by visual inspection and x ray. Teeth whitening is offered for stained or discoloured teeth. Other patients present with more severe ailments like chipped, cracked, broken, or fractured teeth leading to the need for dental crowns, bridges or veneers. Information about same day Cerec crowns is here https://naturalsmile.nz/dentist-st-heliers/dental-crowns-auckland-same-day-one-visit-cerec-porcelain/

For those with a missing tooth, dental implants can be provided depending on severity. Some must be referred to an oral surgeon because the level of damage or decay to the jaw bone and/or gums is beyond the beyond the capabilities of a general dentist.

As previously mentioned, the team at Natural Smile EastMed Dental St Heliers, Mission Bay, Auckland have earned 100 Google reviews. One reads ‘Dave and his team offer excellent service with a warm and welcoming environment. My first dental implant was put in, the whole experience to be painless and stress-free. Helpful explanation of what will be done updates along the way and gentle follow-up after each session. I recommend Dave’s team highly and trust your experience will be similar’.

Auckland patients looking for the best dentist in Mission Bay St Heliers are encouraged to read more of these reviews.

Contact Info:

Name: Dr Dave Richards

Email: Send Email

Organization: Natural Smile Eastmed Dental

Address: 188 Saint Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland 1071, New Zealand

Phone: +64-9-585-0205

Website: https://naturalsmile.nz/





Name: Dr Dave Richards Organization: Natural Smile Eastmed Dental Address: 188 Saint Heliers Bay Road, St Heliers, Auckland 1071, New Zealand Phone: +64-9-585-0205