However, lack of product awareness in emerging countries along with associated effects of medication is expected to obstruct the growth of the market to a certain extent during the forecast years.

Urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection of the lower or upper urinary tract and occurs due to colonization of microbial pathogens in bladder or kidneys.The common symptoms of UTI are pain with urination, high frequency of urination, and urge of urination despite having an empty bladder.



UTI is more common among women than men as their urethra is comparatively smaller. There are two types of urinary tract infections: complicated urinary tract infection and uncomplicated urinary tract infection.

Emerging technologies such as remote patient monitoring, artificial intelligence (AI), mobile technologies, and natural language processing are expected to enhance the efficiency of diagnostic procedures.A majority of the industry players focus on the development and distribution of advanced kits and equipment with an aim to improvise the process of home diagnostics.



For instance, in May 2019, Scanwell Health launched an at-home smartphone-enabled test and treatment service for UTIs in the US. This is now available in all 50 states.

Novartis Venture Fund and Hikma Ventures in collaboration with Lemonaid Health, a telehealth company developed an easy application to get care for conditions like acid reflux, erectile dysfunction, flu, hair loss, urinary tract infections (UTIs) and for birth control medication. Moreover, the company has raised ~US$ 3.5 million to develop technologically advanced UTI diagnostics. Furthermore, in July 2019, Tel-Aviv, an Israel-based AI start-up announced the launch of its technology-enabled Dip UTI test kits in the UK. Emerging technologies for accurate and timely diagnosis would increase the number of diagnosed cases and help treat patients effectively, thereby driving the urinary tract infection treatment market.

Based on drug class, the quinolones segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the penicillin and combination segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% in the market during the forecast period. Quinolones drug class segment is expected to show robust growth over forecast period as the physicians most commonly prescribe it. Ciprofloxacin, levofloxacin, and enoxacin are among the most widely used drugs for treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic was first reported in December 2019 in Wuhan (China).The impacts of this outbreak are being felt across several markets in the world.



The demand for urinary tract infection treatment solutions has reduced amid this global crisis due to a significant shift in the focus toward the management, treatment, and prevention of COVID-19. The pandemic continues to worsen, causing massive disruptions in the global supply chains, consumer markets, and economies, and these conditions are also restraining the growth of the urinary tract infection treatment market.

