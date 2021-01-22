Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crohn's Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publishing team's epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies to build the forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of CD in the 8MM.
The epidemiologists applied the incidence and prevalence of CD drawn from the above sources to each country's population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases for CD.
The following data describes the epidemiology of Crohn's Disease (CD):
Report Scope
This CD Epidemiology series will allow you to:
Key Topics Covered
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Crohn's Disease: Executive Summary
2.1 Catalyst
3 Epidemiology
3.1 Disease Background
3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities
3.3 Global and Historical Trends
3.4 Forecast Methodology
3.4.1 Sources
3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods
3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of CD
3.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD
3.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD by Severity and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fistulizing CD by Severity
3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for CD (2019-2029)
3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CD
3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of CD
3.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of CD
3.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD
3.5.5 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD
3.5.6 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD
3.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD by Severity
3.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fistulizing CD by Severity
3.6 Discussion
3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight
3.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact
3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis
3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis
4 Appendix
4.1 Bibliography
4.2 Primary Research - Prescriber Survey
4.3 About the Authors
4.3.1 Epidemiologist
4.3.2 Reviewers
4.3.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology
4.3.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgldyv
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
