New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Whole Slide Imaging Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Application ; End User" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010118/?utm_source=GNW

However, the high cost involved in the installation and maintenance of whole slide imaging is expected to hinder the market growth.

Whole slide imaging technology deals with the acquisition of high-speed, high-resolution slide images for pathology workflow.The technology is also known as virtual pathology and plays major role in the digital pathology.



Whole slide imaging is responsible for image archiving and sharing. In addition, these images can also utilized for diagnosis by pathologists by generating digital workflow.

The global whole slide imaging market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end user.Based on type, the whole slide imaging market is segmented into hardware, software, and services.



The hardware segment is further sub-segmented as scanners, microscopes, and cameras.The hardware segment held the largest share of the market in 2019.



Also, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.Based on application, the whole slide imaging market is segmented into telepathology, cytopathology, immunohistochemistry, and hematopathology.



The telepathology segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 however, immunohistochemistry segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period. On the basis of end user, the whole slide imaging market has been segmented into hospitals, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, laboratories, and academic research institutions. The academic research institutes held the largest share of the market in 2019, however, pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

European Federation of Pharmaceuticals Industries Associations, Canada Foundation of Innovation, and National Institute of Health are a few of the primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the whole slide imaging market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010118/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001