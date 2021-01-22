Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crohn's Disease - Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publishing team's epidemiologists utilized historical data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies to build the forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of CD in the 8MM.



The epidemiologists applied the incidence and prevalence of CD drawn from the above sources to each country's population to calculate the number of estimated diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases for CD.



The following data describes the epidemiology of Crohn's Disease (CD):



In the 8MM, the epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed incident cases of CD from 90,318 cases in 2019 to 95,574 cases in 2029, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.58%.

In the 8MM, the diagnosed prevalent cases of CD are expected to increase from 1,339,543 cases in 2019 to 1,629,940 cases in 2029, at an AGR of 2.17%.

In 2029, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CD in the 8MM, with 827,859 diagnosed prevalent cases, and whereas Japan will have the fewest diagnosed prevalent cases with 48,560 cases.

Report Scope

The Crohn's Disease Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of Crohn's Disease (CD) in the eight major markets (8MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, and Canada).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed incident cases and diagnosed prevalent cases of CD. The diagnosed incident cases of CD are segmented by age and sex.

The diagnosed prevalent cases of CD are segmented by age, sex, and severity (mild to moderate, moderate to severe, and severe to fulminant). The diagnosed prevalent cases of CD are further segmented by fistulizing CD based on the severity (mild to moderate, moderate to severe, and severe to fulminant).

The CD epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 8MM.

This CD Epidemiology series will allow you to:



Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global CD markets.

Quantify patient populations in the global CD markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for CD therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of CD population by its severity.

Key Topics Covered



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Crohn's Disease: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst



3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.4.3 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Incident Cases of CD

3.4.4 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD

3.4.5 Forecast Assumptions and Methods: Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD by Severity and Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fistulizing CD by Severity

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for CD (2019-2029)

3.5.1 Diagnosed Incident Cases of CD

3.5.2 Age-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of CD

3.5.3 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Incident Cases of CD

3.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD

3.5.5 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD

3.5.6 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD

3.5.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of CD by Severity

3.5.8 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Fistulizing CD by Severity

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Impact

3.6.3 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.4 Strengths of the Analysis



4 Appendix

4.1 Bibliography

4.2 Primary Research - Prescriber Survey

4.3 About the Authors

4.3.1 Epidemiologist

4.3.2 Reviewers

4.3.3 Global Director of Therapy Analysis and Epidemiology

4.3.4 Global Head and EVP of Healthcare Operations and Strategy



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tgldyv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900