However, high cost of products are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth.

Transient protein expression procedure has been widely in use for animal and plant cells for the last three decades.However, in the recent years, significant evolution in proteomics has resulted in the development of recombinant proteins.



The effective results of transient protein expression in animals and plants have increased research and product development for human applications.

Various companies, including biopharmaceuticals and contract research and development organizations have channelized their efforts toward the development of products based on transient protein expression.The adoption of transient protein expression allow companies to get various genes to develop recombinant proteins without delaying cell line generation.



Thus, the quick process of cell line development with required gene expression, companies are widely attracted towards uniform proteins that have drug-like properties, which allows production of vaccines and viral vectors. In addition, the transient protein expression process is widely being used in the production of monoclonal antibodies, modified human proteins, growth factors and cytokines, hormones, and blood products.

The COVID–19 pandemic has resulted in rise in the use of transient protein expression in vaccine development.Various researchers have started studying the novel coronavirus extensively, with the use of transient protein expression.



For instance, in March–April 2020, Absolute Antibody (UK) increased the production of multigram quantities of multiple anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike proteins to develop neutralizing antibodies. Similarly, the transient protein expression was widely used to produce a positive control protein in the development of in-vitro diagnostics kits.

Product Type Insights

The transient protein expression market by product type is segmented into instruments, reagents, vectors, and competent cells.In 2019, instruments segment held a largest market share in the transient protein expression market, by product type.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the reducing human input is that it enables continuous cell maintenance and protein production. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



Application Insights

Based on application, the global transient protein expression market is segmented into genomic research, gene therapy, bio production, cancer research, and drug development.In 2019, the genomic research segment held the largest market share in the transient protein expression market.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market by 2027 as it increases DNA sequencing performance. Moreover, transient protein expression has helped in the study of all the genes of a person (the genome), including their interactions with each other as well as the environment.



End User Insights

In terms of end user, the global transient protein expression market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and clinical research organizations.In 2019, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest market share.



This segment is also expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are increasing their spending on research and R&D activities. Moreover, transient protein expression has helped the recent improvements in existing technologies and it is moving toward industrial production of plant-based vaccines, antibodies, and biopharmaceuticals.

Major primary and secondary sources for transient protein expression included in the report are National Research Council Canada, UK BioIndustry Association, Australian Cluster Observatory and McKell Institute, UAE Federal Customs Authority, and Alpen Capital’s report, among others.

