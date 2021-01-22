Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Facilities Management Industry Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The increased need to reduce operating costs of facilities and buildings of end-user segments and increasing demand for energy conservation and optimum usage of building solutions is fuelling the growth of the FM market in India. The shortage of skilled manpower for services that require technical expertise is a challenge for the service providers in the market.



India Facilities Management Industry Outlook, 2020 offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by service types (hard and soft services) and by key end-user segments (residential, commercial, industrial, government and infrastructure, and educational institutions). The research service covers the market landscape and its growth prospects for the coming years. The study also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.



The research includes market data from FY19 to FY24 which gives the future outlook for the FM services market in India and makes the study an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, analysts, and others looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.



The study also provides an analysis of data related to the FM market from the 4 regions of India: North, South, East, and West.



Growing awareness levels, increasing acceptance of outsourcing non-core activities, adoption of technology and burgeoning demand from retail, offices, and industrial clients have together contributed to the growing demand for FM services in India.



The technology trends discussed in this study are Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data analytics, building information modeling (BIM) usage in facility management, cloud solutions, drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and robots, and green FM services.



Using environment-friendly solutions and reducing energy consumption through sustainable strategies to improve building efficiency are key areas for FM companies that they have started focusing on. Similarly, remote data management of building management systems and data analysis are gaining popularity and are expected to provide growth opportunities for FM companies.



Cumulative market revenue for FM services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from FY2019 to FY2024. FM companies can gain a competitive advantage by focusing on energy management services. Integrated facility management (IFM) service contracts between vendors and end-users will become a major trend.



Research Scope

Market Type: Soft service and hard service

End-user Segment: Residential, commercial, industrial, government, infrastructure, and others

Geographic Scope: North, South, East and West

Study Period: FY19-FY24

Forecast Period: FY20-FY24

Key Issues Addressed

How is the market for FM services expected to grow in the future and at what rate?

How has the market been classified in terms of services? What are the industry and competitive structures like?

Which types of service markets have potential as targets that could bring sustainable growth?

Which type of end-user segments have higher market share, and which segments are expected to provide large opportunities in the future?

What are the key market trends and technology trends?

What are the key regulations for the facility management industry in India?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Top Predictions for 2020

Top Market Trends for 2020

Top Technology Trends for 2020

Key Findings

India FM Market - FY2019 and FY2024

India FM Market - Split by Categories

2. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope and Segmentation

Market Definition

Market Segmentation

3. Facility Management Market - Global Market

Global FM Market - FY2019 and FY2024

Global FM Market - Growth Outlook

Global FM Market - Regional Outlook

4. India Facility Management Market - Key Market Trends

India Facility Management Market - Key Market Trends

Market Trend 1 - Consolidation in the FM Industry

Market Trend 2 - Demand for IFM Services

Market Trend 3 - Energy Efficiency in FM

Market Trend 4 - FM Companies to Meet Stringent Quality Standards

Market Trend 5 - Specialized Cleaning Services

5. India Facility Management Market - Key Technology Trends

Key Trends in 2020 Facility Management Services - Technology Adoption

Trend 1 - IoT and Big Data Analytics

Trend 2 - BIM With Facility Management Service

Trend 3 - Cloud Solutions

Trend 4 - Drone Technology

Trend 5 - AI and Robots

Trend 6 - Sustainability and Green FM Services

6. India Construction Market Trends

Impact of Macroeconomic Indicators

Residential Sector Outlook

Commercial Sector Outlook

Hospitality Sector Outlook

Retail Sector Outlook

7. India Facility Management Market - Key Segment Outlook

Revenue Forecast by Sector

Revenue by Sector - Outlook

Revenue Forecast by Types of Service

Hard and Soft Service - Outlook

Revenue Forecast by Region

Region - Outlook

8. Soft Services Segment

Revenue Forecast

Soft Services by Service Lines

9. Hard Services Segment

Revenue Forecast

Hard Services by Service Lines

10. India Facility Management Market - Competitive Landscape

India Facility Management - Market Structure

India FM Market by Competition, FY2019 - A Snapshot

India FM Market - Competitive Landscape

11. Regulations for Facility Management Industry in India

Regulations in Facility Management

12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Green Concepts in FM

Growth Opportunity 2 - Technical Innovations

Growth Opportunity 3 - Importance of Energy Management

Growth Opportunity 4 - Remote Monitoring System

Growth Opportunity 5 - Rise of the Residential Segment

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Top 5 Technologies Driving Service Innovation in Indian FM Market

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

13. Key Conclusions

Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

14. Appendix

Abbreviations and Acronyms Used

Market Engineering Methodology

