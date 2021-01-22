New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Viral Antigens Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Technique, and End User and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010116/?utm_source=GNW

Further, the emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities to the global viral antigens market players. However, the high cost of vaccine development hinders the market growth.



A virus can infect all types of life forms, from plants and animals to archaea and bacteria.A viralus antigen is a poison or toxic substance administered by by a virus these virulent entities, which that induces an immune reaction in its host.



A viral protein is an antigen identified by the viral genome that can be recognized through a particular immunological response.For instance, Aa viral antigen is determined by IFA in neutrophils and platelets from bone marrow or blood or in serum, saliva, tears, or plasma by ELISA.



Nucleic amplification tests can also be used to determine the stage of infection. The best outcomes are obtained when antigens are measured through blood tests or serum.

Based on component, the global viral antigens market is sub-segmented into Iinfluenza Vviral antigens, Ccoronavirus antigens, Zika Vvirus Aantigens, Ebola Aantigens, Dengue Aantigens, Herpes Simplex Vvirus (HSV) Aantigens, Rrotavirus antigens, Hepatitis A-E antigens, Mmeasles antigens, mumps/parotitis antigens, and others.The Coronavirus antigens segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and it is expected to register a the higher highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on technique, the global viral antigens market is segmented into ELISA, immunoassay, hemagglutination, Rradioimmunoassay (RIA), immunoperoxidase staining, immunofluorescence, and others.The clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on end user, the global viral antigens market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, laboratories, diagnostic centers, blood banks, and research institutes. The diagnostic centers segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and the market for laboratories is expected to register grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC), and National Health Agency (ANVISA) are among a few secondary sources referred to for preparing this report.

