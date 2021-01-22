Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Epilepsy - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Epilepsy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Epilepsy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.



The Epilepsy market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Epilepsy market size from 2017 to 2030.



The report also covers current Epilepsy treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.



Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2017-2030



Diagnosis



Several tests are used to determine whether a person has a form of epilepsy and, if so, what kind of seizures the person has. These tests include:

Imaging and Monitoring

Medical History

Blood Tests

Developmental, Neurological, and Behavioral Tests

Epidemiology - Key Findings



This section provides glimpse of the Epilepsy epidemiology in the 7MM.

The total prevalent population of Epilepsy in the seven major markets was found to be 7,190,297 in 2017. However, the total diagnosed prevalent population in the 7MM was 5,216,490 in 2017.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of Epilepsy, in the United States, were found to be 2,808,599 in 2017.

In the United States, the number of cases of Generalized, Focal and Other determined and undetermined Epileptic seizures in Adults was 770,288, 1,482,440 and 169,560, respectively, in 2017.

In the United States, the number of cases of Generalized, Focal and Other determined and undetermined Epileptic seizures in Children was 158,387, 212,471 and 15,452, respectively, in 2017.

It was also found that in the United States, the number of males and females with Epilepsy was 1,477,323 and 1,331,276, respectively, in 2017.

In the EU5 countries, the prevalence of Epilepsy was found to be maximum in Germany with 645,784 cases, followed by the United Kingdom with 641,720 cases in 2017. While, the least number of cases were found in Spain, with 403,591 cases in 2017.

In Japan, the total prevalence of Epilepsy was estimated to be 1,012,659 in 2017.

Country-wise Epidemiology



The epidemiology segment also provides the Epilepsy epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.



Drug Chapters



The drug chapter segment of the Epilepsy report encloses the detailed analysis of Epilepsy marketed drugs and mid and late stage pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the Epilepsy clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



Marketed Drugs



Valtoco: Neurelis

Epidiolex: Greenwich Biosciences

Fintepla (ZX 008): Zogenix

Briviact: UCB Biopharma

Xcopri (cenobamate): SK Life Science

Nayzilam (midazolam), nasal spray CIV: UCB

Diacomit: Biocodex

Emerging Drugs



Ganaxolone: Marinus Pharmaceuticals

AQST-203: Aquestive Therapeutics

Cannabidiol: Insys Therapeutics

Padsevonil: UCB

Soticlestat (TAK935/OV935): Takeda/Ovid Therapeutics

Zygel (ZYN002): Zynerba Pharma

Key Market Findings



This section includes a glimpse of the Epilepsy 7MM market.

The market size of Epilepsy in the seven major markets was estimated to be USD 1,847.46 Million in 2017.

The United States accounts for the largest market size of Epilepsy, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, and France) and Japan.

Among the EU5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest market size with USD 118.23 Million in 2017, while France had the lowest market size of Epilepsy with USD 72.65 Million in 2017.

The Japan Epilepsy market accounted for USD 121.90 Million in 2017.

The United States Market Outlook



This section provides the total Epilepsy market size and market size by therapies in the United States.



EU-5 Market Outlook



The total Epilepsy market size and market size by therapies in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom are provided in this section.



Japan Market Outlook



The total Epilepsy market size and market size by therapies in Japan are provided.



Epilepsy Drugs Uptake



This section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Epilepsy market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period 2017-2030. The analysis covers Epilepsy market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Epilepsy Development Activities



The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, and phase III stage. It also analyzes key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.



Pipeline Development Activities



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing and patent details for Epilepsy emerging therapies.



Competitive Intelligence Analysis



The researchers perform competitive and market Intelligence analysis of the Epilepsy market by using various competitive intelligence tools that include-SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies, etc. The inclusion of the analysis entirely depends upon the data availability.



Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Epilepsy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathogenesis and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Epilepsy epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Epilepsy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of Epilepsy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Epilepsy market.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, Epilepsy market is set to change due to the rising awareness of the disease, increased diagnosis and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Epilepsy R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

As per the analysis, Epilepsy can be of three kinds on the basis of seizure-type, namely, Generalized, Focal and other determined and undetermined seizures. These seizures come with a slight variation in children as well as adults.

The publisher has also analysed gender-specific data regarding Epilepsy, which suggests that it is more prevalent in males than in females.

Expected Launch of potential therapies, Libervant/Diazepam Buccal Soluble Film (Aquestive Therapeutics), UCB0942/Padsevonil (UCB Biopharma), Soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935) (Takeda), CX-8998 (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Ganaxolone (Marinus Pharmaceuticals), PF-06372865/CVL-865 (Pfizer/Cerevel Therapeutics), Cannabidiol Oral Solution (Insys Therapeutics), Staccato Alprazolam (EngageTherapeutics/UCB), GWP42003-P (GW Research), Fintepla (Zogenix), Perampenal (Eisai) and Zygel (Zynerba), may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in diagnosed prevalent population of Epilepsy.

Currently, the first line treatment of Epilepsy involves the use AEDs either as monotherapies or combination therapy. Additionally, the second line and third line treatment option for epileptic patients also involves the use of AEDs itself. However, the third line treatment option also includes Surgery, VNS, Deep Brain stimulation, etc. Furthermore, certain Mono or Adjunctive therapies are also used for treating Epilepsy.

Market Insights

What was the Epilepsy market share (%) distribution in 2017 and how it would look like in 2030?

What would be the Epilepsy total market size as well as market size by therapies across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

What are the key findings pertaining to the market across the 7MM and which country will have the largest Epilepsy market size during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

At what CAGR, the Epilepsy market is expected to grow at the 7MM level during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

What would be the Epilepsy market outlook across the 7MM during the forecast period (2020-2030)?

What would be the Epilepsy market growth till 2030 and what will be the resultant market size in the year 2030?

How would the market drivers, barriers and future opportunities affect the market dynamics and subsequent analysis of the associated trends?

Companies Mentioned



Aquestive Therapeutics

Biocodex

Eisai Pharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Greenwich Biosciences

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Lundbeck

Meda Pharmaceuticals

Neurelis

Pfizer

Questcor Pharmaceuticals/Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Roche

SK Life Science

Supernus Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Zogenix

