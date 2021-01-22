Dublin, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Facilities Management Industry Outlook, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The increased need to reduce operating costs of facilities and buildings of end-user segments and increasing demand for energy conservation and optimum usage of building solutions is fuelling the growth of the FM market in India. The shortage of skilled manpower for services that require technical expertise is a challenge for the service providers in the market.
India Facilities Management Industry Outlook, 2020 offers the most up-to-date market data on the actual market situation by service types (hard and soft services) and by key end-user segments (residential, commercial, industrial, government and infrastructure, and educational institutions). The research service covers the market landscape and its growth prospects for the coming years. The study also includes a discussion of the key companies operating in this market.
The research includes market data from FY19 to FY24 which gives the future outlook for the FM services market in India and makes the study an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, analysts, and others looking for key industry data in readily accessible and clearly presented tables and graphs.
The study also provides an analysis of data related to the FM market from the 4 regions of India: North, South, East, and West.
Growing awareness levels, increasing acceptance of outsourcing non-core activities, adoption of technology and burgeoning demand from retail, offices, and industrial clients have together contributed to the growing demand for FM services in India.
The technology trends discussed in this study are Internet of Things (IoT) and Big Data analytics, building information modeling (BIM) usage in facility management, cloud solutions, drones, artificial intelligence (AI) and robots, and green FM services.
Using environment-friendly solutions and reducing energy consumption through sustainable strategies to improve building efficiency are key areas for FM companies that they have started focusing on. Similarly, remote data management of building management systems and data analysis are gaining popularity and are expected to provide growth opportunities for FM companies.
Cumulative market revenue for FM services is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.4% from FY2019 to FY2024. FM companies can gain a competitive advantage by focusing on energy management services. Integrated facility management (IFM) service contracts between vendors and end-users will become a major trend.
Research Scope
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Research Scope and Segmentation
3. Facility Management Market - Global Market
4. India Facility Management Market - Key Market Trends
5. India Facility Management Market - Key Technology Trends
6. India Construction Market Trends
7. India Facility Management Market - Key Segment Outlook
8. Soft Services Segment
9. Hard Services Segment
10. India Facility Management Market - Competitive Landscape
11. Regulations for Facility Management Industry in India
12. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
13. Key Conclusions
14. Appendix
