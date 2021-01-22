Amsterdam, The Netherlands, January 22, 2021 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases, today announces that four abstracts related to its K-NK-cell therapy platform were accepted for presentation at the TCT Meetings, the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of the American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), which is being held virtually from February 8–12, 2021.



The abstracts are now available at 2021 TCT | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR (confex.com)

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Oral Presentation #80: Results of a Phase I Study with Mb-IL21 Ex Vivo Expanded NK Cells (FC21-NK) for Patients with Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Presenter: Stefan O. Ciurea, MD

Presentation Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021: 4:45 PM – 5:00 PM CST

Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster #172: A Phase I Trial of Incorporating Natural Killer (K-NK) Cells for Patients with Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)and Molecular Residual Disease after Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor (TKI) Therapy

Presenter: Lindsay Rein, MD

Affiliation: Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Poster #411: A Phase I Clinical Trial Testing the Safety of IL-21-Expanded, Off-the-Shelf, Natural Killer Cells for Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Presenter: Sumithira Vasu, MD

Affiliation: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Poster #531 - BMT CTN 1803: Haploidentical Natural Killer Cells (K-NK002) to Prevent Post-Transplant Relapse in AML and MDS (NK-REALM)

Presenter: Sumithira Vasu

Affiliation: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Poster presentations will be on display Monday, February 8 through Friday, February 12, 8:30 AM – 5:00 PM CST.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”) is een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf in de klinische fase dat innovatieve op NK-cellen gebaseerde geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt voor de behandeling van levensbedreigende ziekten, maakt bekend dat vier abstracts met betrekking tot het K-NK-celtherapieplatform werden geaccepteerd voor presentatie op de TCT Meetings, de Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings van de American Society of Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) en het Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR), die virtueel wordt gehouden van 8 tot 12 februari 2021.21

De abstracts zijn beschikbaar op 2021 TCT | Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR (confex.com)

De details van de mondelinge presentaties zijn:

Orale presentatie # 80: resultaten van een fase I-onderzoek met Mb-IL21 ex vivo geëxpandeerde NK-cellen (FC21-NK) voor patiënten met refractaire acute myeloïde leukemie

Presentator: Stefan O. Ciurea, MD

Presentatiedatum: woensdag 10 februari 2021: 16:45 - 17:00 uur CST

Details van de poster-presentaties zijn:

Poster #172: Een fase I-onderzoek naar het opnemen van Natural Killer-cellen (K-NK) voor patiënten met chronische myeloïde leukemie (CML) en moleculaire restziekte na therapie met tyrosinekinaseremmers (TKI)

Presentator: Lindsay Rein, MD

Verbonden aan: Duke University Medical Center, Durham, NC

Poster #411: Een fase I klinische studie naar de veiligheid van IL-21-uitgebreide, kant-en-klare, natuurlijke killercellen voor recidiverende/refractaire acute myeloïde leukemie en myelodysplastisch syndroom

Presentator: Sumithira Vasu, MD

Verbonden aan: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Poster #531 – BMT CTN 1803: Haploidentical Natural Killer Cells (K-NK002) om terugval na transplantatie bij AML en MDS te voorkomen (NK-REALM)

Presentator: Sumithira Vasu

Verbonden aan: The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Posterpresentaties zijn te zien van maandag 8 februari tot en met vrijdag 12 februari, 8.30 - 17.00 uur CST.

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

Contacts

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Director, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com









LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com



About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis' or, as appropriate, Kiadis' officers' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.