Hearing loss can be quite nerve-wracking and life-altering for anyone, no matter the age. In most cases, hearing impairment may not even have an existing treatment option. However, according to its official site, the Hearing X3 supplement can help tackle several hearing problems.

What makes this supplement special is that it comes with a cross section of other benefits. Yet, before one starts to stock up on the supplement, it is worth knowing just how useful and functional the Hearing X3 supplement is.

What Is Zenith Labs Hearing X3?

Hearing X3 is an advanced hearing support formula that is designed to cater to all ages. According to its official site, the Hearing X3 supplement doesn't only address the hearing symptoms. It tackles the root cause of the problem; ensuring that the problem is solved. Furthermore, this supplement helps to strengthen ear health. Some of the perks that come with using the Hearing X3 supplement include;

Opening restricted blood vessels and capillaries for improved nutrient delivery to the interior of the ear

Nourishment of the inner ear

Flushing out toxins from the inner ear

Softening the eardrum hair cells for better vibrational pick up of the auditory nerves

Regenerates the interior protective layer of the inner ear blood vessels for healthier and nourished cochlea

Adequate oxygen delivery to the cells

Reversing oxidative stress effects on the cells

How Does Hearing X3 Works For Tinnitus?

Before one thinks of using the supplement, it is important to first protect their hearing. After all, hearing loss can take effect from just 85 decibels. This means that the prolonged use of a hand drill, leaf blower, or lawnmower, for example, can cause hearing loss because the harmful toxins that come with the auditory vibrations damage the soft hair cells in one's ears.

As the soft hair cells stiffen, their ability to pick up vibrations becomes less responsive. This effect acts like when the nail begins to develop rust. When the surface develops rust, it becomes stiff and rough. At a younger age, one produces enough nutrients to protect and repair these cells. However, when one continues to get older, this ability increasingly drops.

However, if one's ears are not protected enough, the ability to protect and repair damaged cells even at a young age can still drop. Whilst the ability to protect the ears declines, so do the nutrients need to retain ear health deplete - leaving one at a high risk of irreversible hearing loss.

In this case, looking back to the rusted nail, the solution would be to grease it. However, for the human ear and blood vessels, a simple greasing process is impossible. This is where the Hearing X3 supplement jumps in.

The Hearing X3 supplement combines a mix of natural super herbs that boast the right functions to reverse the damage; softening the hair cells and strengthening the blood vessels that deliver nutrients to the inner ear.

Hearing X3 Ingredients

According to the Hearing X3 site, the supplement is packed with a mix of useful natural ingredients – each boasting its own functionality to deliver an all solution hearing formula.

Ginkgo Biloba

Ginkgo biloba directly affects the interior cochlear at the cellular level. It works by fortifying one's immune system whilst promoting cochlea health to prevent hearing decline. Ginkgo biloba delivers these effects by flushing out harmful toxins from the cochlea by reducing oxidative stress to the cells and tissues and improving blood flow by unblocking blood vessels and capillaries.

Resveratrol

When it comes to hearing protection, Resveratrol does a wonderful job. However, the only way to include it in one's daily diet and ensure enough levels is to drink cases of red wine which would leave one with alcohol poisoning.

So, the best way to get this nutrient is through the Hearing X3 supplement. As an antioxidant, resveratrol does a great job at protecting one's hearing. Additionally, it is a widely known cardiovascular health powerhouse.

Gotu Kola

This natural and green herbal plant aids in protecting one's auditory nerves. Furthermore, Gotu Kola acts like an antioxidant and delivers enough oxygen delivery to the brain cells to prevent them from dying.

The herb's protective power on the other end protects the capillaries and blood vessels near the cochlea by preventing blockage to allow enough blood flow. Through the end of the day, Gotu Kola helps to preserve and control age-related hearing decline and loss.

Vitamin B Complex

Regular intake of vitamin B complex is a great way to reinforce one's hearing ability and to prevent decline. In the Hearing X3 supplement, there are two vitamin B complex solutions that improve blood vessel dilation and decrease the toxins that may cause nerve and blood vessel inflammation.

