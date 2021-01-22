Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastroparesis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Gastroparesis - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Gastroparesis epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



Study Period: 2017-2030



Epidemiology Perspective



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology segmented by Total Prevalence of Gastroparesis, Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis, Severity-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis, Type-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis and Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Gastroparesis a scenario of Gastroparesis in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017 to 2030.



Detailed Epidemiology Segmentation

The total prevalent population of gastroparesis in the 7MM is expected to rise from 33,690,400 in 2017.

As per estimates, the highest prevalence of gastroparesis was observed in the United States with 13,019,321 cases in 2017, which is likely to rise by 2030.

As per the analysis, a higher percentage of prevalence was observed for females, in comparison to males, in all the 7MM countries.

According to the analysis, it has been observed that mild cases are more prominent in comparison to moderate-to-severe. In the United States, 7,811,592 mild cases were observed in 2017, i.e., 60% of the gastroparesis patient pool. Additionally, moderate-to-severe accounted for 40% of the gastroparesis patient pool.

Among the major types of gastroparesis, i.e., idiopathic, diabetic and post-surgical gastroparesis, idiopathic gastroparesis accounts for a higher number of gastroparesis cases.

Among the EU5 countries, in 2017, Germany had the highest prevalent population of gastroparesis followed by Spain and Italy. On the other hand, the United Kingdom had the lowest prevalent population of Gastroparesis.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Gastroparesis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology and currently available therapies.

The report provides insight into the 7MM historical and forecasted patient pool covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of Gastroparesis.

The report provides the segmentation of the disease epidemiology for 7MM by Total Prevalent Cases of Gastroparesis, Total Diagnosed and Treated Cases of Gastroparesis.

Key Questions Answered

What is the disease risk, burden and unmet needs of Gastroparesis?

What is the historical Gastroparesis patient pool in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK) and Japan?

What would be the forecasted patient pool of Gastroparesis at the 7MM level?

What will be the growth opportunities across the 7MM with respect to the patient population pertaining to Gastroparesis?

Out of the countries mentioned above, which country would have the highest prevalent population of Gastroparesis during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR the population is expected to grow across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

Key Topics Covered



1 Key Insights



2 Gastroparesis: Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Gastroparesis in 2017

2.2. Total Market Share (%) Distribution of Gastroparesis in 2030



3 Executive Summary



4 SWOT Analysis



5 Gastroparesis: Disease Background and Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Types of Gastroparesis: Based on Causes

5.2.1 Idiopathic Gastroparesis (IG)

5.2.2 Diabetic Gastroparesis (DGp)

5.2.3 Iatrogenic and Postsurgical Gastroparesis

5.3 Clinical Signs and Symptoms

5.4 Mechanisms or pathophysiology of gastroparesis

5.5 Diagnosis of Gastroparesis



6 Recognized Establishments



7 Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Epidemiology Methodology

7.3 Total Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the 7MM

7.4 Type-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the 7MM

7.5 Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the 7MM

7.6 Severity-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the 7MM

7.7 Total Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Gastroparesis in the 7MM



8 United States Epidemiology

8.1 Assumptions and Rationale

8.2 Total Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.3 Type-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.4 Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.5 Severity-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the United States

8.6 Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroparesis in the United States



9 EU5 Epidemiology

9.1 Germany Epidemiology

9.2 France Epidemiology

9.3 Italy Epidemiology

9.4 Spain Epidemiology

9.5 United Kingdom Epidemiology



10 Japan

10.1 Assumptions and Rationale

10.2 Total Prevalence of Gastroparesis in Japan

10.3 Type-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in Japan

10.4 Gender-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in Japan

10.5 Severity-specific Prevalence of Gastroparesis in Japan

10.6 Total Diagnosed Prevalence of Gastroparesis in Japan



