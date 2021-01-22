Pune, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ASEAN Metal–Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET) market size is projected to reach USD 377.6 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. A strong electronics industry in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be the primary force of growth for this market, postulates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Metal–Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET) Market Size, Share & Covid-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Depletion Mode, and Enhancement Mode), By Power Rate (High Power, Medium Power, and Low Power), By Application (Networking & Communications, Data Processing, Energy & Power, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

According to the ASEAN’s investment promotion platform, invest in ASEAN, over 80% of the hard drives supplied globally are produced in ASEAN. Thailand is home to some of the largest electronics assembly bases in the Southeast Asia, housing more than 2,300 companies and employing over 400,000 workers. In Malaysia, there are more than 1,695 electronics manufacturing companies with an investment of approximately USD 35.5 billion. Moreover, the Malaysian electronics industry has been investing heavily in research & development, augmenting the country’s global position. The robust operations of the electronics industry in the ASEAN region are, thus, favoring the production and adoption of metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistors.

Restraining Factor

Disruptions in Trade Activities amid COVID-19 to Prove Harmful for the Market

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has forced countries to impose lockdown and social distancing measures and restrict trade activities. Across the ASEAN region, too, countries suspended manufacturing and transport activities to contain the spread of the virus. In the Philippines, for instance, Murata and Samsung Electronics halted production of micro lead-frame chip carriers (MLCC), which impacted the high-end MLCC markets for smartphones and automobiles, as the country is an important base for Japanese and Korean electronics giants. Similarly, in Malaysia, resistor production took a hit in the early stages of the pandemic as companies such as Huaxin Technology shut down production operations for a few weeks. The ASEAN MOSFET market growth will inevitably impacted by these developments triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, but will recover steadily as governments and private sector companies actively attempt to restore the regional economy to its original growth trajectory.

Country Insights

Vietnam to Have a Firm Grasp on Market Share; Singapore to Show Promising Growth

Vietnam is expected to lead the ASEAN metal-oxide semiconductor field effect transistor market share on account of the prolific growth of the country’s power electronics industry in the past few years. In 2019, the country’s market size was USD 37.7 million and it is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period. Singapore is also expected to showcase promising growth in the coming years owing to the rapid expansion of the country’s electronics industry and favorable business climate. Moreover, the country has a healthy proportion of skilled workers, which has attracted large players in the electronics sector to invest in Singapore.





Competitive Landscape

Portfolio Expansion to be Mainstay Growth Strategy for Key Players

The major competitors in this market are making massive investments in R&D to expand their existing portfolios to widen their customer base in the speedily developing electronics industry in ASEAN countries. The regional players are also witnessing increasing competition from foreign companies that are looking to strengthen their presence in Southeast Asia.

Industry Developments:

October 2020: Toshiba Electronic Devices announced the launch of a 1200V silicon carbide MOSFET for all kinds of industrial applications. Developed using Toshiba’s 2 nd generation chip design, the MOSFET offers high voltage resistance, low On-resistance, and high-speed switching.

Toshiba Electronic Devices announced the launch of a 1200V silicon carbide MOSFET for all kinds of industrial applications. Developed using Toshiba’s 2 generation chip design, the MOSFET offers high voltage resistance, low On-resistance, and high-speed switching. June 2020: Renesas Electronics released a pair of novel 100V half-bridge MOSFET drivers, HIP2210 and HIP2211. The HIP2210 features a tri-level PWM input for efficient power supply, while the HIP2211 is designed as a next-gen upgrade to Renesas’ ISL2111 bridge driver.

List of Key Companies Profiled in the ASEAN Metal-Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor Market Report:

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Tokyo, Japan‎)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (Pennsylvania, United States)

STMicroelectronics (Geneva, Switzerland)

Diodes Incorporated (Texas, United States)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (Texas, United States)

TOSHIBA CORPORATION (‎Tokyo, Japan‎)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (Arizona, United States)

Infineon Technologies AG (Neubiberg, Germany)





