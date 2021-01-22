New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Testing Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering, Technology, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010121/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, wireless testing also assures consumers that products tested are harmless and safe to use and they fulfill all performance standards.



In order to ensure their quality, the wireless testing of products before their deployment is essential; therefore, the demand for wireless testing services has explicitly increased.Recent developments in wireless technologies, such as 4G and 5G, and the adoption of advanced product production/manufacturing techniques are some of the main factors driving the wireless testing market.



Increasing advancement in wireless technologies, such as near-field communications, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi, is propelling the wireless testing market’s growth. Growing developments in technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), are expected to provide several opportunities to the wireless testing market during the forecast period.



The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to affect the growth rate of global wireless testing market in the year 2020 and 2021.Thus, there is sharp decline in y-o-y growth.



However, the growth is expected to regulate from 2021 onward and the market is projected to grow at a steady pace.



The global wireless testing market is segmented based on offering, technology, and application.Based on offering, the wireless testing market is segmented as equipment and services.



The equipment segment includes wireless device testing (oscilloscope, signal generators, spectrum analyzers, and network analyzers) and wireless network testing (network testers, network scanners, and OTA testers).In terms of technology, the market is segmented into Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, 2G/3G, 4G/LTE, and 5G.



Based on application, the market is categorized into consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunication, energy and power, medical devices, aerospace and defense, industrial, and others (research, education, and government).



Key players profiled in the report study include Anritsu Corporation; Bureau Veritas; Dekra Certification B.V.; EXFO; INTERTEK GROUP PLC; Keysight Technologies, Inc.; Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG; SGS SA; TÜV Rheinland; and Viavi Solutions Inc. The market players are majorly focusing on sustaining in the competitive environment. For instance, in March 2020, Keysight Technologies declared that DEKRA has selected Keysight’s end-to-end test solutions to certify 5G new radio (NR) and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) devices, in compliance with a wide range of requirements, to enhance safety in human interaction with technology, including vehicles.



The overall Wireless testing market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the wireless testing market with regard to all the segments.Also, primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic.



The participants typically associated with this process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants, such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the wireless testing market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010121/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001