The Global Telecom Service Assurance Market is Expected to Grow from USD 6,019 Billion in 2020 to USD 9,353 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.2% During the Forecast Period

An increasing number of cellular/mobile subscribers, and large-scale implementation of Software-Defined Networking (SDN) and Network Function Virtualization (NFV) to drive the growth of Telecom Service Assurance (TSA) market



The growing mobile subscriber base is fueling the growth of the TSA market. An increase in the use of smartphones leads to tremendous growth in wireless data traffic, and there is a need for TSA solutions to manage this growing traffic volume. Exponential growth in the global Internet Protocol (IP) traffic and cloud traffic, and growing complexities in the communication network ecosystem by the Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G technologies are expected to offer huge market opportunities for TSA vendors in the next 5 years. However, the concerns over data privacy may hamper market growth.



COVID-19 to have an impact on the telecom sector. The global lockdown has resulted in fixed broadband networks taking on the lion's share of responsibility for keeping the world connected. The network traffic grew 30-40% overnight, driven primarily by working from home (video conferencing, collaboration, and VPNs), learning from home (video conferencing and collaboration, and e-learning platforms) and entertainment (online gaming, video streaming, and social media).



Telcos are facing challenges due to lack of workforce availability and fall in currency exchange rates. For instance, Comarch has witnessed minus PLN 8,881 thousand exchange rate as on March 31, 2020, from plus PLN 7,662 thousand on December 31, 2019. This was caused by a significant weakening of the PLN exchange rate against major foreign currencies following the COVID-19 pandemic.



The weakening of currencies will affect the revenues of telecom service providers. Companies may also face cash flow related issues in the long term. Network resiliency is a key focus, as network infrastructure in countries is witnessing spikes in connection drop rates, lower audio quality, and increased drops in connection rates; leading to higher focus on telecom service quality and the ability to resolve issues in no time.



Among the services, the professional services segment is expected to account for the higher market share during the forecast period



By service, the professional services segment is expected to account for the higher market share during the forecast period. Professional services help in successful solution deployment across complex environments. Professional services teams have strong and in-depth consulting expertise in multi-vendor and multi-technology network management, as well as reporting and optimization. These services further help lower the risk, reduce the complexity, and increase the Return on Investment (RoI), as they can be easily customized, are accessible, and can deliver the maximum product assurance.



Among the operator types, the mobile operator segment to record the higher growth rate during the forecast period



In the TSA market by operator type, mobile operators are expected to record the higher CAGR during the forecast period. The total number of mobile operators is 750 around the world, as per the report by GSMA. Due to increased competition, the mobile operator focuses on network, service, and end-user related data to deliver optimal service performance and customer experience management. TSA solutions help both the fixed and mobile operators gain full network visibility with a clear and unified view of their customers' experience, thereby ensuring the quality of service and quality of experience for voice, data, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE), Short Message Service (SMS), fixed-mobile, and broadband services.



Among regions, APAC to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. An increasing number of mobile subscribers in the region play a key role in the creation of demand for quality telecommunication services. Telecommunication companies in the region are expected to boost the Quality of Service (QoS). According to the report, The Mobile Economy Asia Pacific 2019, published by Global System for Mobile communication (GSMA), mobile technologies and services generated 5.3% of the total Gross Domestic Product (GDP) across APAC, in 2018. The report further stated, at the end of 2018, 1.9 billion people across APAC were connected to mobile internet with the addition of 200 million new subscribers as compared to its earlier year.



Additionally, according to the report, two-thirds of the new subscribers are expected to be from India and China by 2025. Hence, increasing mobile subscriptions and growing mobile technologies and services are the factors driving the growth of the TSA market in APAC. Moreover, the presence of growing economies, such as China, Japan, and India, which are rapidly implementing the latest technologies due to the increasing internet penetration and improving customer demand is also considered to be a key factor for the growth of the TSA market in the region.



The TSA market by solution, deployment type, operator type, and region. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business overviews; services; key strategies; new service launches; partnerships, agreements, and collaborations; business expansions; and competitive landscape associated with the global TSA market.

