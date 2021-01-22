New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wheat Starch Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type ; Grade and End User Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010117/?utm_source=GNW

When used in food, wheat starch helps impart the desired texture and viscosity, along with enabling gel formulation, binding, and moisture retention.



It is mainly employed as a thickening agent in the food industry.Wheat starch thickens the food through retrogradation and gelatinization.



The heat causes the starch to absorb water and swell while increasing the clarity and viscosity.However, once it reaches the maximum viscosity level, the molecules move apart, leading to reduced viscosity.



Further, when the product begins to cool again the viscosity increases, thus making the solution cloudy which leads to the formation of the gel. This is one of the reasons why the food and beverage manufactures prefer using wheat starch in food products. The use of heat starch is also increasing in baking these days. The modified wheat starch confers superior emulsifying properties in certain food products. It also finds application in confectioneries such as Turkish delight. It is also effective in improving the head retention in beer. It is also used in the making of sausages and meat rolls. Wheat starch is a major component of pasta and represents about 70% of its weight. Compared to other starch types, wheat starch increases the volume and tenderness of cakes and also helps in fat absorption in doughnuts. Wheat starch is commonly used in sweeteners such as glucose syrup, maltodextrin, and dextrose. It is employed as a stabilizer in sauces and puddings.



On the basis of type, the wheat starch market is segmented into native wheat starch and modified wheat starch.In 2019, the native wheat starch segment dominated the market.



The physical extraction of wheat starch separates gluten and other proteins.Native wheat starch is also a plant-based component used in foods derived from wheat.



It is a white to off-white powder with a neutral smell and taste. It has an energy value of 4 kcal/g, i.e., similar to all other carbohydrates. Native wheat starch is used as a thickening, stabilizing, clouding, and glazing agent; moreover, it can also be used for binding and moisture retention. It is used in sugar confectioneries, bakery products, snacks, dairy products (such as cheese), alcoholic beverages, sauces and soups, pasta, ready meals, and meat and seafood (such as surimi).



The wheat starch market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, and Middle East and Africa (MEA).Asia Pacific held the significant share of the market in 2019, followed by Europe and North America.



North America consists of developed economies such as the US and Canada, as well as developing nations such as Mexico.Surge in health-consciousness and changes in lifestyle propel the demand for wheat starch in the region.



Thus, the major factors driving the growth of the wheat starch market in North America is the increasing inclination of the consumers toward convenience foods, including baked foods and RTC & RTE food items.The application of wheat starch as a replacement to fat owing to its gluten intolerant property supports the growth of wheat starch in the region.



The European continent comprises economies such as Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and Russia. Transforming lifestyle trends concerning the food and beverages, and consumer goods industries has had a noteworthy influence on the wheat starch market in Europe. Moreover, the presence of well-established players such as Roquette Frères, Cargill Incorporated, and Archer Daniels Midland Company also contributes to the market in this region.



The COVID-19 outbreak was first reported in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace across the globe.As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, Spain, Germany, Argentina, Colombia and Mexico are among the worst-affected countries by this pandemic.



According to the WHO, as of December there are ~ 80,773,033 COVID-19 affirmed cases and 1,783,619 death cases worldwide.The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.



Food and beverages is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns.China is the global manufacturing hub and largest raw material supplier for various industries.



The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and negatively impacting the manufacturing, delivery schedules, and material sales. Various companies have already announced possible delays in product deliveries and slump in future sales of their products. In addition to this, the global travel bans imposed by countries in Europe, Asia, and North America are affecting the business collaborations and partnerships opportunities.



Cargill Incorporated, Roquette Freres, Manildra Group, MGP Ingredients, The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Agrana Group, Tereos SA, Crespel and Deiters, New Zealand Starch Company, and Sacchetto S.p.A are among the major players present in the global wheat starch market.



Overall size of the global wheat starch market size has been derived in accordance with both primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process begins exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants typically involved in the process include industry experts, such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers—along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders—specialized in the wheat starch market.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010117/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001