Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC) shows that by 2033 there will be a projected shortfall of up to 139,000 doctors. More physicians are reaching retirement age and this is contributing to the shortage. According to the study, 2 out of 5 active doctors will be 65 years or older within the next decade. With the aging American population, more physicians will be required to provide specialty care.





The physician shortage that America is facing is being felt more severely as doctors are mobilized to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 emergency has demonstrated that America needs more physicians for optimal patient care in the near-term and the future.





According to the CEO and founder of Residents Medical, Dr. Michael Everest, there are more medical school students than ever before. While medical enrolment has increased, preventing a physician shortage will depend on creating more residency slots.





The Purpose of Medical Residencies





In the 1950s, Dr. Tinsley Harrison wrote in Harrison's Principles of Internal Medicine that the role of medical residency is “to empower a physician with human understanding, scientific knowledge, and technical knowledge required to care for patients.”





Joining a residency involves transitioning from theory to practice. A residency program will empower a doctor with the practical skills needed to practice medicine in the real world.





A resident gains cognitive and technical skills. Each resident receives personalized, tailored feedback that will help to improve their skills. A resident is empowered with scientific knowledge that combines modern medical advances with time-honored techniques.





During residency, a team approach is used, which helps residents learn how to work in a team to drive evidence-based decision-making and improve patient outcomes.





Human Understanding





An important role of residency is to make residents gain a human understanding of the physician-patient relationship. A resident spends a good deal of their time in the presence of patients. This brings meaning and purpose to their understanding of medicine. It ensures that future patients receive the best possible care.





Residency is a Time to Serve





Residency is not all about learning. It is also about serving. A resident has to undertake patient rounds every day to see how patients are doing. During rounds, residents need to discuss treatments and how a patient is progressing. Different diagnostic tests and treatments will be discussed. The patient has to be provided with feedback on their condition.





A resident has to attend to patient needs. They should demonstrate their knowledge by writing orders that can have life or death consequences. Residents face a lot of pressure. This can be overwhelming at first. A bad decision can lead to stress. However, with time, these challenges will help a resident to gain more experience and confidence.





Soft Skills





Medical school involves theoretical work. Residency will empower a physician with technical as well as soft skills. To be a successful doctor, soft skills are required.





By interacting with patients and dealing with residency’s everyday challenges, a resident will be empowered with soft skills. They will learn to empathize with others and develop sound judgment. Residency will enhance physical and mental stamina.





The Residency Selection Process is Competitive





In recent years, about six percent of American medical school graduates have failed to secure a residency. A graduate who doesn't undergo residency cannot become a licensed doctor. Most graduates are normally matched to residency programs with low prospects.





Residents Medical Group is in the business of connecting medical graduates with the most-competitive residencies. Many graduates who failed to match were able to do so with the assistance of Residents Medical. Residents Medical helps future medical residents gain skills that increase their chances of placing with a program and continues to help many graduates advance in their careers each year.