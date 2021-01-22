Noerresundby, Denmark, 22 January 2021

Announcement no. 04/2021









The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 38 dated 25. November 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 50 million and no more than 500,000 shares in the period from 25 November 2020 to 30 September 2021.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 15 January 2021 to 21 January 2021:

Number of

shares Average

purchase price Transaction

value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 42,500 225.17 9,569,835 15 January 2021 1,000 238.28 238,280 18 January 2021 1,000 236.03 236,030 19 January 2021 1,200 235.63 282,756 20 January 2021 1,200 236.00 283,200 21 January 2021 1,300 232.62 302,406 Accumulated under the programme 48,200 226.40 10,912,507

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 349,722 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.05% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,642,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX’s homepage: www.rtx.dk







