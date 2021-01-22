New York, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type, and Geography." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010112/?utm_source=GNW



The growth of the Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables market is mainly attributed to factors such as increasing incidences of chronic diseases leading to kidney diseases, and rise in prevalence of urinary incontinence. However, the market is likely to get impacted by the availability of alternatives for treatment of urinary incontinence during the forecast period.



Urodynamic evaluation is a procedure that is use to check how well the bladder, sphincters, and urethra are storing and releasing urine.Maximum urodynamic tests emphasis on the bladder’s capacity to hold urine and unfilled gradually or completely.



Urodynamic tests also show whether the bladder is having unconscious contractions that cause urine leakage. A doctor or a physician may recommend urodynamic tests if symptoms suggest problems with the lower urinary tract.

Urinary incontinence is the major problem associated with various other medical conditions.Urinary incontinence results from mild or occasional leaking to uncontrolled chronic urination.



This is the most common problem that affects a significant number of population across the world. The chances of urinary incontinence are associated with various factors, such as growing geriatric population, increasing rates of obesity, increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases—such as cardiovascular diseases, prostate cancer, kidney diseases, multiple sclerosis, and diabetes—and stress-related incontinence due to changing lifestyles.

According to the National Institutes of Health (2016), 617 million people worldwide are aged 65 and over.The geriatric population is expected to grow significantly in Africa, followed by North America, Latin America & the Caribbean, and the Asia Pacific region.



In addition, as per the National Association for Incontinence, 200 million people globally are suffering from urinary incontinence, which raises the clinical urgency to adopt urodynamic equipment and consumables.

COVID-19 pandemic has become the most significant challenge across the world.This challenge will be frightening especially in developing countries across the globe as it will lead to reducing imports due to disruptions in global trade.



Moreover, the component manufacturer, supply chain, and distributor, lack of business availability, has also significantly influenced the production and distribution of the Urodynamic equipment and consumables.As per the International Trade Centre (ITC) report, factory shutdowns in the EU, US, and China – which together account for 63% of world supply chain imports and 64% of exports – are expected to amount to USD 126 billion in losses in 2020.



Thus, the market is expected to witness a negative growth in the demand from the end-users for the current year and the subsequent years to recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables market, based on type of equipment is segmented into cystometer, uroflowmetry equipment, ambulatory urodynamic systems, electromyographs, video urodynamic systems, and urodynamic consumables.In 2019, the uroflowmetry equipment segment accounted for the highest share of the market.



Growth of this segment is attributed to the higher adoption of Uroflowmetry equipment in the diagnosis of urinary blockage, benign prostatic hypertrophy, bladder cancer, neurogenic bladder, bladder dysfunction, and prostate cancer. The ambulatory urodynamic systems segment is likely to register highest CAGR in the global Urodynamic Equipment and Consumables market during the forecast period.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the World Health Organization, National Health Service, The Food and Drug Administration, National Institutes of Health, International Trade Centre, and National Kidney Foundation are some of the major primary and secondary sources referred for preparing this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06010112/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001