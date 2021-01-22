We expect to release the 2020 Annual Report of DSV Panalpina A/S in the morning of 10 February 2021. A webcast and conference call will be held at 13:00 CET.
At the call, CEO Jens Bjørn Andersen and CFO Jens Lund will present the 2020 Annual Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: 10 February 2021
Time: 13:00 CET
In order to attend the conference call, you may do one of the following:
a. Webcast
Go to investor.dsv.com or https://streams.eventcdn.net/dsv/full-year-2020-report/
b. Conference call
Participant dial-in telephone numbers:
DK +45 82 33 31 94
UK +44 (0) 333 300 9273
US +1 833 823 0586
No prior registration is required to attend the teleconference, but we recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com
Frederikke Anna Linde, tel. +45 43 20 31 95, frederikke.a.linde@dsv.com
Mads Kristian Hofmeister, tel. +45 43 20 33 88, madskristian.hofmeister@dsv.com
Media
Maiken Riise Andersen, tel. +45 43 20 30 74, maiken.r.andersen@dsv.com