Furthermore, the vitamin B complex solutions improve blood vessel health whilst decreasing homocysteine to scrape the blood vessels to effect irritation and inflammation. Homocysteine is a common amino acid that is known to cause heart disease if levels in the body are high. Homocysteine increases the risks of blood vessel damage too.

The first form of the vitamin B complex solution used is the methylcobalamin – acommon type of folate. This folate formlowers circulatory inflammation by decreasing homocysteine. The second vitamin B complex solution is L-5-MTHF. These types of folates are considered essential building blocks for healthy blood vessels because they protect them against oxidative stress whilst promoting enough nitric oxide synthesis for effective heart functions.

Other ingredients

In addition to the ingredients above, the supplement is packed with 15 other useful vitamins and minerals to accentuate its functions. These include;

L- Arginine

A potent amino acid, L-Arginine enhances blood vessel health and relaxes them to allow blood packed with nutrients to efficiently reach and nourish the inner ear cells.

Retinol

Vitamin A, AKA retinol, helps to protect the inner ears from oxidation to reduce hearing fatigue. Furthermore, vitamin A provides an additional layer of protection against harmful oxidants. Similar to the vitamin B complex solutions, retinol is a powerful antioxidant too.

Benefits of Hearing X3

According to the Hearing X3 official site, this supplement boasts a wide variety of benefits. These include;

Opens restricted blood vessels

Enhances blood circulation in the ears

Washes out toxins that damage or kill one's cells

Improves blood vessel function and health

Reduces nerve inflammation and tissue damage

Hearing X3 Pricing

The Hearing X3 supplement comes with three pricing package options. The first option is a single 30-capsule bottle which lasts up to one month. A single bottle costs $49 instead of $79 – however; one will pay an additional $19.95 for shipping.

Alternatively, one can opt for a 90 day supply that comes with three 30 capsule bottles. For the 90-day package, one will pay only $39 instead of $79; allowing one to save up to $120 for the package. Similar to the single bottle, one will have to pay an additional $19.95 for shipping. For the best value, one can opt for the 180 day supply which comes with six 30 capsule bottles.

For this package, one will only pay $33 instead of $79; allowing one to save a total of up to $276. In addition to the reduced pricing, each Hearing X3 supplement bottle comes with a 100% risk-free 180 day money back guarantee. This means that should one use the supplement for up to 6 months after purchase without noticing changes or improvements; they can request a full refund.

At the moment, the Hearing X3 supplement is only available for purchase on the official website. One will not find these supplements in common marketplaces like Amazon or Walmart. According to the website, this exclusivity is for a reason because it helps to prevent scams or duplications.

Hearing X3 Dosage

According to its official site, one should take two Hearing X3 capsules daily with breakfast or lunch. Whilst it can take less time to see results, it is a good idea to take the supplements for at least 180 days. Furthermore, to ensure the experience changes with more precision, it is wise to take the capsule daily without missing out on any days.

Hearing X3 Reviews - Final Verdict

According to its site, the Hearing X3 zenith labs for tinnitus supplement does more than just relieve the symptoms of hearing decline and loss. This supplement addresses the root causes of hearing loss to restore one's bodily mechanisms. Whilst restoring inner ear health including softening the hair cells and fortifying the blood vessels around the cochlea, this supplement delays the aging.

In the end, one doesn't only experience proper hearing and ear health. One will continue to enjoy the improved hearing function and ear health whilst they continue to age. However, one must keep in mind that Hearing X3 is a dietary supplement. This means that whilst one can take it like a supplement with their meals, they cannot use it to replace their prescribed medication. In fact, it is recommended to consult their physician or health care provider should they want to begin using the Hearing X3 supplement.

Furthermore, individuals with serious existing conditions, pregnant women, and women who are breastfeeding are highly advised against taking the supplement.

